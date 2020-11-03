Early Edition: November 3, 2020

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours.

by

November 3, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news.

US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION & ELECTION INTERFERENCE  

Governors in Massachusetts and Oregon have started to ready the National Guard for potential election unrest. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) called for up to 1,000 Guard members yesterday to assist state and local enforcement and “to maintain public safety or protect opportunities to exercise first amendment rights during large scale events,” Baker’s office said, although no specific threat has been identified, Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason confirmed in a statement. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) has put an unknown number of Guard members on standby, ordering a state of emergency for the Portland area from yesterday until tomorrow. Army Maj. Stephen Bomar, a spokesperson for the Oregon Military Department, said National Guard have received orders to be immediately ready if they are called upon. Alex Horton reports for the Washington Post.

A Nevada judge has ruled that ballot-counting measures in Clark County were legal, rejecting a lawsuit by President Trump’s reelection campaign and state Republican officials that sought to halt mail-in ballot counting because observers could not observe all aspects of the ballot-counting process closely enough, and wanted cameras installed to record the process. The lawsuit was filed Oct. 23, and the ruling was issued Thursday and revealed yesterday. District Court Judge James Wilson said the suit failed to provide evidence of “debasement or dilution of a citizen’s vote,” adding, “There is no evidence that any vote that should lawfully be counted has or will not be counted. There is no evidence that any vote that lawfully should not be counted has or will be counted. There is no evidence that any election worker did anything outside of the law, policy, or procedures.” Laurel Wamsley reports for NPR.

A federal judge yesterday rejected a lawsuit by Republicans that challenged the legality of over 127,000 votes cast at drive-thru voting sites in Harris County, Texas, ruling that the plaintiffs did not have standing, a decision that follows the Texas Supreme Court’s rejection Sunday of a similar lawsuit. District Court Judge Andrew Hanen said that although the Texas Election Code allows drive-thru early voting, it does not authorize movable structures like the tents. Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins also announced late yesterday that the county would, moving forward, only allow drive-thru voting at one site, The Toyota Center in Houston, which fit with the definition of a “building” provided by Hanen. Hanen also ruled that a record must be kept of all votes cast via a drive-thru in case of future challenges. Josh Gerstein and Zach Montellaro report for POLITICO.

US Cyber Command has upped its overseas operations efforts — in Russia, China, Iran and North Korea — aimed at identifying foreign hacking sources prior to Election Day, military officials said. The effort follows an initial push that begun in 2018, and aims to find hacking groups in Europe, the Middle East and Asia and identify the tools they are using to infiltrate computer network infrastructures. The 2018 operation was primarily focused on Russian hackers but has broadened its focus in the run up to this year’s election. Julian E. Barnes reports for the New York Times.

Lawyers for Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, voting rights organizations and conservative groups have been assembled in mass over potential challenges expected following the election result, spurred on by disagreements over ballot-counting and claims of voter fraud. Jim Rutenberg, Michael S. Schmidt, Nick Corasaniti and Peter Baker report for the New York Times.

Cities and businesses are bracing themselves for civil unrest, protests and violence following the election. Shops, restaurants and other business are boarding up and putting films on windows, and the National Retail Federation are providing retail staff with training on crisis prevention and conflict de-escalation. David Schaper and Marisa Peñaloza report for NPR.

Social media giants Facebook and Twitter yesterday flagged posts by Trump that claimed the recent Supreme Court ruling on mail-in voting in Pennsylvania was “very dangerous” and would lead to “rampant” fraud. Twitter marked Trump’s post as “disputed [and] might be misleading” content, and blocked its users from reposting or replying to the post. Reuters reporting.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said yesterday that Congress is ready and prepared to decide the presidential election if the results are disputed: “We understand what the law is and the preeminence of the role of Congress and specifically the House of Representatives when it comes to counting the votes,” Pelosi said, adding, “We’re ready. We’re prepared. We’ve been ready for a while because we see this irresponsibility of the president, his disrespect for the Constitution, for our democracy and for the integrity of our elections. So, we’re ready for him.” Joseph Choi reports for The Hill.

Several battleground states have witnessed — between Sept. 1 and Oct. 29 — the largest volume of misinformation about mail-in voting, according to new data by Zignal Labs, a media insights company that tallied the likely misinformation mentions across online news outlets, television, print and social media. The company tallied over 1.1 million mail-in misinformation claims, with Pennsylvania at the top of that list with 226,907 falsehoods. Davey Alba reports for the New York Times.

Five things to watch out for in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania on Election Day are provided by Maura Barrett and Matt Wargo for NBC News.

Analysis of the key swing states that will help predict the election outcome is provided the Economist.

Forecasts and predictions for the White House, the Senate, the House of Representatives, and state Governors are provided by POLITICO.

An infographic guide on the US elections is provided by Al Jazeera.

Live updates on the US Elections 2020 at the New York Times, Washington Post, Al Jazeera and NBC News.

US DEVELOPMENTS                 

Deutsche Bank (DB) — the German bank that has around $340 million in loans outstanding to the Trump Organization and has forked out around $2 billion to President Trump over the years — is reportedly looking for ways to sever ties with the president after it loses patience with the bad publicity it is receiving over its links to Trump, according to three senior bank officials with insider knowledge of the matter. DB is reportedly eyeing its ample opportunity to break ties with Trump — namely, if he loses the election — and has discussed selling on Trump’s debt, or demanding repayment when principal on the loans becomes due in two years’ time. Bank officials told Reuters that Trump has personally guaranteed the loans and so DB could seize the president’s assets if he is unable to repay the debt. The bank and the Trump Organization refused to comment. Matt Scuffham, Tom Sims and John O’Donnell report for Reuters.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett yesterday heard her first oral arguments at the Supreme Court, a case on procedural matters relating to the Freedom of Information Act. Adam Liptak reports for the New York Times.

A federal judge yesterday granted approval for the Trump administration’s law enforcement commission to release its controversial report on policing reforms, but only if the Justice Department includes a disclaimer stating that the report was drafted in violation of federal open meeting laws. The ruling signifies a somewhat victory for the department, following a ruling last month by District Judge John Bates that blocked the report’s publication following a lawsuit filed by NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (NAACP LDF). Reuters reporting.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 9.29 million and now killed over 231,500 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there has been over 46.97 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 1.2 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN  

Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, privately expressed to White House officials deep concern about the next phase of the coronavirus pandemic, calling for “much more aggressive action,” a White House report has revealed. In direct contrast to pronouncements by President Trump, a Nov.2 report from Birx states: “We are entering the most concerning and most deadly phase of this pandemic … leading to increasing mortality,” adding, “This is not about lockdowns — It hasn’t been about lockdowns since March or April. It’s about an aggressive balanced approach that is not being implemented.” Lena H. Sun and Josh Dawsey report for the Washington Post.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

Over 70 UN members yesterday expressed their “unwavering support” for the International Criminal Court (ICC) and denounced imposed sanctions on two of the court’s top officials, a joint statement read, clearly referring to U.S. sanctions, although not expressly naming the nation. The statement said that “any attempt to undermine the independence of the court should not be tolerated,” and stressed the nations’ commitment “to preserve the tribunal’s integrity and independence undeterred by any measures or threats against the Court, its officials and those cooperating with it.” AP reporting.

North Korea is currently building two new submarines, with one capable of firing ballistic missiles, a South Korean lawmaker confirmed today, following a closed-door briefing by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service. Reuters reporting.

Artillery strikes on civilians in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict could amount to war crimes, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said yesterday, urging Azerbaijan and Armenia to immediately stop attacks on towns, schools and hospitals in the region. Reuters reporting.

Four people have been shot dead in Vienna, with many more seriously injured, in what officials have said was an Islamist terrorist attack. One perpetrator has been identified, who was shot and killed by officers; officers continue to search for any possible accomplices. AP reporting. 

Featured Articles

An Analytic Framework for Assessing Risks of U.S. Post-Election Violence

by

Civic Leaders Are Stepping up to Safeguard the Election and Our Rule of Law

by

Election Law Primer: What to Expect During and After the 2020 Election

by and

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Good Governance Paper No. 23: Rebuild and Renew the Diplomatic Corps

by

Politicizing the Civil Service: How a New Executive Order Destabilizes the U.S. Government

by

Good Governance Paper No. 21: Obedience to Orders, Lawful Orders, and the Military’s Constitutional Compact

by

Loyalty Above All: The “Shallow State” of the Trump Administration

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 26-30)

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

UN Resolution on Women, Peace, and Security Stumbles in Iraq When It’s Needed Most

by

An Opportunity for Biden to Set the Terms Against Trump’s Plan to Steal the Election

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Nigerians Are the Latest to Risk Their Lives to Protest Against Police Brutality

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Torture by Rescue: Asylum-Seeker Pushbacks in the Aegean

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 7: Executive Branch Vacancies

by

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More

by

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: November 2, 2020

November 2, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 30, 2020

October 30, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 28, 2020

October 28, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 27, 2020

October 27, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 26, 2020

October 26, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 23, 2020

October 23, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 22, 2020

October 22, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 21, 2020

October 21, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 20, 2020

October 20, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 19, 2020

October 19, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 16, 2020

October 16, 2020 by