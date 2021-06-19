Attack on U.S. Capitol
- Questions for FBI Director Wray About the January 6 Attack
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_)
Biden-Putin: Nuclear Weapons
- Why Biden and Putin Should Restart Talks on Strategic Stability and Nuclear Arms Control
by Daryl G. Kimball (@DarylGKimball)
Counterterrorism
- Reviewing the First-Ever National Strategy to Counter Domestic Terrorism
by Ryan B. Greer (@Ryan_B_Greer )
- Time for a Course Correction on Counterterrorism and Civic Space
by Katerina Hadzi-Miceva Evans and Nicholas Miller
- UN Global Counter Terrorism Strategy and Humanitarian Action: A Case for Saving Lives
by David Andrés Viñas (@DAV_Bcn)
by Katerina Hadzi-Miceva Evans (@KHME) and Nicholas Miller
- Opening Pandora’s Box: New “Threats” in the Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy
by Marc Batac and Jordan Street (@jordan_street07)
- Introducing a Symposium on the UN Global Counterterrorism Strategy
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF) and Kate Brannen (@K8brannen)
War Authorizations
- Biden’s Support of 2002 AUMF Repeal: The Start of a Long Overdue Conversation
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter)
Supreme Court: Human Rights Litigation
- The Surprisingly Broad Implications of Nestlé USA, Inc. v. Doe for Human Rights Litigation and Extraterritoriality
by William Dodge
Internet (of Things)
- The Internet of Things Moment: My Testimony Before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee
by Jonathan Zittrain (@zittrain)
Torture and Interrogation
- How the Biden Administration Should Take Torture-Derived Evidence Off the Table
by Scott Roehm
- The Méndez Principles: Sharpening the View on Interrogation and Utilitarianism
by Steven J. Barela (@StevenJBarela)
- State Secrets and the Torture of Abu Zubaydah
by Michel Paradis (@MDParadis)
- The Méndez Principles: Building Rapport and Trust in Interrogations to Elicit Reliable Information
by Laure Brimbal (@Laure_Brimbal), Steven Kleinman (@SMKleinman), Simon Oleszkiewicz (@Szimar) and Christian Meissner (@CAMeissner)
Refugees
Myanmar
- Refugee Responsibility Sharing or Responsibility Dumping?
by Katerina Linos and Elena Chachko (@ElenaChachko)
U.S. National Security Policy
- A Pandemic Isn’t the Only Kind of “Catastrophic Risk.” It’s Time to Prepare More Seriously for the Next.
by Nikita Lalwani (@nikitaalalwani), Alasdair Phillips-Robins (@alasdairpr) and Sam Winter-Levy (@SamWinterLevy)
Sanctions
- Sanctions Law Needs Reform, But How?
by Adam M. Smith