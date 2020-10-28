Early Edition: October 28, 2020

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours.

by

October 28, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news.

US DEVELOPMENTS

President Trump’s tax records reveal that he has had over $270 million in debt wiped clear since 2010 following a failure to repay his lenders for a Chicago skyscraper development project, The New York Times reported yesterday. Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago faced significant financial problems until banks and hedge funds granted him more time to pay off the debt, with much of it eventually forgiven altogether. Trump would usually be expected to pay a huge tax bill on those debts; however, the Times has said that he was able to avoid paying almost anything, in part because of the dire financial situation his other businesses faced. Deutsche Bank loaned $640 million to the skyscraper project and Fortress Investment Group loaned $130 million; it led to an eventual lawsuit after Deutsche Bank refused to grant a further extension, although a privately settled agreement was eventually reached in July 2010, with around $270 million in debt being forgiven. David Enrich, Russ Buettner, Mike McIntire and Susanne Craig report for the New York Times.

Millions of government and GOP dollars have been paid to Trump’s companies throughout his presidency for hosting private meetings with world leaders at Trump-owned properties, billing the government and taxpayers for its costs. Analysis by the Washington Post shows that Trump has received over $8 million from taxpayers and political supporters since taking office, lawsuit documents and publicly available records shows, and at least $2.5 million from the government. Trump’s campaign and fundraising committee has paid in excess of $5.6 million to Trump companies since January 2017. The money flows from Trump using his personal companies and properties to host events and meetings, then charging significant amounts for the costs  incurred. The Post reports that taxpayers have paid for “hotel rooms, ballrooms, cottages, rental houses, golf carts, votive candles, floating candles, candelabras, furniture moving, resort fees, decorative palm trees, strip steak, chocolate cake, breakfast buffets, $88 bottles of wine and $1,000 worth of liquor for White House aides.” In addition, Trump met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in April 2018 at Mar-a-Lago to host his summit, billing the U.S. government $13,700 for guest rooms, $16,500 for food and wine, and $6,000 for roses and other floral displays. David A. Fahrenthold, Josh Dawsey, Jonathan O’Connell and Anu Narayanswamy report for the Washington Post.

The National Treasury Employees Union filed a lawsuit Monday against Trump’s recent executive order that removes long-held civil service protections from those in policy-making positions, arguing that the order will “radically reshape the civil service by drastically increasing the number and type of employees who are subject to dismissal without adverse action rights.” The order allows the government much more flexibility in hiring and firing “employees in confidential, policy-determining, policy-making, or policy-advocating positions” and prompted Federal Salary Council Chair Ron Sanders, a Trump appointee, to resign Monday, warning that the order was “clearly an attempt to require the political loyalty of those who advise the President.” Rebecca Rainey reports for POLITICO.

A federal judge has rejected the Justice Department’s attempt to intervene on behalf of Trump in a defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll who alleged that he raped her in the 1990s. The department had argued that Trump had been acting within the scope of his office as President when he denied during interviews last year that he had raped Carroll in a New York Department store, thus could be defended by government lawyers and therefore funded by taxpayer money. However, in a 61-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected such arguments, stating: “The president of the United States is not an ‘employee of the government’ within the meaning of the relevant statutes,” adding, “Even if he were such an ‘employee,’ President Trump’s allegedly defamatory statements concerning Ms. Carroll would not have been within the scope of his employment.” Ryan Lucas reports for NPR.

A federal judge yesterday ordered that Sabirhan Hasanoff, the former New York accountant that was sentenced to 18 years for aiding al-Qaeda in scoping out the New York Stock Exchange, be released from prison early on compassionate release grounds and “striking and unique efforts” to rehabilitate himself. Reuters reporting.

ELECTION DAY AND ELECTION INTERFERENCE

President Trump’s campaign website was yesterday defaced by hackers who wrote a message stating that “US citizens have no choice” in the election and also claimed that they had successfully compromised “multiple devices” and acquired “strictly classified information.” Hackers posted on the website that the data they had stolen could prove the president “is involved in the origin of the corona virus” and is cooperating “with foreign actors manipulating the 2020 elections.” However, the Trump campaign has refuted this, stressing that no valuable information had been taken: “There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site,” said communications director Tim Murtaugh in a post on Twitter. Who’s responsible remains unclear, although the possibility of a foreign adversary seems unlikely due to the hackers requesting that readers send cryptocurrency to virtual addresses to encourage hackers to release the data, or withhold it. Eric Geller reports for POLITICO.

A Michigan judge yesterday ruled that voters are allowed to openly carry firearms at polling stations on Election Day, rejecting an order by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that prohibited such displays on the grounds of voter intimidation and potential election interference. State Attorney General Dana Nesselhas said they intend to promptly appeal the ruling, stating “this issue is of significant public interest and importance to our election process.” Reuters reporting.

The US Postal Service (USPS) must reverse mail collection limits brought in by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Judge Emmet Sullivan of the District Court for the District of Columbia ruled yesterday in a comprehensive order, instructing the Postal Service to notify its employees by today of the ordered changes. Sullivan granted an emergency application brought by plaintiffs that urged Sullivan’s previous injunction related to USPS services to be enforced and monitored. Sullivan said: “USPS personnel are instructed to perform late and extra trips to the maximum extent necessary to increase on-time mail deliveries, particularly for Election Mail … To be clear, late and extra trips should be performed to the same or greater degree than they were performed prior to July 2020 when doing so would increase on-time mail deliveries.” He also instructed USPS to provide him with daily updates on the number of extra and late trips occurring each day at national, regional and local levels. Colby Bermel reports for POLITICO.

Social media giant Facebook has removed three networks linked to Iranian foreign influence efforts that violated the platform’s government interference policies, including 12 Facebook accounts, six pages and 11 Instagram accounts, Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook’s head of security policy, announced in a blog post yesterday. The accounts were removed after the FBI informed the platform of the activity, with Gleicher stating that one account was removed because it attempted “to seed false claims and unsubstantiated election-related threats as part of an influence operation carried out primarily via email.” Maggie Miller reports for The Hill.

Iranian hackers responsible for the recent email threats sent to US voters have operated since 2019 when they focused their target on the Middle East, Facebook confirmed yesterday. Reuters reporting.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 8.77 million and now killed close to 227,00 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there has been over 44.05 million confirmed coronavirus cases and close to 1.17 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN  

The White House coronavirus task force yesterday expressed deep concern over the White House’s recent announcement that it has succeeded in ending the coronavirus pandemic, stating that the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy’s statement suggesting President Trump had achieved an end to the virus was “mind-boggling.” Four task force officials said they viewed the statement as a personal insult and public rebuke of their efforts to try and fight the virus, and that it highlighted the administration’s refusal to accept the worrying state of affairs the country currently faces over the pandemic. Erin Banco reports for the Daily Beast.

The State Department’s director of policy, Peter Berkowitz, has tested positive for Covid-19 after a trip to the UK, Hungary and France, prompting concerns that the virus may have been spread to senior Europe officials, according to four U.S. and foreign officials familiar with the matter. One official said that Berkowitz’s mask-wearing and social distancing practices were slack and that U.S. embassy officials had expressed unease about him travelling to Europe during the pandemic. John Hudson reports for the Washington Post.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

PROTESTS AND RACIAL INJUSTICE REFORM 

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) yesterday authorized the National Guard to deploy troops in Philadelphia to assist police officers in protecting federal property and quelling unrest following mass demonstrations over the fatal police shooting of 27-year-old Black man Walter Wallace. West Philadelphia saw the second night of protests, with over 1,000 taking to the streets, looting shops, damaging buildings and leaving at least 30 officers injured. Robert Klemko, Katie Shepherd and Maura Ewing report for the Washington Post.

A Virginia judge has ruled that Richmond’s statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee can be removed under the governor’s order, but made clear that the state cannot immediately action the order until a group of residents are given the opportunity to appeal the decision. AP reporting.

US RELATIONS

A Turkish employee of the American consulate in Istanbul was yesterday sentenced to more than five years in jail over claims he knowingly aided a terrorist group, although US diplomats argue the charges are baseless. The employee worked as a security guard and is one of three Turkish staffers at the consulate who face similar charges, all of whom have been jailed since 2017, a move that many have rebuked as political hostage-taking. The New York Times reporting.

The Trump administration has conducted over 190 armed attacks, mainly airstrikes, in Yemen since 2017, resulting in a minimum of 86 civilian deaths, revealed a new study by UK-based watchdog group Airwars. The study shows that U.S. activity in the country, which started in 2001, has been at an all-time high since President Trump took office in 2017. Missy Ryan reports for the Washington Post.

Six gunmen kidnapped an American citizen, Philip Walton, from his home in Niger yesterday, multiple sources have confirmed. Reuters reporting.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Iran is currently building a new underground centrifuge nuclear facility after its previous plant exploded July, Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said during an interview with the Associated Press yesterday. AP reporting.

Russia’s parliament today approved a bill that would give precedence to national legislation over international treaties and rulings from international courts and bodies. The State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, said the legislation would include a “provision stating that the decisions of interstate bodies … contradicting the constitution of the Russian Federation are not subject to execution in Russia.” The bill will now progress to parliament’s upper house and then to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reuters reporting.

The defense ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region confirmed today that there have been a further 59 casualties among its military, upping the military death toll to 1,068 since the conflict between Armenian and Azeri forces broke out Sept. 27. Reuters reporting. 

Featured Articles

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Nigerians Are the Latest to Risk Their Lives to Protest Against Police Brutality

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Torture by Rescue: Asylum-Seeker Pushbacks in the Aegean

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 7: Executive Branch Vacancies

by

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More

by

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: October 27, 2020

October 27, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 26, 2020

October 26, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 23, 2020

October 23, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 22, 2020

October 22, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 21, 2020

October 21, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 20, 2020

October 20, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 19, 2020

October 19, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 16, 2020

October 16, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 14, 2020

October 14, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 13, 2020

October 13, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 9, 2020

October 9, 2020 by