January 6th
- The January 6th Hearings: Criminal Evidence Tracker Sixth Edition
by Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder), Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Fred Wertheimer (@FredWertheimer), Jason Powell, Debra Perlin (@DebraPerlin), Colby Galliher and Madison Gee
- For US Independence Day, January 6th Hearings Reveal Authoritarianism’s Achilles Heel
by Maria J. Stephan (@MariaJStephan)
NATO Summit
- NATO Must Tackle Digital Authoritarianism
by Michèle Flournoy (@micheleflournoy) and Anshu Roy
- The West is Shoring Up its Vulnerabilities in the Baltic – The NATO Summit Should End the Zombie Policy on the Balkans Too
by Kurt Bassuener (@KurtBassuener)
Russia – Ukraine
- Heed the Lessons From 2011 Libya to Prevail in Ukraine Today
by Ambassador (ret.) Gordon Gray (@AmbGordonGray)
International Organizations
- Meeting the Challenges of International Organizations’ New Threat Environment
by Natalie L. Reid and Duncan Pickard (@dpickard9)
U.S. Supreme Court Decisions
- Elections: The Independent State Legislature Theory Should Horrify Supreme Court’s Originalists
by Helen White (@hebwhite)
- Gun control and protests: Protecting the Freedom of Peaceful Assembly After Bruen: A Roadmap for State Lawmakers
by Elly Page (@epagination) and Nick Robinson (@NLR100)
- Immigration: The Absurdity and Destruction of the Push to Force Title 42 Continuation
by Eleanor Acer (@AcereEleanor)
Guantánamo
- 9/11 Families Pursuing Justice Call for Majid Khan’s Plea Agreement to Be Fulfilled
by Terry Rockefeller
Civilian Harm: DR Congo
- New Armed Conflict in DR Congo: A Renewed Call for Civilian Protection
by Daniel Levine-Spound (@dlspound) and Niku Jafarnia (@NikuJafarnia)
Haiti
- What the World Owes Haiti Now
by Mario Joseph and Beatrice Lindstrom