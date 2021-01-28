Early Edition: January 28, 2021

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours.

by

January 28, 2021

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news.

CAPITOL INSURRECTION AND DOMESTIC EXTREMISM

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) yesterday warned that the US may face heightened threats from ideologically-motivated violent extremists. “DHS is concerned these same drivers to violence will remain through early 2021 and some [domestic violent extremists] DVEs may be emboldened by the January 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. to target elected officials and government facilities,” the agency wrote in a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin, although not mentioning any specific threat. By Zolan Kanno-Youngs and David E. Sanger report for the New York Times.

US military veterans linked to extremist group Oath Keepers who were charged over their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection stand accused of: recruiting for members from November, a few days after Election Day; conducting training with recruits in Ohio and North Carolina; and organizing their travel to the Capitol, with a bus full of supporters and a truck load of weapons, the Justice Department announced. Spencer S. Hsu, Rachel Weiner and Tom Jackman report for the Washington Post.

Leader of the far-right nationalist group Proud Boys has long been a secret informant for the FBI and police, court records and a former prosecutor suggest, indicating that Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, who has been a target of the FBI’s investigation into the Capitol breach, apparently worked undercover for investigators after his arrest in 2012. “Tarrio was a cooperator — like many who seek to provide information and try to obtain substantial assistance,” the former prosecutor, Vanessa Johannes, wrote in an email. A court transcript from 2014 also indicates that Tarrio again worked with investigators in an effort to have his sentence for fraud reduced. Tarrio denies it all. Alan Feuer reports for the New York Times.

Records seen by Al Jazeera show Tarrio received a lighter sentence under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 35(b)(2)(B), which states: “if the government believes that a sentenced defendant has provided substantial assistance in investigating or prosecuting another person, it may move the court to reduce the original sentence.

Authorities are calling on the public to assist their investigation into a man seen putting two pipe bombs outside both the Republican and Democratic parties headquarters. Investigators have apparently made little progress in their investigations and have warned that the person may strike again. David Shortell report for CNN.

A second police officer who responded to riots Jan. 6 has died by suicide, acting Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee told House appropriators during a closed-door session Tuesday. Caitlin Emma and Sarah Ferris report for POLITICO.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Bidens pick as secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, has had his Senate confirmation delayed as Senate Republicans are expected to try and filibuster the nomination. Some Republicans are calling for an additional hearing on the nomination, with the Senate scheduling a procedural vote this afternoon to break the filibuster. Manu Raju and Veronica Stracqualursi for CNN.

Delays are expected to the administrations implementation of a host of immigration executive orders signed this week by Biden, including the announcement of a taskforce to address the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy that led to the separation of thousands of families attempting to cross the US-Mexico border, according to two sources familiar with the discussions, although they declined to say what was causing the delay. Julia Ainsley, Jacob Soboroff and Geoff Bennett for NBC News.

Biden will sign two executive actions today aimed at reversing a Trump administration abortion policy and expanding health insurance through the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid. The abortion order aims “to protect and expand access to comprehensive reproductive health care” by revoking the Mexico City Policy, often dubbed the “global gag rule,” which prohibits international non-governmental organizations providing abortion-related counselling and referral services from receiving US funding. On expanding Obamacare provisions, Biden’s memorandum calls for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to open a special enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act through HealthCare.gov; the enrollment period is running from Feb. 15 to May. 15. He has also requested a review of policies that were criticized as making enrollment very difficult. Jacyln Diaz reports for NPR.

OTHER US DEVELOPMENTS

Senate Democrats are now considering a rapid-fire impeachment trial of former President Trump, after yesterdays test vote saw the majority of GOP senators indicate that they would not vote to convict Trump Democrats are also considering alternatives like censure which could attract greater Republican support. Mike DeBonis and Paul Kane report for the Washington Post.

Biden will advance the creation of a bipartisan commission tasked with considering reforms to the Supreme Court and federal judiciary. “The commission will be housed under the purview of the White House Counsel’s office and filled out with the behind-the-scenes help of the Biden campaign’s lawyer Bob Bauer, who will co-chair the commission. Its specific mandate is still being decided. But, in a signal that the commission is indeed moving ahead, some members have already been selected, according to multiple people familiar with the discussions,” reports Tyler Pager for POLITICO.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) plans to introduce a resolution seeking to oust Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after a CNN KFile reported that prior to joining Congress she had called for Democrats to be executed, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), as well as FBI agent. Matthew Choi reports for POLTICO.

Meanwhile, most Republicans have remained silent on Greenes spotting of conspiracy theories and violence. Clare Foran, Daniella Diaz, Annie Grayer and Kristin Wilson for CNN.

Climate change will now become part of the Pentagons national security agenda, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asked instead in a statement: “The Department will immediately take appropriate policy actions to prioritize climate change considerations in our activities and risk assessments, to mitigate this driver of insecurity,”Austin said, adding that, the department “will also support incorporating climate risk analysis into modeling, simulation, wargaming, analysis, and the next National Defense Strategy.” Ellen Mitchell reports for The Hill.

The Census Bureau is aiming to release its latest tally of state populations counts April 30, a long-awaited count used to determine each state’s share of votes in the House and the Electoral College for the next ten years. Brittany Renee Mayes reports for the Washington Post.

A suspected former Air Force captain and retired sergeant with the Alameda County Sheriffs Office in California was arrested Tuesday on charges that he made threats to the family of an unnamed New York congressman. Al Jazeera reporting.

A British national born in Iraq has been charged in New Jersey for his involvement in a bribery scheme to obtain millions of dollars of US Army Corps of Engineers reconstruction contracts in Iraq, the Justice Department said yesterday. “The defendant, Shwan Al-Mulla, and his co-conspirators allegedly received confidential information to get an edge in the bidding process for the contracts, in exchange for more than $1 million in bribes paid from 2007 to 2009 to a USACE employee deployed in Tikrit, Iraq,” reports Jonathan Stempel for Reuters.

US RELATIONS

The State Department has temporarily ordered a freeze on several arms sales that were approved by the Trump administration, including F-35 fighter jets to the UAE and precision-guided missiles to Saudi Arabia, as part of the Biden administrations review of wider arms sales, which the department said was “a routine action.” Karen DeYoung reports for the Washington Post.

The State Department is taking a very urgent and very close look at the Trump administrations designation of Yemens Iran-backed Houthi rebel group as a foreign terrorist organization, insisting humanitarian support for the country is vitally important, Blinked said. Humeyra Pamuk and Daphne Psaledakis report for Reuters.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his first full day yesterday as the USs top diplomat, pledged to restore US leadership in the world, speaking to State Department employees in Washington. Abigail Williams report for NBC News.

On Iran, Blinken insisted that the country must comply with its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal before the US will consider re-joining: “if Iran comes back into full compliance with its obligations under the [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] JCPOA, the United States would do the same thing.” Reuter reporting.

In a call with the Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Blinken reaffirmed US support for Israels security and for supporting further progress to Israels normalizing of ties with Gulf nations. Reuters reporting.

US special negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad, who helped broker the Afghan-Taliban peace deal, has been asked by Blinken to remain his top diplomatic position. Reuters reporting.

On China, Blinken said: Its not a secret that the relationship between the United States and China is arguably the most important relationship that we have in the world going forward, in response to reporters’ questions during his first press conference since taking his position. “Increasingly, that relationship has some adversarial aspects to it. It has competitive ones. And it also still has cooperative ones … I think, and hope, that we’ll be able to pursue that, but that fits within the larger context of, of our foreign policy, and of many issues of concern that we have with China; issues that we need to need to work through,” he added. Reuters reporting.

The State Department is reviewing the Trump administrations conclusion that China committed genocide against Uighur and other ethnic minority Muslims in its Xinjiang region, newly-appointed UN ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee yesterday. Patricia Zengerle and Michelle Nichols report for Reuters.

In a call Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, President Biden yesterday pledged his support for Japan over its rejection of Chinas claim to the Senkaku islands, a group of uninhabited islets administered by Tokyo. The conversation comes after China last week passed legislation permitting its coast guard to use force against foreign ships thought to be carrying out illegal activities around the islets. The leaders also spoke about other concerns aroudj China and North Kora. AP reporting.

Blinken also said the US rejects Chinas maritime claims in the South China Sea, pledging support for Southeast Asian countries who may come under fire from China. Reuters reporting.

China warned that Taiwans efforts to assert independence means war. Tony Munroe and Yew Lun Tian report for Reuters.

In a call with his German counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin yesterday praised Germany for hosting US troops, the Pentagon said in a statement, adding to speculation that Biden could reverse a Trump administration drawdown. Phil Stewart ad Idrees Ali report for Reuters.

Pakistans Supreme Court today ordered the release of a man convicted of beheading Daniel Pearl, journalist at the Wall Street Journal. “By a majority of two to one, they have acquitted all the accused persons and ordered their release,” a provincial advocate general, Salman Talibuddin, told Reuters.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 25.59 million and now killed over 429,000 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have been over 100.98 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 2.17 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

A tracker for the number of people in the US who have received one dose of the vaccine is provided by the Washington Post.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has had his appeal for release denied in a court in Moscow. Isabelle Khurshudyan and Robyn Dixon report for the New York Times.

Russian police have detained Navalnys brother, Oleg Navalny, and searched a number of associatesand other properties connected to the opposition leader, his allies said. Anton Zverev and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber report for Reuters.

A German neo-Nazi was yesterday convicted and sentenced to life inprison following the assassination of a German politician in 2019, which prosecutors argued was motivated by racism and xenophobia. Melissa Eddy reports for the New York Times. 

Featured Articles

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: January 27, 2021

January 27, 2021 by

Early Edition: January 26, 2021

January 26, 2021 by

Early Edition: January 25, 2021

January 25, 2021 by

Early Edition: January 22, 2021

January 22, 2021 by

Early Edition: January 21, 2021

January 21, 2021 by

Early Edition: January 20, 2021

January 20, 2021 by

Early Edition: January 19, 2021

January 19, 2021 by

Early Edition: January 18, 2021

January 18, 2021 by

Early Edition: January 15, 2021

January 15, 2021 by

The Early Edition: January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021 by

Early Edition: January 13, 2021

January 13, 2021 by

Early Edition: January 8, 2021

January 8, 2021 by