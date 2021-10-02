Attack on the U.S. Capitol
- Modern History of Disclosure of Presidential Records: On the Boundaries of “Executive Privilege”
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Christine Berger and Margaret Shields (@Maggie_Shields1)
Nuclear Weapons
- The Role of Nuclear Weapons: Why Biden Should Declare a Policy of No First Use
by Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr. (@tgrahamjr)
Artificial Intelligence
- System Rivalry: How Democracies Must Compete with Digital Authoritarians
by Ambassador (ret.) Eileen Donahoe (@EileenDonahoe)
- Artificial Intelligence in the Intelligence Community: The Tangled Web of Budget & Acquisition
by Corin R. Stone (@CorinStone)
World Bank
- World Bank’s “Doing Business Index,” a Thorn for Kleptocrats, Must Be Protected
by Anders Åslund (@Anders_Aslund)
US Military Assistance – Egypt
- Don’t Be a Goldfish: Human Rights and U.S. Military Financing for Egypt
by Adam Keith (@adamofkeith)
Sanctions
- How Congress Can Improve Visa Bans
by Benjamin Press (@Ben__Press)
Draft Treaty on Crimes Against Humanity
- Expanding Justice for Gender-Based Crimes with a Treaty on Crimes Against Humanity
by Akila Radhakrishnan (@akilaGJC) and Danielle Hites (@Danielle_GJC)
- The Relay Race of Defining Crimes Against Humanity – From the International Tribunals to the Draft Articles
by Ana Cristina Rodríguez Pineda
International Human Rights Fact-Finding
- International Human Rights Fact-Finding in Hostile Environments
by Daniela Gavshon (@DGavshon) and Emily Rice
Book Review
- Polemical Pacifism: The Wonkfare of Samuel Moyn
by Robert Howse (@howserob)