January 6th
- The January 6th Hearings: Criminal Evidence Tracker Fourth Edition
by Noah Bookbinder (@NoahBookbinder), Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Fred Wertheimer (FredWertheimer), Jason Powell, Debra Perlin (@DebraPerlin), Colby Galliher and Madison Gee
- Failing to Prosecute Trump Reflects – and Feeds – US Rule of Law Erosion
by Liam Brennan (@LBNewHaven)
Domestic Terrorism
- One Year On: Marking Progress on Biden’s Counter-Domestic Terrorism Strategy
by Ryan B. Greer (@Ryan_B_Greer)
Immigration
- Title 42 is a Failure Yet Still Dominates U.S. Border Policy
by My Khanh Ngo (@tweetmyk) and Shaw Drake (@ShawDrake1)
Iran Nuclear Deal
- The Nonproliferation Consequences of Biden’s Inaction on the Iran Nuclear Deal
by Kelsey Davenport (@KelseyDav)
- Walking Iran Back from the Nuclear Brink
by Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br)
France-NATO
- France Looks to New NATO Strategic Concept to Advance European Defense Capabilities
by Laura Rozen (@LRozen)
Humanitarianism in War
Elections: Colombia
- Colombia’s Presidential Transition Will Test the Region’s Left and US-Latin America Relations
by Camilo Pérez-Bustillo (@cperezbustillo)
Kazakhstan
- Faltering Investigations into Deaths and Torture in Kazakhstan Leave Accountability in Doubt
by Matthew Schaaf (@schfm)
Juneteenth
- Juneteenth Reading Recommendations
by Just Security
- Remembering Barbara Jordan on the Occasion of Juneteenth
by Warigia Bowman (@WarigiaBowman)