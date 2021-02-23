Early Edition: February 23, 2021

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours.

by

February 23, 2021

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news.

U.S. CAPITOL ATTACK

Key law enforcement officials who were responsible for security at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack will today face pointed questions during two public hearings before the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Rules and Administration Committee. “In the Senate, the next investigative hearing, whose date has not yet been scheduled, will focus on the F.B.I., the Department of Homeland Security, the Defense Department and the threat of domestic extremism, according to the senators and their aides,” reports Luke Broadwater for the New York Times.

Those who will testify include Former House sergeant-at-arms Paul D. Irving and former Senate sergeant-at-arms Michael C. Stenger, both of whom resigned shortly after the riots, are expected to testify today, the first time either have spoken publicly on the matter. “Also expected to appear Tuesday are former Capitol Police chief Steven A. Sund,who has spoken to media outlets about his frustrations requesting assistance from Irving and Stenger ahead of the riot, and acting D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III, whose officers engaged in some of the most brutal clashes with rioters at the Capitol’s doors,” report Mike DeBonis and Karoun Demirjian for the Washington Post.

“Chaotic decision-making among political and military leaders burned precious time as the rioting at the Capitol spiraled out of control” during the 115 minutes it took for the National Guard to be deployed following former Capitol Police chief Steven A. Sund’s highly-reported call to top law enforcement officials urging for assistance to be given. Mark Mazzetti and Luke Broadwater reporting for the New York Times.

Debates continue between Democrats and Republicans over the membership composition of the 9/11-inspired Commission set to investigate the Capitol attack. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tried to tilt the Commission’s membership in favor of a Democratic majority, but Republicans are insisting an equal representation. Heather Caygle and Kyle Cheney report for POLITICO.

Speaking on his commitment to take forward investigations into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, Merrick Garland, Biden’s nominee for attorney general, said during his first Senate confirmation that he was unsure what further resources the investigation might require, but made clear that this would be “first priority and my first briefing” if confirmed. He also said he would not rule out investigating funders, organizers, ringleaders, and aiders or abettors of the siege. Pete Williams, Julia Ainsley and Rebecca Shabad report for NBC News.

“Google will lift its ban on political ads on Wednesday, ending a self-imposed prohibition that had been active since the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol,” reports Elena Schneider for POLITICO, adding “Google announced the decision in an email to political clients Monday morning. The tech giant had also banned political ads on its platforms, including YouTube and Google search pages, after the 2020 election as part of a broader effort to clamp down on political misinformation. Google will now return ads from campaigns and ads on political topics to those sites, which have seen nearly $750 million in advertising since the spring of 2018, according to Google’s ad disclosure portal.”

TRUMP TAX RETURNS

The Supreme Court yesterday rejected former President Trump’s attempt to shield his financial records and tax returns from Manhattan prosecutors. The justices were unanimous in their decision and issued an unsigned order which ended the 18-month long legal battle between Trump and the office of Manhattan district attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. The office “will now have access to eight years’ worth of Mr. Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns, as well as other financial records that Mr. Vance’s investigators view as vital to their inquiry into whether the former president and his company manipulated property values to obtain bank loans and tax benefits,” report Adam Liptak, William K. Rashbaum, Ben Protess and Benjamin Weiser for the New York Times.

The next steps in the Manhattan inquiry, according to those familiar with the matter: investigators from Vance’s office will collect copious amounts of financial records, including digital copies of returns, financial statements and communications relating to Trump’s taxes, from Mazars USA, the law firm that represents Trump’s accountants; and the evidence will then be delivered to Vance’s office, where a team of prosecutors, forensic accountants and analysts will get to work on examining whether Trump, his company or his employees committed insurance, tax and banking fraud, as well other crimes. William K. Rashbaum, Ben Protess and Benjamin Weiser report for the New York Times.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

The U.S. Supreme Court yesterday refused to review lawsuits filed by Republicans challenging the presidential election result in Pennsylvania. For the court to accept a case for review, four justices must be in support; however, there were only three — Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Neil M. Gorsuch — who said the case deserved the court’s attention, even though the number of votes in dispute would not affect Biden’s victory. “A decision in these cases would not have any implications regarding the 2020 election … But a decision would provide invaluable guidance for future elections,” Alito wrote. Robert Barnes reports for the Washington Post.

Dominion Voting Systems Inc. (DVS), one of the U.S.’s largest makers of voting machines, yesterday sued pro-Trump supporter Mike Lindell, chief executive of Minnesota-based MyPillow Inc., and his company over allegations he defamed DVS when falsely claiming the company had rigged the 2020 presidential election in favor of President Biden. “In its complaint, the company cites a number of statements made by Mr. Lindell, including in media appearances, social-media posts, and a two-hour film claiming to prove widespread election fraud. Mr. Lindell said he helped produce the film, which he released online in early February,” reports Alexa Corse for the Wall Street Journal.

IMMIGRATION

The U.S. Supreme Court yesterday agreed to examine the legality of the Trump administration’s immigration “public charge” rule which bars immigrants from obtaining legal permanent residency if they’re deemed likely to require government benefits. Andrew Chung reports for Reuters.

The case is included in Just Security’s new “Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration” at page 8.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 28.19 million and now killed over 500,400 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have been over 111.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 2.47 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

The House Budget Committee yesterday approved legislation for a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, with a full House vote expected later this week. Reuters reporting.

“The House is on track to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package by the end of this week … But House Democrats aren’t expecting to get a single GOP vote for their aid package, which they’re taking up with the procedural maneuver known as reconciliation in order to win Senate passage without the threat of a filibuster,” reports Caitlin Emma for POLITICO.

A tracker for the number of people in the US who have received one dose of the vaccine is provided by the Washington Post.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

OTHER US DEVELOPMENTS

Chinese spies have used a code first developed by the National Security Agency (NSA) to further their hacking operations, researchers from Tel Aviv-based Check Point Software Technologies said in a report. The report noted “that some features in a piece of China-linked malware it dubs “Jian” were so similar they could only have been stolen from some of the National Security Agency break-in tools leaked to the internet in 2017,” reports Raphael Satter for Reuters.

Virginia lawmakers are pushing forward on two bills to abolish the death penalty in the state — the bills yesterday won approval in the state General Assembly and have now been sent to Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to sign off on, which he is expected to do. “Virginia — historically one of the nation’s most prolific death penalty states — would then become the first in the South to abandon the ultimate punishment,” report Laura Vozzella and Gregory S. Scheider for the Washington Post.

RUSSIA SANCTIONS

The Biden administration, alongside E.U. allies, is expected to roll out sanctions in the coming weeks on Russia over its alleged poisoning and then jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, according to people familiar with the plans. One official said: “we are considering available policy options,” adding, ““Suffice it to say … we won’t stand by idly in the face of these human rights abuses.” Natasha Bertrand reports for POLITICO.

Foreign ministers from European nations yesterday agreed to impose sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans, on top Russian officials. “Russia is drifting towards an authoritarian state and driving away from Europe … It is interested in confrontation and disengagement from the European Union,” E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said yesterday while announcing the sanctions. “He said the sanctions would target officials responsible for Navalny’s detention and prosecution. Although the final list is subject to confirmation, E.U. officials plan to target two prosecutorial officials, the head of Russia’s national guard and the head of Russia’s prison service, diplomats said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning,” reports Michael Birnbaum for the Washington Post.

Navalny’s aides have urged the E.U. to expand its sanctions and said that leaders should draw on case files from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to identify investigators, judge, and prosecutors who should be sanctioned for their roles. David M. Herszenhorn for POLITICO EU.

US-IRAN RELATIONS

The U.S. is “outraged by the recent attacks” on U.S.-led coalition forces in Iraq, said State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who said the United States is still determining who was responsible and would not just “lash out.” Reuters reporting.

A U.S. official, speaking in response to a statement made by Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei yesterday which warned Tehran may enrich its uranium up to 60% purity if necessary, said: “Until you get back to talks, both sides are going to take positions … to elevate the tone. But I don’t know that we need to focus on that. Let’s see whether they agree to come back to the table,” speaking on condition of anonymity. The official added: “There is no doubt that if we don’t reach an understanding, they will continue to expand their nuclear program … whether it’s what he says they will do – 60% – or something else … Both sides are now accumulating leverage, whether it’s them with their nuclear steps, or us with the sanctions that have been imposed. That’s not really helping either side.” Arshad Mohammed reports for Reuters.

Iran’s recent agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that allows the U.N. nuclear watchdog to continue some of its monitoring of Iran’s atomic program facilities “has momentarily eased a standoff between Tehran and Western nations and may provide a narrow opening for diplomacy as the Biden administration attempts to restart negotiations with Iran,” writes Kareem Fahim for the Washington Post, adding, “But a vote by Iran’s parliament Monday condemning the agreement served as a reminder of domestic head winds, in Tehran and Washington, that could hinder a speedy return to the nuclear deal between Iran and global powers.”

President “Biden deprioritizes the Middle East” and “the signals are not meant to be subtle, his advisers say,” write Natasha Bertrand and Lara Seligman for POLITICO, citing that: Biden has only made one call to a state leader in the Middle East — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week; the Biden administration announced an end to U.S. support of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen and introduced a freeze on some arms sales to the region; and the administration “has deliberately taken a back seat in responding to a recent deadly rocket attack in northern Iraq that targeted the U.S.-led coalition.”

MYANMAR COUP

Demonstrators in Myanmar yesterday gathered in mass to protest against the military rule, despite military leaders warning of deadly confrontations. “Hundreds of thousands gathered in cities and towns across the country, from the northern hills on the border with China to the central plains, the Irrawaddy river delta and the southern tip of the panhandle, social media images showed,” reports Reuters.

E.U. officials have agreed to impose sanctions on Myanmar’s military over its coup earlier this month, which saw many political leaders imprisoned. Al Jazeera reporting.

The U.S. yesterday imposed sanctions on two top military leaders of Myanmar’s military junta and warned that further action may come. “The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said the move took aim at General Maung Maung Kyaw, who is the air force commander in chief, and Lieutenant General Moe Myint Tun, a former army chief of staff and commander of one of the military’s special operations bureaus which oversee operations from the capital, Naypyidaw,” reports Reuters.

OTHER GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

Canada’s parliament yesterday approved a non-binding motion that describes China’s treatment of its Muslim Uighur minority as a genocide. “The motion, sponsored by the opposition Conservative Party, passed by a vote of 266-0 in the House of Commons on Monday, though Trudeau and nearly his entire cabinet abstained,” reports Al Jazeera.

Facebook said yesterday that it would reallow the sharing and viewing of news links in Australia, following a fall out between the social media giant and Australia over a newly proposed code of conduct which would require the company to pay for news content that appears on its site. “Facebook had vigorously objected to the code, which would curb its power and drive up its spending for content, as well as setting a precedent for other governments to follow. The company had argued that news would not be worth the hassle in Australia if the bill became law … But on Monday, Facebook returned to the negotiating table after the Australian government granted a few minor concessions. Under several amendments to the code, Facebook would get more time to cut deals with publishers so it would not be immediately forced into making payments. The amendments also suggested that if digital platforms had significantly contributed to the Australian news industry, the companies could avoid the code entirely, at least for now,” report Mike Isaac and Damien Cave for the New York Times. 

Featured Articles

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 13-19)

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 6-12)

by

Questions for Senators to Ask the Legal Teams During the Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

US Re-Engagement in UN Human Rights Council Brings Influence, Leverage, Amb. Donahoe Says

by

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 30-Feb 5)

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Why We Haven’t Made Progress on Civilian Protection

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 23-29)

by

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

by

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: February 22, 2021

February 22, 2021 by

The Early Edition: February 18, 2021

February 18, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 17, 2021

February 17, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 16, 2021

February 16, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 10, 2021

February 10, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 9, 2021

February 9, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 8, 2021

February 8, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 5, 2021

February 5, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 4, 2021

February 4, 2021 by

Early Edition: February 3, 2021

February 3, 2021 by