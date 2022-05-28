Mass Shootings in the United States
- American Tragedies
by Megan Corrarino (@megancorrarino)
Russia – Ukraine
- Toward a Better Accounting of the Human Toll in Putin’s War of Aggression
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Ambassador (ret.) Keith Harper (@AmbHarper)
- How Best to Fund the International Criminal Court
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- Using the 1933 Soviet Definition of Aggression to Condemn Russia Today
by Kathryn Sikkink (@kathryn_sikkink)
- Weaponizing Underwater Archeology in the Russia-Ukraine War–and Beyond
by Eden Sarid (@EdenSarid)
January 6th
- Prosecuting Trump for the Insurrection: The Well-Founded Case for Optimism
by Kristy Parker (@KPNatsFan)
Democratic Stability: Taiwan
- Human Rights Challenges Highlight Taiwan’s Ongoing Democratic Transition
by Camilo Pérez-Bustillo (@cperezbustillo)
Elections: Colombia
- Colombia’s ‘Second Independence?’ Likely Left Victory Marks Historic Shift
by Camilo Pérez-Bustillo (@cperezbustillo)
Book Review: International Humanitarian Law
- A Memory of Solferino
by Boyd van Dijk (@boyd_vandijk)