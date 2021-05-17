Early Edition: May 17, 2021

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the weekend.

by

May 17, 2021

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the weekend. Here’s today’s news.

ISRAEL-PALESTINE

Israel jets launched a barrage of airstrikes on Gaza early Monday morning, targeting several senior Hamas commanders and around 10 miles of the militant group’s underground tunnels, the Israeli military said hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled that conflict with Hamas rulers would continue with “full force.” The strikes lasted for approximately 10 minutes and were heavier than strikes on Sunday, with one Palestinian reported to have been killed, medics said. “The operation led to a lull in Hamas rocket fire, which resumed a few hours later, according to Israeli media,” reports Steve Hendrix and Michael E. Miller for the Washington Post.

Sunday saw the deadliest single Israeli airstrike on Gaza, killing at least 42 people, including 10 children, and flattening buildings. Reuters reporting.

As of Sunday night, close to 200 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli strikes, including 92 women and children, Gaza’s health ministry reported. Israel has reported 10 deaths from Hamas attacks, including two children. Mehul Srivastava reports for the Financial Times.

The U.N. Security Council held its first virtual open session on the crisis Sunday, and although a unified statement was not agreed and issued, members urged a ceasefire and the need to address the conflict. The session was attended by several foreign ministers and ambassadors. Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour said, “There is no people on Earth that would tolerate this reality. Israel keeps saying, ‘Put yourselves in our shoes,’ but they aren’t wearing shoes, they are wearing military boots,” and Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan said, “Israel has made its choice. We will take all steps necessary to defend our people … Now, you must make yours. The world is watching.” Dustin Jones reports for NPR.

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres opened the Security Council meeting by appealing to both warring sides to “stop immediately,” suggesting that the only way forward is to return to talks on a two-State solution. “It has the potential to unleash an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis and to further foster extremism, not only in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel, but in the region as a whole, potentially creating a new locus of dangerous instability,” he saidUN News Centre reporting.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi blamed the U.S. for the Security Council’s lack of joint action, calling for the council to seek early de-escalation of violence in the region. “Regrettably, simply because of the obstruction of one country, the Security Council hasn’t been able to speak with one voice,” the minister said during the virtual meeting. “We call upon the United States to shoulder its due responsibilities of taking a just position.” Brett Forrest reports for the Wall Street Journal.

During the virtual session, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki accused Israel of committing “war crimes.” Al Jazeera reporting.

President Biden has remained relatively silent on the escalating conflict. “Biden did not issue any hastily arranged remarks on the Middle East violence, or even bring up the topic himself when he appeared in public. The times Biden spoke publicly on the matter came when reporters specifically asked about it. And when he talked, the president appeared to weigh every word very carefully, and spoke in muted tones … This low-key public approach, the White House says, is by design. The Biden administration is prioritizing behind-the-scenes diplomatic outreach by Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and others,” Scott Detrow reports for NPR.

Biden’s uncommitted approach to the conflict has prompted Democrats to question his commitment to human rights and demanded he pressure Israel to stop its attacks. Zachary B. Wolf reports for CNN.

Blinken has discussed the violence with Qatari, Egyptian and Saudi foreign ministers, the State Department said yesterday. Reuters reporting.

28 Senate Democrats yesterday issued a statement calling for Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire. “The statement, led by Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff (D) was also signed by Dick Durbin (D-IL), the No. 2 Senate Democrat in leadership, but was not signed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY), who has remained firm along with President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in their assertion that Israel’s military is carrying out defensive military action to which it is entitled.,” reports John Bowden for The Hill.

Yesterday saw the first bipartisan call by senators for a ceasefire in the region: Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Todd Young (R-IN), chair and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia and Counterterrorism, respectively. Rebecca Falconer reports for Axios.

Israel destroyed a 12-storey building in Gaza housing the media offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press (AP) and Qatar-based Al Jazeera on Saturday, saying the building housed “Hamas military intelligence assets.” The building “contained numerous residential apartments. Journalists and other tenants had evacuated after receiving a warning an hour before the missiles struck, and no casualties have been reported,” report Antonia Noori Farzan, Loveday Morris and Karen DeYoung for the Washington Post.

AP’s chief calls for an independent inquiry into the strike on the outlet’s office: “We’ve heard the Israelis say they have evidence,” Sally Buzbee told CNN yesterday, adding, “We don’t know what that evidence is. We think it is appropriate at this point for there to be an independent look at what happened.” Reuters reporting.

E.U. foreign ministers will meet tomorrow to discuss the escalating violence, the bloc’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said in a post on Twitter Sunday. Laurens Cerulus reports for POLITICO EU.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister condemned Israel’s “flagrant violations” of Palestinian rights and urged the international community to push for an urgent end to Israeli military operation in the Gaza region. “Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud made the televised remarks on Sunday at the start of an emergency virtual meeting of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) following a week of intense Israeli bombings of Gaza – an enclave of two million people – which has remained under an air, land and sea blockade imposed by Israel,” Al Jazeera reporting.

Iran’s High Council of Human Rights of Iran has written a letter to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres to act on “genocidal acts” and “racial cleansing” being committed by Israel, saying the U.N. and Muslim nations must step up to stop “apartheid” Israel from attacking Palestine. Al Jazeera reporting.

Jordan is involved in intensive diplomacy to end what Jordanian King Abdullah said was an Israeli military escalation in the worst Israeli-Palestinian conflict in yearsReuters reporting.

Protests took place throughout the Middle East and Arab nations, including Iraq and Qatar. Protesters in the U.S. and Canada also joined calls for violence to stop. Al Jazeera reporting.

MYANMAR

Six rebels have been killed by the Myanmar military after days of intensified fighting. An anti-coup defense force, the Chinland Defense Force (CDF), made up of civilians reported the deaths, as the United Kingdom and the United States condemned the military’s violence against civilians. Al Jazeera reports.

Anti-coup fighters have pulled back from the northwestern town of Mindat after days of assault by combat troops backed by artillery, a member of the group said on Sunday. Reuters reports.

Activists from the CDF said that they retreated from Mindat to spare the town further bombardmentBBC News reports.

The U.S. and U.K. embassies in Myanmar have expressed concern about reports of fierce government attacks in Mindat. “The military’s use of weapons of war against civilians, including this week in Mindat, is a further demonstration of the depths the regime will sink to to hold onto power,” the British Embassy said on Twitter. “We call on the military to cease violence against civilians.” Grant Peck reports for AP.

An international monitoring group has concluded that Myanmar’s election last year reflected the will of the people and the army was unjustified in using alleged flaws as a reason to seize power. The Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), one of two accredited foreign election observer missions, said voting was not as free and fair as it had been in the previous ballot in 2015 – in part because of the coronavirus outbreak. “Nevertheless, it is ANFREL’s informed opinion that the results of the 2020 general elections were, by and large, representative of the will of the people of Myanmar,” the report said. Reuters reports.

Myanmar’s military have detained, disfigured and killed a 44-year old poet and political activist Mr. Khet Thir. “The circumstances surrounding Mr. Khet Thi’s death have heightened fears among families and human rights advocates about the fate of thousands of people being held in custody by Myanmar’s military regime,” Feliz Solomon reports for the Washington Post.

AFGHANISTAN       

Fighting between the Taliban and Afghan forces resumed in the Helmand province as a three-day cease fire ended Sunday. Taliban fighters reportedly attacked security checkpoints on the outskirts of Lashkar Gah and other districts, while the militant group said Afghan forces “started the operation.” Al Jazeera reporting.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack on a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul which killed 12 people. Nasheer news agency said on Telegram on Saturday. Reuters reporting.

U.S. RELATIONS

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow will temporarily resume some of its consular services. The embassy had halted most its services, other than emergency U.S. citizen services and a very limited number of immigrant visas in case of life-or-death emergencies, due to a Russian ban on hiring local residents, which the embassy said last month forced it to reduce its consular workforce by 75%. AP reports.

Japanese, U.S. and French troops have conducted joint military drills in southern Japan. “The three nations’ first joint drills on Japanese soil — dubbed “ARC21” and which began Tuesday — come as they seek [to] step up military ties amid growing Chinese assertiveness in the region,” Richard Colombo and Mari Yamaguch report for the Washington Post.

Space diplomacy is urgently needed given the increasing amount of “space junk,” falling rocket debris and unregulated resource competition. “These incidents underline the urgency of building out international norms and regulations addressing the dynamics unleashed by the growing list of government and commercial players active in both deep space and low earth orbit,” Robert Pearson and Benjamin Schmitt contend for Foreign Policy.

The U.S. will grant Tunisia $500 million in aid to finance infrastructure and other projects. Tunisia’s finance minister Ali Kooli has also told Reuters that talks are advanced on a loan guarantee.

The E.U. has agreed a partial truce with the U.S. in a dispute over U.S. metals tariffs imposed by former President Trump. The E.U. Commission has said that it will suspend a proposed hike in its retaliatory tariffs and the two sides have started discussions on addressing global overcapacity in steel and aluminum. “In a joint statement, Brussels and Washington said that, as allies, they could promote high standards, address shared concerns “and hold countries like China that support trade-distorting policies to account”,” Philip Blenkinsop reports for Reuters.

China will extend a tariff exemption for 79 products imported from the U.S. that is due to expire on May 18, the finance ministry has said. The products originally received exemptions from retaliatory tariffs China imposed on U.S. goods as counter measures to U.S. Section 301 action, and the exemption will now be extended until Dec. 25. Reuters reports.

DOMESTIC DEVELOPMENTS

Lone wolf actors pose the greatest terror threat to the U.S. as incidents of domestic extremism steadily rise, concludes a joint report by the FBI and he Department of Homeland Security (DHS). “The greatest terrorism threat to the homeland we face today is posed by lone offenders, often radicalized online, who look to attack soft targets with easily accessible weapons. Many of these violent extremists are motivated and inspired by a mix of socio-political goals and personal grievances against their targets,” the report from the two agencies states. Rebecca Beitsch reports for The Hill.

DHS has warned that terrorists may attack as coronavirus restrictions ease in the United States. DHS, in a press release on Friday, warned that “today’s terrorism-related threat landscape is more complex, more dynamic, and more diversified than it was several years ago.” The U.S. is facing threats from domestic terrorists, individuals and groups that are influenced by foreign terrorist organizations, DHS advised, referring to social media platforms and online forums used by perpetrators to spread their violent rhetoric. Olafimihan Osin reports for The Hill.

The push to reform sexual assault in the military has reached a turning point with increasing bipartisan support. Several bills put forward in the House and Senate now have the support of lawmakers. This includes legislation to change who decides whether to prosecute sexual assaults and other serious crimes, taking it out of the hands of military commanders and giving it to specially trained military prosecutors. Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) also “added to the renewed optimism for action on Friday when he announced he would lead a House push to revamp how military sexual assault claims are handled,” Ellen Mitchell reports for The Hill.

Senior Trump Air Force official Will Roper, who was in charge of purchasing military hardware for the U.S. Air Force, suggested slashing the total number of Lockheed Martin F-35 jets for the service by more than half late last year. There is increasing Congressional criticism of the most expensive weapons program in U.S. history. According to two former defense officials involved in the discussion, “Roper questioned the cost of the jet, even after former President Donald Trump touted it as ‘invisible’ and the greatest fighter jet in the world,” Oren Liebermann reports for CNN.

A Space Force lieutenant colonel, Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeie, has been removed from his command after appearing on a conservative podcast criticizing the U.S. military. Lohemier joined The Steve Gruber show to discuss his new book, “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military,” which alleges that Marxist ideologies are becoming widespread within the military. Kristen Holmes and Barbara Starr report for CNN.

Biden’s administration discussed using military fuel stockpiles or mobilizing the National Guard to mitigate the crisis arising from the Colonial Pipeline attack. Carol Lee, Courtney Kube and Kristen Welker report for NBC News.

A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer admitted on Friday that she brought a Mexican woman into the U.S. illegally. The former officer allegedly wanted the woman to work as her nanny in her home and signed a guilty plea deal for conspiracy to encourage or induce a foreign national to enter the United States, acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery said in a statement. Lexi Lonas reports for The Hill.

80% of Asian Americans say they are discriminated against, according to a recent survey. The survey, commissioned by the new nonprofit Leading Asian Americans to Unite for Change, also found that a significant portion of respondents of multiple races said they were unaware of an increase in hate crimes and racism against Asian Americans over the past year. Dustin Jones reports for NPR.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has compared allegations of sexual misconduct and sex trafficking involving a minor to earmarks, a congressional process by which spending measures beneficial to representatives’ districts are attached to legislation. The remarks were made to a crowd of Republican activists on Saturday at the Ohio Political Summit, a gathering sponsored by the Strongsville GOP in suburban Cleveland, “I’m being falsely accused of exchanging money for naughty favors,” Gaetz said. “Yet, Congress has reinstituted a process that legalizes the corrupt act of exchanging money for favors, through earmarks, and everybody knows that that’s the corruption.” Henry Gomez reports for NBC.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

China is using the detention of Uighurs in Guantanamo and claims made by Washington about an alleged Uighur militant organization, the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), during the “war on terror” as a justification for its ongoing crackdown in the Xinjiang region. The last Uighur detainees in Guantanamo were released in late 2013, however “even though America declared we were innocent, that we hadn’t done anything, China continues to say we worked with the Taliban and al Qaeda,” said Abu Bakeer Qassim, a former Guantanamo detainee now living in Albania. James Giffiths and Gul Tuysuz report for CNN on the experiences of the Uighur detainees.

Ethiopia has delayed its national election again amid security and logistical challenges. The election was previously scheduled for June 5, 2021 and the delay comes “after some opposition parties said they would not take part and as a conflict in the country’s Tigray region means no vote is being held there, further complicating Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s efforts to centralize power,” Al Jazeera reports.

Iran’s judiciary chief, Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline cleric who is linked to mass killings in 1988, registered over the weekend to run in the Islamic Republic’s presidential election next month. AP reporting.

The U.N. chief António Guterres has said that foreign fighters and mercenaries remain in Libya in breach of the ceasefire agreement last year. Guterres has called for an end to violations of the U.N. arms embargo and for the withdrawal of all foreign fighters. Al Jazeera reports.

A Greek neo-Nazi with a seat in the European Parliament has been extradited back to Greece to serve a 13-year prison term. Ionnais Lagos was convicted for his part in running the extreme-right criminal organization Golden Dawn, which rose to prominence in 2012 at the peak of Greece’s financial crisis and was once the country’s third-largest political party. Niki Kitsantonis reports for the New York Times.

Independent human rights experts appointed by the U.N. and the Organization of American State are calling for an impartial probe by the Columbian government into the violent crackdown on protests in the country. “We are deeply distressed by the excessive and unlawful use of force by police and members of the ESMAD (Mobile Anti-Riot Squad) against peaceful demonstrators, human rights defenders and journalists across Colombia”, the rights experts said on Friday. UN News Centre reports.

Tunisia has killed five suspected militants in the mountains near the Algerian border. A Tunisian security official has told Reuters that the operation carried out by joint police and army forces is still ongoing. Reuters reports.

France, Germany and Spain have reached a deal over the next steps of the development of a new fighter jet. The joint combat jet is “Europe’s largest defense project at an estimated cost of more than 100 billion euros ($121.4 billion),” Reuters reports.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 32.9 million and now killed over 585,900 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have been over 163.00 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 3.37 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky yesterday defended the agency’s sudden reversal on mask recommendations, stressing that the decision was not spurred by public pressure. “If you are vaccinated, we are saying you are safe. You can take off your mask and you are not at risk of severe disease or hospitalization from Covid-19,” she said on “Fox News Sunday.” Aubree Eliza Weaver reports for POLITICO.

Refugees from virus-devastated Brazil, Cuba, India and Venezuela have been travelling for miles to reach the U.S., with gaps in the border wall used to access the country, including a crossing point in the Arizona desert. Miriam Jordan reports for the New York Times.

The E.U. plans to back measures to expand vaccine production capacity in Africa, with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expected to offer support to establishing strategic manufacturing hubs in African countries at a global health summit in Rome on Friday, officials said. Sam Fleming, Michael Peel and David Pilling report for the Financial Times.

Excess Covid-19 vaccines must be shared with developing countries if we are to reduce the likelihood of another India situation, warned head of UNICEF Henrietta Fore. “UNICEF is a partner in COVAX, the global vaccine equity mechanism, which is set to deliver its 65 millionth dose this week.  However, Ms Fore said ‘it should have been at least its 170 millionth.’ The shortfall will be closer to 190 million doses by the time the G7 meet, she added, and as a deadly second wave of COVID-19 will likely continue to sweep across India and many of its neighbors,” reports the UN News Centre.

European nations have greatly expanded their powers during the pandemic, with few having “exit plans” to hand back rights to citizens, write Luke McGee and Saskya Vandoorne for CNN.

A map and analysis of the vaccine roll out across the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at the Guardian 

Featured Articles

Yazidis Deserve Justice for Genocide: How Biden’s Team Can Lead the Way

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 8-14)

by

Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: The ASEAN Way Must Change

by and

The New Cyber Executive Order is a Good Start, But Needs a Supercharge from Congress

by

Getting to the Bottom of Jan. 6 Is Proving Too Difficult for Congress

by

Will the American Rescue Plan Finally Bring Meaningful Debt Relief to Farmers of Color?

by

A Just Exit from Afghanistan

by and

The Official and Unofficial Timeline of Defense Department Actions on January 6

by and

Investigating Jan. 6 — Key Unanswered Questions for Congress and Media to Ask

by , , and

Giuliani’s FARA Problem

by

To Thwart the Illegal Narcotics Trade, Expose the Dark Economy

by

The Illegality of Targeting Civilians by Way of Belligerent Reprisal: Implications for U.S. Nuclear Doctrine

by and

Facebook’s Oversight Board Didn’t Solve the Content Moderation Riddle. We Shouldn’t Be Surprised.

by

Big Shoulders — How the US Can Remedy Its Failures on Refugee Admissions

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 1-7)

by

Facebook Oversight Board’s Decision on Trump Sets Up New Tests

by and

Senate Bill Threatens Sensitive U.S. Diplomacy

by

Twenty Years After 9/11, the US Needs a Better Strategy to Prevent and Counter Violent Extremism

by

Preparing for Future Pandemics Means Improving and Reforming — Not Abandoning — the WHO

by

In a COVID World, America Is Divided Over Its Common Defense

by , and

Stopping Torture: Why Professional Governance Failed, and How It Can Do Better

by

Trump’s Secret Rules for Drone Strikes and Presidents’ Unchecked License to Kill

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 24-30)

by

Is Roger Stone Getting Off Easy for Tax Fraud?

by

Hack-to-Patch by Law Enforcement Is a Dangerous Practice

by and

Biden’s First 100 Days on Immigration: A Test of Leadership

by

A Letter to President Biden from a Former Intelligence Officer: Close Guantanamo Bay

by

At 100 Days, Grading Biden’s Progress Toward a More Responsible US Arms Trade Policy

by , , , , , and

Key Takeaways From Latest FISA Court Opinion on Section 702 and FBI Warrantless Queries

by

Indian Supreme Court’s Stance on the Deportation of Rohingya Refugees Violates International Law

by

Biden’s Decision to Pull Troops From Afghanistan Risks a Major Refugee Crisis

by and

Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: Echoes of the Past, Crises of the Moment, Visions of the Future

by and

A Jan. 6 Commission is Crucial to Understand the Reality of the Attack, and the Alternate Reality of the Attackers

by and

Recognizing the Armenian Genocide Marks a Historic Turning Point in American Foreign Policy

by

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 17-23)

by

Biden Approach to Immigration, Outlined at UN Human Rights Council, Leaves Serious Gaps

by and

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

A Drop in the Ocean: A Preliminary Assessment of the Koblenz Trial on Syrian Torture

by

Belarus Jailing of Journalists for Reporting on Peaceful Protest Violates International Law

by

An Opportunity for Congress to Require Transparency of the Executive’s International Agreements

by , and

Biden Team’s Litigation Tactics on Guantanamo Undercut Biden Policy to Close the Prison

by , and

Federal Agencies Face April Deadline on Secret JFK Files

by and

The Public Should Have Access to the Surveillance Court’s Opinions

by and

Why Must Central American Asylum Seekers Risk Their Lives to Reach the US? There is an Alternative.

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 10-16)

by

SolarWinds: Accountability, Attribution, and Advancing the Ball

by

We’re From the Government, We’re Here to Help: The FBI and the Microsoft Exchange Hack

by

Limited Sanctions Will Not Deter Putin, But They Are a Fine Start

by

US Treasury Provides Missing Link: Manafort’s Partner Gave Campaign Polling Data to Kremlin in 2016

by

Fighting the ‘International Thief Thief’ with Global Magnitsky Sanctions

by

Reauthorizing and Strengthening the Global Magnitsky Act

by

Congress Must Reform Sanctions Law to Avoid ICC Penalties from Happening Again

by

China’s Dystopian “New IP” Plan Shows Need for Renewed US Commitment to Internet Governance

by and

Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required for the Military?

by

Team of Legal Gladiators? Iraqi Militias’ Tortured Relationship with Law

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 5-9)

by

Deciphering Iran’s Position on Restoring the Nuclear Deal

by

The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-up Calls Are Enough?

by , and

Gender Equality is Fundamental to Promoting Democracy

by and

Investigating a Crisis: A Comparison of Six U.S. Congressional Investigatory Commissions

by and

To Fix the Immigration System, We Need To Start With Immigration Courts

by

Lack of Officials’ Cultural Competency Will Hamper Hate Crimes Laws

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 27-April 2)

by

BREAKING: Biden Revokes Executive Order Sanctioning Int’l Criminal Court Principals

by

Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms

by

Renouncing Reprisals: An Opportunity for the Biden Administration

by

On Functional Immunity of Foreign Officials and Crimes under International Law

by

In Absence of Foreign Agents Registration Reform, DOJ Tweaks Could Make a Big Difference

by

An Alternative to Impeachment: New Bill Helps Enforce Accountability for Capitol Riots

by and

Race to the Top Brass

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 20-26)

by

Terrorism and Other Dangerous Online Content: Exporting the First Amendment?

by and

Adding AI to Autonomous Weapons Increases Risks to Civilians in Armed Conflict

by and

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

by

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: May 14, 2021

May 14, 2021 by

Early Edition: May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021 by

Early Edition: May 12, 2021

May 12, 2021 by

Early Edition: May 11, 2021

May 11, 2021 by

Early Edition: May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021 by

Early Edition: May 7, 2021

May 7, 2021 by

Early Edition: May 6, 2021

May 6, 2021 by

Early Edition: May 5, 2021

May 5, 2021 by

Early Edition: May 4, 2021

May 4, 2021 by

Early Edition: May 3, 2021

May 3, 2021 by

Early Edition: April 30, 2021

April 30, 2021 by

Early Edition: April 29, 2021

April 29, 2021 by