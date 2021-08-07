Just Security was on a reduced schedule for the first week of August.
Attack on U.S. Capitol
- Mark Meadows Timeline: The Chief of Staff and Schemes to Overturn 2020 Election
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Juilee Shivalkar (@JuileeShivalkar)
Belarus
- How to Put Lukashenka in His Place
by Ambassador Daniel Fried (@AmbDanFried)
Afghanistan Withdrawal
- Running Out of Time – Do Not Leave Afghan Allies Behind
by Khan and Julie Kornfeld
Authorizations for Use of Military Force
- Questions for Senators to Ask the Biden Administration at AUMF Hearing
by Brian Finucane (@BCFinucane)
U.S. Elections/Department of Justice
- Now the Important Part: Implementing DOJ’s Task Force on Election Worker Threats
by Kristy Parker (@KPNatsFan) and Cameron Kistler
Foreign Fighters – India
- India and the Foreign Fighters Conundrum
by Aakash Chandran (@ChandranAakash)