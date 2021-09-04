by

September 4, 2021

Afghanistan

Attack on U.S. Capitol

Domestic Deployment of National Guard

Racial Justice

Countering Violent Extremism/Counterterrorism

Images [from left to right]: ELISE BLANCHARD/AFP via Getty; ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty; Courtesy of Repatriate the Children-Sweden;
KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty; HOSHANG HASHIMI/AFP via Getty; UN Photos