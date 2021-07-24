by

July 24, 2021

Attack on U.S. Capitol

Afghanistan Withdrawal

Social Media

Immigration

War Powers

Disinformation, Election Interference (China)

War Crimes: Sexual Slavery

U.S.-Israel

U.S.-NATO-Russia

Haiti

Images [from left to right]: NOORULLAH SHIRZADA/AFP via Getty; VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty; MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty;
VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty; U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ford Williams/Released via Wikimedia Commons; Wakil KOHSAR/AFP via Getty
 