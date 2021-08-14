Afghanistan Withdrawal
- What Went Wrong: Two New Books Get It Right on Afghanistan
by Jason K. Dempsey (@Jason_K_Dempsey)
- Abandoning Afghan Allies: The Latest Chapter in Shameful History of US in Afghanistan
by Susan Akram
- The United States Is the Only Place for Afghan Allies, Not Foreign Bases
by Amanda Strayer (@AmandaLStrayer) and Ana Ortega Villegas
Attack on U.S. Capitol
- GAO Faults DHS for Failing to Designate Jan. 6 as a Protected Event in Advance of Attack
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
Executive Branch – Congress
- The Broader Significance of the Justice Dep’t Opinion on Congress Obtaining Trump Tax Records
by Andy Wright (@AndyMcCanse)
Justice Department/Espionage
- A Flaw in the Attorney General’s Policy Against Seizing Reporters’ Records
by George Croner (@GeorgeCroner)
Counterterrorism
- Behind the Scenes of the Global Counterterrorism Forum: A Bypass of Human Rights and UN Consensus?
by Selina Daugalies (@SelinaDaugalies) and Delina Goxho (@delinagoxho)
Cybercrime
- Cybercrime is Dangerous, But a New UN Treaty Could Be Worse for Rights
by Deborah Brown (@deblebrown)
Torture
- Course Correction Still Needed on Anti-Torture Obligations
by Scott Roehm and David Luban (@DavidLuban)
G7 – China
- A Fresh Approach: Local Thinking Should Shape the G7’s New Plan to Compete With China
by James Jennion (@JennionJames)
Belarus
- `In Today’s Belarus, Living Outside of Politics is No Longer an Option’
by Tatyana Margolin (@TaMa_Le)
Climate Change
- Climate Change is a Human Rights Issue – Particularly in US-China Relations
by Tim Hirschel-Burns (@TimH_B)