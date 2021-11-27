Climate Change
- Good COP, Bad COP: After the Mixed Results of COP26, What’s Next?
by Ben Abraham and Jocelyn Perry
Democracy Summit
- What Should Be the Aim of President Biden’s Democracy Summit?
by Anders Åslund (@Anders_Aslund)
Civilian Casualties in U.S. Conflicts
- Tragic Mistakes: Breaking the Military Culture of Impunity
by Brianna Rosen (@rosen_br)
- Centcom’s Full Statement on Baghuz Strike: Annotated
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Turkey
- Might the Turkish Electorate Be Ready to Say Goodbye to Erdoğan After Two Decades in Power?
by Kemal Kirişci (@kemalkirisci) and Berk Esen (@BerkEsen)
Iran Nuclear Deal
Afghanistan
- How U.S. Sanctions Make it Harder for Afghan Children to Get an Education
by Sarah Fuhrman and Allyson Neville
Outer Space/Russia
- The Threat from Outer Space: Russia Tests Kinetic DA-ASAT Weapon
by Erin Pobjie (@EPobjie)
Belarus Migrant Crisis
- On Empathy, Scholarship, and Political Action: A Response to Lahmann
by Aurel Sari (@aurelsari) and Ben Hudson (@ben_hudson7)