Series: Solutions to Democratic Backsliding
- State and Local Solutions Are Integral to Protect Election Officials and Democracy
by Trey Grayson (@KYTrey), Matthew Masterson (@mastersonmv), Orion Danjuma (@rdanjuma) and Ben Berwick (@benberwick)
- Disinformation, Radicalization, and Algorithmic Amplification: What Steps Can Congress Take?
by Ambassador (ret.) Karen Kornbluh (@KarenKornbluh)
Good Governance Papers
- 2022 Update: Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress
by Jim Townsend (@JimTownsend) and Elise Bean (@elisejosanbean)
Civilian Casualties
- Clear Error in the Defense Department’s Law of War Manual: On Presumptions of Civilian Status
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- A Big Step Forward or Running in Place?: The Pentagon’s New Policy on Civilian Casualties
by Luke Hartig (@LukeHartig)
Rule of Law
- Does the Law Matter?: Coup Edition
by Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein)
Foreign Agents Registration Act
- Foreign Agents Registration Act Reform: On the 2022 Agenda?
by Andy Wright (@AndyMcCanse), David Rybicki and Rachel Wofford
Cyber
- How to Strengthen the Program of Action for Advancing Responsible State Behavior in Cyberspace
by Valentin Weber (@weberv_)
Prepublication Review
- How the U.S. Government Built the Largest System of Prior Restraint in U.S. History
by Jack Goldsmith (@jacklgoldsmith) and Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
Russia/Ukraine
- Retired Russian Generals Criticize Putin Over Ukraine, Renew Call for His Resignation
by Anders Åslund (@Anders_Aslund)
Belarus
- Foreign Policy and Legal Implications of the Belarus Aircraft Piracy Indictment
by Chimène Keitner (@KeitnerLaw )
Iran and JCPOA
- Ignore the War Hawks – on Iran, There is Still Time for a Deal
by Emma Belcher (@EmLBelcher)
Haiti
- Haitians Have Built Consensus on a Democratic Way Forward. Why Is an Undemocratic Leader Still in Office?
by Monique Clesca (@moniclesca)