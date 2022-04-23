Russia – Ukraine
Sanctions / Reparations
- Why Proposals for U.S. to Liquidate and Use Russian Central Bank Assets Are Legally Unavailable
by Andrew Boyle (@J_Andrew_Boyle)
Reconstruction
- Focus on Accountability Risks Overshadowing Ukraine’s Reconstruction Needs
by Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton)
War Crimes
- To Support Accountability for Atrocities, Fix U.S. Law on the Sharing of Digital Evidence
by David J. Simon (@djsimon7) and Joshua Lam (@joshlamlamlam)
- Legal Frameworks for Assessing the Use of Starvation in Ukraine
by Tom Dannenbaum (@tomdannenbaum)
Destruction of Cultural Heritage
- How Can We Protect Cultural Heritage in Ukraine? Five Key Steps for the Int’l Community
by Brian I. Daniels (@DrBrianIDaniels)
Afghanistan
- Time for the International Community to Get Serious About Protecting Human Rights in Afghanistan
by Nasir A. Andisha (@AndishaNasir) and Hamid A. Formuli (@formulian)
US-Africa Policy
- How the War in Ukraine Illustrates the Weakness of US Policy Toward Africa
by Aude Darnal (@AudeDarnal)
- How to Fix the Broken Position of U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa
by Cameron Hudson (@_HudsonC)
Cybersecurity
- Opening Stages in UN Cybercrime Treaty Talks Reflect Human Rights Risks
by Tomaso Falchetta, Deborah Brown (@deblebrown) and Katitza Rodriguez (@txitua)
Global Fragility Act
- Strengthening Democracy With the Global Fragility Act: Getting Political Transformation Right
by Patrick Quirk (@patrickwquirk) and Lauren Van Metre (@ResilienceWorks)
Israel-Palestine
- Reviving an Idea for the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Disengage, then Engage
by Admiral (ret.) Ami Ayalon, Gilead Sher (@GileadSher) and Orni Petruschka
Civilian Casualties in U.S. Wars
- DoD Can’t Move Forward on Civilian Casualties Without Looking Back
by Annie Shiel (@annieshiel) and John Ramming Chappell (@jwrchappell)