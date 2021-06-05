by

June 5, 2021

Racial Justice

Authoritarianism/Democratic Backsliding

Torture and Interrogation

Cyber

Gaza Conflict

Myanmar

Philippines

Images [from left to right]: WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty; JOSE CABEZAS/AFP via Getty; Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty;
STR/AFP via Getty; American National Red Cross Photograph Collection; NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty