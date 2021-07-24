Attack on U.S. Capitol
- Jan 6 Select Committee and Social Media Companies: 10 Key Pieces of Information to Subpoena
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
- Expert Backgrounder: The Westfall Act and Representative Brooks’s Speech
by Paul Figley
- Know Your Rights: Whistleblowers and the January 6th Select Committee
by Irvin McCullough (@mcculloughirvin) and Tom Devine
Afghanistan Withdrawal
- Taliban Ascendance in Afghanistan Risks Return of Global Terrorist Hub
by Lisa Curtis (@LisaCurtisDC)
- Biden Needs to Designate an Afghan Evacuation Interagency Task Force
by Camille J. Mackler (@cmackler), Steven M. Miska and Chris Purdy (@itsapurdy)
Social Media
- Facebook’s New Dangerous Individuals and Organizations Policy Brings More Questions Than Answers
by Faiza Patel (@FaizaPatelBCJ) and Mary Pat Dwyer (@marypatdwyer)
Immigration
- Doubling Down on Deterrence
by Regina Jefferies (@ReginaJefferies) and Daniel Ghezelbash (@danghez)
War Powers
- A Giant Step Forward for War Powers Reform
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) and Stephen Pomper (@StephenPomper)
Disinformation, Election Interference (China)
- Balancing Reality and Fear: Why An Alarmist Take on Chinese Influence Operations Is Counterproductive
by Lotus Ruan (@lotus_ruan) and Gabrielle Lim (@gabriellelim)
War Crimes: Sexual Slavery
- Japan Cannot Claim Sovereign Immunity and Also Insist that WWII Sexual Slavery was Private Contractual Acts
by Dr. Ethan Hee-Seok Shin and Stephanie Minyoung Lee
U.S.-Israel
- As Israeli Leader Bennett Prepares to Visit the White House, Biden’s Message Might Prove Formative
by Nimrod Novik (@NimrodNovik)
U.S.-NATO-Russia
- Montreux Convention, at 85, Needs Tending for US-NATO-Russia Security and Stability
by Kemal Kirişci (@kemalkirisci) and Serhat Güvenç
Haiti
- Wrong US Call — Haiti Needs a Credible Transitional Government
by Pierre Esperance