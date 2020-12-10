Early Edition: December 10, 2020

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours.

by

December 10, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news

US DEVELOPMENTS

Hunter Biden, President-elect Joe Biden’s son, is currently subject to a federal criminal investigation over his business deals and potential tax evasion, including a failure to report income from China-related business deals, according to people familiar with the matter. Hunter confirmed yesterday in a statement the existence of the tax probe by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware, which started in 2018, with an FBI interview expected soon, as well as potential subpoenas on Hunter and his associates, suggesting that more investigative work is needed to collect enough evidence to take the case forward. “I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter said in a statement, adding, “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.” Matt Zapotosky, Devlin Barrett and Colby Itkowitz report for the Washington Post.

The federal probe into Hunter is wider than what he indicated, a person with knowledge of the investigation said, stating that investigators in both Delaware and the securities fraud unit in the Southern District of New York have, since as early as last year, been investigating potential money laundering and foreign ties. Federal investigations into the Biden’s also spans to the brother of Joe Biden, James, who is currently under the spotlight as part of a criminal investigation by federal authorities in the Western District of Pennsylvania looking into a hospital business James is linked to. There’s no evidence that Joe is included or implicated in either investigation into his son or brother, although the matters will likely complicate his time in office. Ben Chreckinger reports for POLITICO.

The State Department hosted a party Tuesday at the presidential guesthouse with around 200 guests, two officials speaking on the condition of anonymity said, which “included a tour of the White House’s vaunted holiday decorations followed by a self-guided tour across the street at Blair House, where foreign diplomats, their families, U.S. staffers and friends and acquaintances of the State Department’s chief of protocol convened.” The tour is usually followed by the “Holiday Cheer” reception but was cancelled this year over concerns about spreading Covid-19, although two drinks bars were erected in the guesthouse, which saw masked guests consuming beverages and congregating in groups, the officials said. Among those who attended were the ambassadors of Afghanistan, Egypt, South Korea, and Guatemala, with several more holiday functions expected to be hosted this week and next by the State Department — two receptions next week will be hosted by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with over 900 invitees expected at one of those receptions. John Hudson reports for the Washington Post.

Biden is expected to nominate Katherine Tai as the US Trade Representative, according to people familiar with the matter, although Tai and Biden’s transition team have not responded for comment. Yuka Hatashi and Andrew Restuccia report for the Wall Street Journal.

17 Republican state attorneys general yesterday filed a brief in support of a lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday which seeks to overturn the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — the challenge is also being supported by President Trump who in a filing to the court yesterday asked if he could intervene in the case and requested the court to block millions of votes in battleground states. Ariane de Vogue and Paul LeBlanc report for CNN.

The House yesterday passed a weeklong extension in funding for the federal government, the stopgap bill, in an effort to keep the government open until Dec. 18 as current government funding expires Friday, giving lawmakers more time to continue to negotiate spending bills and emergency coronavirus relief. The bill passed by 343-67 votes, and now requires approval from the Senate, which is expected to be quickly passed, and will then be sent to Trump for approval. Jeff Stein and Mike DeBonis reports for the Washington Post

House lawmakers yesterday said they would further look into a report released yesterday that revealed “major flaws” and a leadership climate which allowed for a string of violent deaths, suicides and sexual harassment and assault at a military base in Fort Hood, TX. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), the chair of the House Armed Services military personnel subcommittee, described the report as “a damning indictment of Fort Hood and its leadership.” Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller also endorsed the report’s findings, and voiced his support for the firings and suspensions that have taken place. Ellen Mitchell reports for The Hill.

The Veterans Affairs (VA) inspector general (IG) recently told federal prosecutors of potential criminal conduct by Secretary Robert Wilkie, a Trump appointee, which was unearthed during an investigation into whether he attempted to discredit a congressional aide who said she had been sexually assaulted, according to three current and former federal officials. The Justice Department has decided not to pursue a case against Wilkie, with prosecutors telling IG Michael Missal that there was not enough evidence to warrant charges, according to two federal officials with direct knowledge of the case. Lisa Rein and Spencer S. Hsu report for the Washington Post.

48 state attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) yesterday filed lawsuits against social media giant Facebook, accusing the company of anti-competitive acquisitions and asking a federal court to force the company to sell some of its assets such as Instagram and WhatsApp as independent businesses. “Facebook has maintained its monopoly position by buying up companies that present competitive threats and by imposing restrictive policies that unjustifiably hinder actual or potential rivals that Facebook does not or cannot acquire,” the commission said in the lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., requesting the court to order the “divestiture of assets, divestiture or reconstruction of businesses (including, but not limited to, Instagram and/or WhatsApp).” David Ingram reports for NBC News.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) now has a full slate of six commissioners, the first time in years, after the Senate yesterday confirmed three new commissioners, Allen Dickerson, Sean Cooksey and Shana Broussard, all of which are Trump picks. The FEC now has the requisite quorum of four commissioners, the first time since August 2019. Zach Montellaro reports for POLITICO.

US RELATIONS

President Trump’s planned $23 billion arms sale to the UAE is on track for completion, after a bipartisan effort to block the sale was yesterday defeated in the Senate. There were two resolutions that attempted to block the sale of 50 F-35s worth $10.4 billion, up to 18 MQ-9B drones worth $2.97 billion, and a package of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions worth $10 billion — but both failed to get the necessary majority votes. Andrew Desiderio reports for POLITICO.

Iran’s foreign ministry said yesterday that the country had blacklisted the US ambassador in Yemen, a move that comes one day after the US imposed terrorism-related sanctions on Tehran’s envoy to the Yemeni Houthi rebel group. Reuters reporting.

The Treasury Department yesterday sanctioned Wan Kuok Koi, dubbed “Broken Tooth,” a leader of China’s 14K Triad organized crime group, as well as three entities which are “owned or controlled” by him, a press release by the department revealed, which described the group as “one of the largest Chinese organized criminal organizations in the world,” engaging in “drug trafficking, illegal gambling, racketeering, human trafficking, and a range of other criminal activities.” James Griffiths reports for CNN.

Sens. Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Jim Risch (R-ID) yesterday introduced a resolution which called for the US government to consider imposing sanctions on any political or military officials responsible for human rights violations during the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region. Reuters reporting.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 15.39 million and now killed over 289,000 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there have been over 69.01 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 1.571 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

The Washington Post reported that the US yesterday set a single-day record of over 3,100 Covid-19, according analysis it conducted, with Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Pennsylvania reporting the highest numbers, more than 200 deaths in each state. The record came as the Pfizer vaccine currently being rolled out in the UK has caused allergic reactions in some people, The Post reported, with the country’s regulators instructing hospitals not to administer the new vaccine to people with a medical history of “significant” allergic reactions. The concerns with the vaccine come as a U.S. advisory panel will meet today to discuss whether it should recommend that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should approve the Pfizer vaccine in the United States, The Post reported.

“The Pentagon’s initial allotment of coronavirus vaccine will be administered at 16 defense sites in the United States and abroad, with health care workers, emergency service personnel and residents of military retirement homes getting top priority, officials said Wednesday,” AP reports, adding, “Next in line, once follow-on supplies of vaccine becomes available, will be military personnel who provide “critical national capabilities,” such as nuclear weapons crews and cybersecurity forces, as well as certain military units getting ready to deploy.”

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian. 

Featured Articles

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Revitalizing US Democracy Starts with Repairing the Right to Peaceful Assembly

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

The Risks of Relying on Counterterrorism Laws to Reduce Wartime Sexual Violence

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov 28-Dec 4)

by

A Commander’s Duty to Punish War Crimes: Past U.S. Recognition

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

Climate Change as a National Security and Foreign Policy Priority: Opportunities and Challenges for the Next Administration

by

Six Reasons Why a Terrorist Designation for Yemen’s Houthis is a Bad Idea

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

What I’m Grateful For This Thanksgiving: A Simple Face Mask Can Save Lives

by

Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: Escalating Violence and Mass Displacement Threaten Ethiopian and Regional Security

by

How a New Administration—and a New Congress—Can Fix Prepublication Review: A Roadmap for Reform

by , , and

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

Why Biden May Try to Return to Iran Nuclear Deal Before Renegotiating It

by

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

After Russia’s Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire, Could Turkey Step Up Next for a Lasting Peace?

by and

Trump Has a “Right to Pursue Legal Challenges” to Election, But Not Without the Facts

by

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

The GSA’s Delay in Recognizing the Biden Transition Team and the National Security Implications

by and

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

No, State Legislatures Cannot Overrule the Popular Vote

by

Good Governance Paper No. 23: Rebuild and Renew the Diplomatic Corps

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: December 9, 2020

December 9, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 8, 2020

December 8, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 7, 2020

December 7, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 4, 2020

December 4, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 3, 2020

December 3, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 2, 2020

December 2, 2020 by

Early Edition: December 1, 2020

December 1, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 30, 2020

November 30, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 25, 2020

November 25, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 24, 2020

November 24, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 23, 2020

November 23, 2020 by

Early Edition: November 20, 2020

November 20, 2020 by