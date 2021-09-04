Afghanistan
- The International Criminal Court and Afghanistan
by Andrew Hilland (@Andrew_Hilland) and Catherine Gilfedder
- Aligning Sanctions Laws with Humanitarian Principles: Pre-authorizing Aid in Afghanistan and Other Crises
by Rachel Alpert
- How the International Community Can Protect Afghan Women and Girls
by Heather Barr (@heatherbarr1)
- What the U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan Could Mean for Guantanamo Detainees and the Due Process Clause
by Jonathan Hafetz (@JonathanHafetz)
Attack on U.S. Capitol
- Why a Trump Lawsuit to “Protect” Executive Privilege Could Backfire
by Teri Kanefield (@Teri_Kanefield)
Domestic Deployment of National Guard
- The National Guard at Lafayette Square and the January 6th Attempted Insurrection: Fixes for the FY2022 NDAA
by Cole Blum (@coleblum) and Soren Dayton (@sorendayton)
Racial Justice
- Why “Buy Black” Is Not Enough: The Devastating Legacy of the Tulsa Race Massacre
by Warigia Bowman (@WarigiaBowman)
Countering Violent Extremism/Counterterrorism
- Addressing Masculinities and Gender Stereotypes to Prevent Violent Extremism and Terrorism
by Pablo Arrocha Olabuenaga
- A Visit to Northeast Syria Shows the Urgency for Governments to Repatriate Their Citizens, Many of Them Children, to Thwart ISIS
by Beatrice Eriksson (@beatricebirgit)
- The Politics of Repatriation and Power of Community Reintegration in Peacebuilding
by Siobhan O’Neil and Zoe Marks (@z_marks)