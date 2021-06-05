Racial Justice
- Introduction to Just Security’s Series on Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921
by Christine Berger
- Reckoning with State-Sanctioned Racial Violence: Lessons from the Tulsa Race Massacre
by Monica Bell (@monicacbell)
- Controlling the Lens of History: From Tulsa to the Capitol Mob
by Eric J. Miller (@millerej_11)
- How the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 Was (and Might Be) Forgotten
by Stephen Galoob
Authoritarianism/Democratic Backsliding
- Why Supporters of Democracy and Security Both Need to Care about Security Sector Governance
by Rachel Kleinfeld (@RachelKleinfeld)
- Tracking Transnational Repression: Next Steps for the State Department’s Human Rights Reports
by Yana Gorokhovskaia (@gorokhovskaia)
Torture and Interrogation
- The Méndez Principles: Science Shows Interrogation is Too Serious for Amateurs
by Shane O’Mara (@ShaneOMara3)
- The Méndez Principles: A New Standard for Effective Interviewing by Police and Others, While Respecting Human Rights
by Juan E. Méndez and Vanessa Drummond
- The Méndez Principles: Leadership to Transform Interrogation via Science, Law, and Ethics
by Steven J. Barela (@StevenJBarela) and Mark Fallon (@glynco)
Cyber
- Oxford Statement on International Law Protections in Cyberspace: The Regulation of Information Operations and Activities
by Dapo Akande, Antonio Coco (@ACoco_IntLaw), Talita de Souza Dias (@tdesouzadias), Duncan B. Hollis (@DuncanHollis), James C. O’Brien and Tsvetelina van Benthem