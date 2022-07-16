U.S. Democracy and Intelligence/National Security Agencies
- US Democracy’s Survival Requires a More Powerful Response to January 6th
by Douglas London (@douglaslondon5)
January 6th
- Strongest Evidence of Guilt: Chart Tracking Trump’s Knowledge and Intent in Efforts to Overturn the Election
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) and Clara Apt (@claraapt25)
- January 6th and America’s Ambivalence about Political Accountability
by Ambassador P. Michael McKinley (ret.)
Russia – Ukraine
- Russia Should Not be Designated a State Sponsor of Terrorism
by Ingrid Wuerth (@WuerthIngrid)
War Authorizations (AUMFs)
- In Support of Sunsets: Easy Yes Votes on AUMF Reform
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter)
United Nations Human Rights
- Overlooking Injustice: A Troubling Formalistic Turn at the UN Human Rights Committee
by Masha Lisitsyna (@MashalNyc) and James A. Goldston (@JamesAGoldston)
U.S. Immigration Policy
- The Biden Administration’s Options for Responding to Abbott’s Unconstitutional Border Enforcement Executive Order
by Katherine Yon Ebright and Joseph Nunn (@josephanunn)
U.S. Middle East Policy
- Backgrounder: President Biden’s Middle East Trip
by Philip Mousavizadeh (@PhilipMousaviz1), Katherine Fang and Clara Apt (@claraapt25)
Yemen War
- The Urgency of Reparations for Civilians in Yemen
by Kristine Beckerle (@K_Beckerle) and Ali Jameel (@ajmeel91)
Afghanistan – Women’s Rights
- From Talk to Action: Addressing the Appalling Women’s Rights Crisis in Afghanistan
by Nasir A. Andisha (@AndishaNasir) and Hamid A. Formuli (@formulian)
Srebrenica Genocide
- Commemorating the Srebrenica Genocide: A Warning for Humankind
by Menachem Z. Rosensaft