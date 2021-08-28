Afghanistan
- The Humanitarian and Policy Challenges of U.S. Sanctions on the Taliban
by Adam M. Smith
- Former Chair of U.S. National Intelligence Council: Learning the Right Lessons from Afghanistan
by Gregory F. Treverton (@GregTreverton)
- Afghans Need More Than Solidarity
by Basma Alloush (@samboosa_a), Sarah Fuhrman and Anastasia Moran (@AnastasiaSMoran)
- US Counterterrorism Measures May Block Aid to Afghans
by Nicholas Miller and Doug Rutzen
Attack on the U.S. Capitol
- DOJ Should Investigate Jeff Clark and Mark Meadows for Political Coercion Act and Hatch Act Violations
by Dennis Aftergut and Kathleen Clark (@clarkkathleen)
- Timeline: Rep. Jim Jordan, a Systematic Disinformation Campaign, and January 6
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix), Nicholas Tonckens (@nicktonckens) and Sruthi Venkatachalam
Russia
- Anti-Corruption Crusader Navalny’s Appeal from His Russian Prison Cell
by Anders Åslund (@Anders_Aslund)
Cyber
- International Law’s Role in Combating Ransomware?
by Colonel (Retired) Gary Corn
International Criminal Court
- To Strengthen the ICC Office of the Prosecutor, Karim Khan is On the Right Path
by Justice Richard Goldstone
Artificial Intelligence – Gender
- Embedding Gender in International Humanitarian Law: Is Artificial Intelligence Up to the Task?
by Andrea Farrés Jiménez
2022 Olympics – China
- Boycotting Beijing 2022: Accountability for the Next Olympics and Beyond
by David M. Crane, Yonah Diamond (@yonahdiamond) and Noah Lew (@noahjlew)
Guantanamo – Military Commissions
- Nuremberg Prosecutor says Guantanamo Military Commissions Don’t Measure Up
by Alka Pradhan (pradhanalka) and Scott Roehm