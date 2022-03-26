Russia – Ukraine
Diplomacy
- Embracing Autocrats to Help Ukraine Is a Losing Proposition
by Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth)
- Why Pushing Russia Out of Multilateral Institutions is Not a Solution to the War
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF)
Responsibility to Protect
- Does the ‘Responsibility to Protect’ Require States to go to War with Russia?
by Rebecca Barber (@becjbarber)
Assessments of Putin
- Putin’s Real Fear: Ukraine’s Constitutional Order
by Philip Bobbitt and Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger)
Protection of Civilians
- Russia’s Use of Cluster Munitions and Other Explosive Weapons Shows Need for Stronger Civilian Protections
by Bonnie Docherty
Sanctions
- Why Congress Should Stay Out of U.S. Sanctions Policy on Russia
by Edoardo Saravalle (@esaravalle)
International Institutions
- Litigating Aggression Backwards
by Frédéric Mégret (@fredericmegret)
International Criminal Court
- How Not to Fail on International Criminal Justice for Ukraine
by James A. Goldston (@JamesAGoldston)
- The Way: The Chief Prosecutor, the Int’l Criminal Court, and Ukraine
by David Schwendiman
Criminal Accountability
- How States Can Prosecute Russia’s Aggression With or Without “Universal Jurisdiction”
by Diane Orentlicher
- How DOJ Could Prosecute Russians for War Crimes, and How Congress Can Expand Its Remit
by Edgar Chen
Intelligence Information / Public Communications
- Ukraine and the New Politics of Faux Transparency
by Henning Lahmann (@h_lahmann)
Symposium: Still at War
- Still at War: The United States in Yemen
by Luke Hartig (@LukeHartig) and Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
- Introduction to Symposium: Still at War – Where and Why the United States is Fighting the “War on Terror”
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) and Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br)
Corruption
Racism
- Amid New Trial, End of Chinese Espionage “Initiative” Brings Little Relief to US Academics Caught in Net of Fear
by Michael German (@RethinkIntel) and Alex Liang
Mexico: Freedom of the Press
- López Obrador’s Last Chance to Protect Mexico’s Press
by Jan-Albert Hootsen (@jahootsen)