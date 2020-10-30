Early Edition: October 30, 2020

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours.

by

October 30, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news.

US DEVELOPMENTS

Top US officials, including military, intelligence and law enforcement, were last month warned of an active threat on US soils against Pentagon senior leaders, five senior U.S. officials familiar with the matter have said, stating that the briefings suggested the threat maybe a result of the U.S. military’s killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The briefings were reportedly prompted after a Defense Department leader’s car was trailed Sept. 22 for miles by an Iranian national, according to officials familiar with the internal matter. However, the FBI and Pentagon disagree on the seriousness of the trail and threat – the Pentagon have raised the issues as a serious concern, whereas the FBI said the incident was not part of a bigger threat to military leaders or connected directly to Tehran, according to officials familiar with the disagreement. Courtney Kube and Carol E. Lee reports for NBC News.

Walmart Inc has this week removed all firearms and ammunition from its sales floors over concerns of “isolated civil unrest” and staff and customer safety. Walmart, which sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 U.S. stores, said that purchases can still be made upon request but that guns and ammunition will not be on display. “We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers,” Walmart spokesperson Kory Lundberg said in a statement yesterday. The specific incident that has prompted the move is unclear, although some believe it is in response to growing unrest in Philadelphia over the police killing of a Black man, Walter Wallace Jr. Ben Popken reports for NBC News.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross served on the board of a Chinese joint venture until January 2019, all while running the China Trade War, Chinese corporate documents obtained by Foreign Policy revealed, sparking new criticism of ethical violations and potential conflicts of interest. The joint venture, called Huaneng Invesco WLR (Beijing) Investment Fund Management Co., was formed in 2008 between Huaneng Capital Services, part of state-owned power producer China Huaneng Group, U.S. management company Invesco, and WL Ross & Co, a firm founded by Ross. The documents obtained don’t say whether Ross still has a financial relationship with the joint venture, and it is unclear whether Ross was aware that he remained on the board. “Instead of reporting on well-documented facts, including a dated and signed letter of resignation that I provided them, Foreign Policy Magazine is purporting a false narrative that I remained on the board of a Chinese company, citing Chinese documentation,” Ross replied in a statement sent by the U.S. Commerce Department. “It is clear which foreign policies Foreign Policy Magazine actually support and the American public deserves better.” Isaac Stone Fish reports for Foreign Policy.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his family continue to blur the lines between personal and official government business matters, with emails revealing that Pompeo’s son, Nick, contacted the State Department just months after his father was sworn in to thank officials for a private tour he and his mother, Susan, received of the department’s in-house museum. Nick also asked whether he or a software company where he was a sales executive could get involved in the State Department’s “data hackathon” event, although the department has made clear that the company never joined the hackathon. Josh Lederman reports for NBC News.

A detailed insight into how the CIA covered up and targeted Justice Department prosecutor and whistleblower Mark McConnell when he exposed a drug smuggling “criminal conspiracy” perpetrated by the CIA and the FBI is provided by Ronan Farrow for the New Yorker.

Three civil rights groups yesterday filed a lawsuit against President Trump’s Sept. 22 order that prohibits federal agencies, contractors and grant recipients from providing certain diversity training that the president deemed as “efforts to indoctrinate government employees with divisive and harmful sex and race-based ideologies.” The NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the National Urban League and the National Fair Housing Alliance filed the class-action lawsuit in a Washington court, arguing that the order violates free speech rights and inhibits workplace attempts to address discrimination. Melissa Block reports for NPR.

Mark Morgan, Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection, berated Twitter yesterday over its decision to lock his account because of comments he made on the platform about the US-Mexico border that violate Twitter policies on hate speech.  “With all due respect Twitter, your locking my account doesn’t pass the BS test,” Morgan said, adding, “My tweet intended to educate the American people that borders matter, and the great things done by the men and women of CBP and DHS as a whole. My tweet was intended to emphasize that border security is national security.” The post that prompted Twitter to lock his account read: “every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, sexual predators and drugs from entering our country. … It’s a fact, walls work.” Caitlin Oprysko reports for POLITICO.

Stephen Miller, Trump’s special adviser, yesterday revealed a far-reaching immigration agenda if Trump wins the upcoming election, including limiting asylum grants, punishing and outlawing alleged sanctuary cities, toughening screening for visa applicants and introducing new limits on work visas. Sahil Kapur reports for NBC News.

David Correia, a business partner of former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, yesterday pleaded guilty to defrauding investors of millions of dollars and making false claims to the Federal Election Commission. Correia was initially charged with five fraud-related charges, but pleaded guilty to two of them in federal court as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Sentencing is set for Feb. 8. Josh Gerstein reports for POLITICO.

US ELECTION & ELECTION INTERFERENCE

A federal appeal court yesterday ruled that Minnesota ballots that arrive after Election Day must be separated from ballots that arrive earlier, suggesting that future GOP-led challenges could invalidate the late-arriving ballots. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling, split 2-1, follows Minnesota’s Secretary of State Steve Simon’s previous direction that ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received within seven days would still be counted, a move that Republicans have expressed opposition to. Although the court allowed ballots to be counted after this date, it made clear that they must be segregated from ballots that arrived in-time, as the decision was likely to be challenged by Republicans. Zach Montellaro reports for POLITICO.
The Wisconsin Republican party has said that hackers stole $2.3 million from its efforts to support President Trump’s election campaign. The FBI is currently investigating the matter, the party’s chair, Andrew Hitt, said in the statement yesterday, adding that hackers manipulated invoices to steal the funds. AP reporting.

The US Postal Service (USPS) has delivered 122 million blank and completed ballots ahead of next week’s presidential election, the service said yesterday. USPS said the figure was 100 million ballots as of last week, adding that it had delivered all first-class mail, including mail ballots, in an average of 2.5 days, with 97.5% of all first-class mail being delivered within five days. Reuters reporting.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 8.94 million and now killed close to 229,00 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there has been over 45.12 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 1.182 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN  

The US yesterday saw a new daily record of 91,000 coronavirus cases, according to a Reuters tally. Reutersreporting.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

US RELATIONS

House Armed Services Committee Chair Adam Smith (D-WA) stated yesterday that the Trump administration had “no plan” to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by the end of 2020, despite President Trump’s claims to the contrary that all 4,500 troops would be withdrawn by Christmas.Smith made clear that he was unaware of any plan to rapidly pull all troops, instead stating that the withdrawal will be a gradual process. Ellen Mitchell reports for The Hill.

The US seized huge quantities of Iranian missiles bound for Yemen in late 2019 and early 2020 and also sold $40 million worth of seized Iranian fuel that was bound for Venezuela, rolling out another litany of sanctions on Iranian, Chinese and Singaporean energy companies over their alleged involvement in the sale and purchase of Iranian oil, the Justice, State and Treasury Departments announced yesterday. Nicole Gaouette and Kylie Atwood report for CNN.

The State Department yesterday informally notified Congress that it plans to sell F-35 fighter jets to the UAE, according House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel (D-NY). If the deal goes through – which would include 50 of the Lockheed Martin-made jets at a cost of $10.4 billion, according to a congressional aide – the UAE would be the second Middle Eastern country to own the advanced fighter jets after Israel. Jacqueline Feldscher and Connor O’Brien report for POLITICO.

  

Featured Articles

An Opportunity for Biden to Set the Terms Against Trump’s Plan to Steal the Election

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

Election Law Primer: What to Expect During and After the 2020 Election

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Nigerians Are the Latest to Risk Their Lives to Protest Against Police Brutality

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Torture by Rescue: Asylum-Seeker Pushbacks in the Aegean

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 7: Executive Branch Vacancies

by

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More

by

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: October 29, 2020

October 29, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 28, 2020

October 28, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 27, 2020

October 27, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 26, 2020

October 26, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 23, 2020

October 23, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 22, 2020

October 22, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 21, 2020

October 21, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 20, 2020

October 20, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 19, 2020

October 19, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 16, 2020

October 16, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 14, 2020

October 14, 2020 by