Early Edition: March 23, 2021

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours.

by

March 23, 2021

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news

U.S. DEVELOPMENTS

Secretary of State Antony Blinken today pledged the United States steadfast commitment [to NATO] and confirmed the Biden administration wants to rebuild our partnerships, first and foremost with our NATO allies, we want to revitalize the alliance, the top U.S. diplomat told reporters during a meet with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Robin Emmott report for Reuters.

Trump ally Roger Stones name and picture have appeared in several Capitol attack-related court filings over the past week. “On Wednesday, U.S. prosecutors produced a photograph they said was shared on Facebook on Dec. 15 showing two Florida members of the right-wing Oath Keepers group who were later charged in the riot posing with five others next to someone who appears to be Stone at a book signing … All the faces are redacted except for the two charged Oath Keepers in the picture, which prosecutors introduced to show that the defendants knew each other. Three of Stone’s books are displayed in a room that looks like the White House Oval Office,” report Spencer S. Hsu, Manuel Roig-Franzia and Devlin Barrett for the Washington Post.

The Supreme Court yesterday agreed to review a lower court ruling that vacated the death penalty for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, one of the brothers convicted in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three people and injured hundreds more. The federal appeals court said last July that Tsarnaev will remain in prison for the rest of his life, but did direct a new penalty-trial phase trial to be held, citing jury selection issues and potential bias. The Supreme Court will hear the case later this year. Ariane de Vogue reports for CNN.

President Biden yesterday announced his plan to nominate Lina Khan as a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) commissioner, the youngest FTC commissioner if confirmed by the Senate. Chris Mills Rodrigo reports for The Hill.

At least 10 people, including a police officer, have been killed in a mass shooting at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, police said. Updates are provided by Veronica Rocha, Elise Hammond, Joshua Berlinger and Adam Renton for CNN.

Evanston, Illinois, yesterday approved the nations first reparations program for African Americans,which advocates say signifies a significant step in rectifying wrongs caused by slavery, segregation and housing discrimination and in prompting similar compensation efforts across the nation. Mark Guarino reports for the Washington Post.

Georgia sheriff confirms that his office is still probing the Atlanta spa shootings that left eight dead, but wouldnt confirm any further details. Dan Whitcomb reports for Reuters.

IMMIGRATION

The State Department has named Ricardo Zúñiga as its new special envoy for the Northern Triangle Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador  tasked with addressing surging migration levels from those countries into the U.S. Zúñiga will work with the Northern Triangle, Mexico and other countries “on a range of issues in order to seek to improve conditions in Central America,” which will help support Biden’s pledge to invest $4 billion in the area to address the “root causes” of migration. “He also will hold our partners accountable for their commitments to address root causes of migration and the increase in arrivals of unaccompanied children at the U.S. southern border,” the State Department said in a statement. Rebecca Beitsch reports for The Hill.

Top Biden officials are being sent to Mexico and Guatemala this week to discuss the concerning increase in migrants travelling from Central America to the U.S. “Roberta Jacobson, a former ambassador to Mexico during the Obama administration who now serves on Biden’s National Security Council, and Juan Gonzalez, the NSC’s senior director for the region, will travel to Mexico, a senior administration official told reporters,” reports Franco Ordoñes for NPR.

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellars (TX) office yesterday published photos that reveal extremely crowded conditions in a temporary Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility holding migrant children. “The photos show migrant children, who had crossed into the US alone without a parent or guardian, being held in crowded rooms with mattresses on the floor surrounded with clear plastic at a detention facility in Texas,”reports Al Jazeera.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 29.86 million and now killed over 542,990 people in the United States,according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have been over 123.77 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 2.72 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

A map and analysis of the vaccine roll out across the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

CHINA

The U.S., E.U., U.K. and Canada have unleashed sanctions on China in a joint effort to hold the country to account for human rights abuses against Chinas Uighur Muslim minority community in the Xinjiang region.

The Treasury Department yesterday announced sanctions against Chinese officials for their alleged ties to serious human rights abuses. “These designations include Wang Junzheng, the Secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), and Chen Mingguo, Director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau (XPSB),” the Treasury Department announced, adding, “The United States is committed to using the full breadth of its financial powers to promote accountability for the serious human rights abuses occurring in Xinjiang.” “The sanctions stem from the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which allows the president to deny entry into the U.S., revoke already-issued visas, block property under U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit American businesses from entering into business with foreign entities,” reports Joseph Choi for The Hill.

The E.U. also placed sanctions on Wang Junzheng and Chen Mingguo, as well as Zhu Hailun, former deputy Communist Party head in Xinjiang, Wang Mingshan, member of the Xinjiangs Communist Party standing committee, and the Public Security Bureau (PSB). Sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans. Stuart Lau and Jacopo Barigazzi report for POLITICO EU.

China hit back with its own sanctions on the E.U. Stuart Lau reports for POLITICO EU.

Chinas double-barreled sanctions attack on the E.U. on Monday means the landmark Beijing-Brussels trade deal is now on life support, writes Stuart Lau for POLITICO EU.

The second Canadian  Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig  was put on trial yesterday in China on charges for espionage. Following over two years detention, Kovrig’s trial was held in secret, with a Beijing court spokesperson stating that the trial would reveal “national secrets.” “However, an agreement signed by Canada and China in 1999 explicitly states a consular official can attend such trials. Canadian diplomats also say they have not been granted regular consular access to Michael Spavor, a Canadian businessman also on trial in China for espionage,”reports Emily Feng for NPR.

China Makes It A Crime To Question Military Casualties On The Internet, reports Emily Feng for NPR, adding, “[t]he new law penalizes “infringing on the reputation and honor of revolutionary heroes.” At least six other people have been detained or charged with defaming “martyrs.” The government uses the terms “revolutionary heroes” and “martyrs” for anyone it memorializes for their sacrifice for the Communist Party.”

MIDDLE EAST

The Saudi-led coalition yesterday offered Yemens Iran-backed Houthi rebels a ceasefire, but the rebel group dismissed the offer as nothing new. The kingdom’s foreign ministry said the ceasefire is intended to apply to “the entire conflict” and will take effect as soon as the Houthis agree to it. “The proposal would also allow for fuel and food imports through the western port of Hodeidah — Yemen’s main port of entry — and restarting political negotiations between the Saudi Arabia-backed government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi and the Houthis,” reports Al Jazeera.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stumbles before Israels general election as the U.A.E. deal-signing is blocked, which would have included around $10 million in joint infrastructure projects connecting the Middle East together with a vast rail network, ports and pipelines, writes Jonathan H. Ferziger for Foreign Policy.

Will latest push for accountability for Syria torture succeed? Jillian Kestler-D’Amours writes in an analysis for Al Jazeera.

OTHER GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

At a time of increasing global political turbulence, a summit of the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council is particularly necessary to establish direct dialogue about ways to resolve humankinds common problems in the interests of maintaining global stability, China and Russia said in a statement published on the Russian foreign ministry’s website. Stella Qiu and Andrew Osborn report for Reuters.

The Human Rights Council adopted a resolution today mandating U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to collect and preserve information and evidence of crimes related to Sri Lankas civil war. “The vote at the 47-country forum in Geneva was 22 in favor, with 11 against including China and Pakistan, and 14 abstentions including India,” report Stephanie Nebehay and Alasdair Pal for Reuters.

The E.U. and U.S. yesterday imposed sanctions on at least 11 individuals for their link to Myanmars Feb. 1 military coup. E.U. sanctions included General Min Aung Hlaing, the commander-in-chief of the Myanmar military, who Washington had already sanctioned. The United States has reportedly expanded its list of targets. Reuters reporting.

Two Russian diplomats have been given 72 hours to leave Bulgaria for alleged espionage. “Preliminary investigations have shown that two Russian nationals carried out intelligence activity incompatible with diplomatic relations,” prosecutors said. Al Jazeera reporting.

At least 137 killed in southwestern Niger villages by gunmen on motorbikes Sunday, the government said. In the villages of Intazayene, Bakorat and Wistane, close to Mali’s border, gunmen unleashed bullets at “at everything which moved”, according to a local official. Al Jazeera reporting. 

Featured Articles

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

The Fight Against Kleptocracy Should Look Beyond the West

by

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 13-19)

by

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Pluses and Minuses of Pelosi’s Draft Jan. 6 Commission Proposal

by and

The Fight for Marib Threatens Millions of Lives in Yemen

by

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

In India, US Defense Secretary Austin Must Not Overlook Its Democratic Decline

by and

It’s Never Too Late to Say “I’m Sorry”: Sovereign Apologies Over the Years

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 6-12)

by

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Making Inclusive Uniform Service More Resilient through Congressional Support

by and

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

El Salvador Needs to Stop Prosecuting Obstetric Emergencies as Homicides

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part I

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 27-March 5)

by

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?

by

Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace

by and

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 14-26)

by

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: March 22, 2021

March 22, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 19, 2021

March 19, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 18, 2021

March 18, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 16, 2021

March 16, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 15, 2021

March 15, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 12, 2021

March 12, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 11, 2021

March 11, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 10, 2021

March 10, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 9, 2021

March 9, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 8, 2021

March 8, 2021 by

Early Edition: March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021 by