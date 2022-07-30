Russia – Ukraine
- Just Security’s Russia-Ukraine War Archive
by Tess Graham (@tess_e_graham)
Nuclear Weapons
Atrocity Prevention
- Latest Atrocities Highlight the Importance of Early Warning
by Lawrence Woocher
Domestic Deployment of Military
- The Biden Administration’s Senseless Opposition to Congress’s Effort to Prevent Abusive National Guard Deployments
by Joseph Nunn (@josephanunn) and Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein)
Reproductive Freedom and National Security
- Retrenchment of the Federal Right to Abortion: How Dobbs Threatens National Security
by Heather Zimmerman and Justin Cole (@justin_cole005)
U.S. Foreign Policy: Balkans
- America’s Forgotten Balkan Allies
by Harun Karčić (@HarunKarcic)