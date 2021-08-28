by

August 28, 2021

Afghanistan

Attack on the U.S. Capitol

Russia

Cyber

International Criminal Court

Artificial Intelligence – Gender

2022 Olympics – China

Guantanamo – Military Commissions

Images [from left to right]: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images; Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images; EBRAHIM HAMID/AFP via Getty;
WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty; SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty; WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty