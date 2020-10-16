Early Edition: October 16, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

October 16, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news.

US DEVELOPMENTS

President Trump and the White House were last year warned by the intelligence community (IC) that the president’s personal lawyer Rudolph Giuliani was the target of a Russian intelligence influence campaign, according to four former officials familiar with the internal matter. The IC’s warnings stemmed from multiple sources, including intercepted communications, that revealed that Giuliani was in Dec. 19 communicating with people linked to Russian intelligence during his trip to Ukraine and was being used to relay Russian disinformation back to the president. One former official said that national security advisor Robert O’Brien had told Trump that any information fed-back from his lawyer should be considered to be tainted by Russia; the message from O’Brien was, “Do what you want to do, but your friend Rudy has been worked by Russian assets in Ukraine,” the official said. Shane Harris, Ellen Nakashima, Greg Miller and Josh Dawsey report for the Washington Post.

Elliott Broidy, a longtime GOP and Trump fundraiser, is expected to plead guilty to recent criminal charges that accused him of violating foreign lobbying laws by illegally lobbying the Trump administration to drop its investigation into the Malaysian 1MDB corruption scandal. Broidy is expected to attend a plea deal hearing Tuesday in a federal court in Washington. Reuters reporting.

Phillip Halpern, the career prosecutor who lead the prosecutions against Duncan Hunter and Duke Cunningham, has said in a piece for the San Diego Union-Tribune that he is “fleeing” the Justice Department over Attorney General William Barr’s “resentment toward rule-of-law,” including his: misrepresentation of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report; unwarranted “meddling” in the separate criminal cases of Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort, former national security advisor Michael Flynn, and longtime confidant Roger Stone; support of several firings of officials instigated by Trump; and his support of unfounded conspiracy theories regarding mail-in voter fraud. Halpern takes particular issue with Barr’s long-running “politicization of the Justice Department” regarding U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Russia investigations by the CIA and FBI.

US Postal Service (USPS) workers have falsified data on millions of package deliveries, marking packages with the intentionally wrong delivery-designation code, according to internal data and postal workers themselves. Data and interviews from over 20 current and former employees have revealed that packages were being marked on the system as having been attempted to be delivered, when the reality was the package had never left the postal depot. Julie Zauzmer and Jacob Bogage report for the Washington Post.

Richard Holzer, the self-described white supremacist, pleaded guilty yesterday to federal hate crime and explosive charges over his failed plot last year to blow up a synagogue in Colorado, prosecutors have confirmed. Holzer, 28, was arrested November and admitted to prosecutors his planned attack, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed in a statement. Phil Helsel reports for NBC News.

Mexico’s former defense minister, General Salvador Cienfuegos, has been detained by US authorities at the Los Angeles International Airport following a warrant by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), DEA spokesperson Nicole Nishida confirmed to Reuters. The news initially surfaced when Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced the arrest on Twitter, stating that he had received the information from U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Christopher Landau. Reuters reporting.

Five takeaways from Trump’s and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s dueling town halls are provided by Sahil Kapur and Alex Seitz-Wald for NBC News.

THE BIDENS: NEW YORK POST STORY

The Senate Judiciary Committee is planning to subpoena social media giant Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey next Tuesday following the company’s decision to prohibit any user from sharing a series of New York Post stories that revealed emails and documents claimed, although much-disputed, to belong to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, and which embroil both Bidens into an alleged long history with a Ukrainian energy company. Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said his committee will vote on sending the subpoena Tuesday, with the aim to have Dorsey’s testimony before the panel by Friday. Siobhan Hughes reports for the Wall Street Journal.

Federal authorities are investigating whether the emails and documents, which were discovered on a laptop dropped off at a Delaware repair shop, were the work of foreign intelligence operations, two people familiar with the matter said. The FBI got hold of the laptop and hard drive via a grand jury subpoena, which the Post then published. The Bureau has refused to comment. Ken Dilanian reports for NBC News.

Twitter announced last night that it has changed its policies on sharing hacked materials after facing backlash – but will continue to block users from sharing the Post story. Twitter has said it would no longer remove hacked content from its platform “unless it is directly shared by hackers or those acting in concert with them,” according to a post on Twitter by executive and safety lead Vijaya Gadde. She added that warning labels with context will be added to hacked information shared by its user, as opposed to blocking it altogether. Cristiano Lima reports for POLITICO.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected very close to 8 million and now killed over 217,700 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there has been over 38.97 million confirmed coronavirus cases and close to 1.1 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

The Pentagon’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) will audit whether the Pentagon’s decision to redirect the majority of its $1 billion in coronavirus-related funding it received from Congress “was in accordance with federal regulations and Defense Production Act authorities,” according to a memo dated Wednesday from the OIG. The announcement follows reports that the Pentagon funneled the majority of its funding from the CARES Act to defense contractors and used it to make new jet engine parts, body armor and dress uniform. “As we communicated to your staff, the [Department of Defense] DoD OIG had previously planned an audit of DoD CARES Act awards to increase defense industrial base manufacturing capacity,” said a letter from the OIG to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-A) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), also dated Wednesday. Rebecca Kheel reports for The Hill.

The Transport Department has said it may block “anarchist jurisdictions” from receiving any funds under the $10 million in coronavirus transit grants, drawing on a memo issued by President Trump early last month that called for “anarchist jurisdictions” to be excluded from federal funding. The grants are supposed to increase innovative “exposure mitigation measures,” including real-time notifications so that commuters can avoid crowds, improvements to contactless payment systems and disinfection measures. The American Public Transportation Association has voiced concern that the plan could acutely affect Seattle, Portland, OR., or New York City, all of which the Trump administration has said permit anarchy. Michael Laris reports for the Washington Post.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

US RELATIONS

A group of Iran-backed militia in Iraq has agreed a temporary cease-fire against US-linked diplomats and military groups in Iraq but only if the Trump administration commits to and completes a full withdrawal of all US troops by the end of the year, said Ahmed al-Assadi, a lawmaker representing the political arm of the militia group Hashd al-Shaabi, speaking to AFP news Wednesday. “The truce isn’t open-ended … In my estimation, at its earliest, it could end around the US elections … or it could last until the end of the year,” he said, adding, “A truce lasting longer than the end of the year doesn’t make much sense. We’re only giving the government more time to negotiate the withdrawal.” Al Jazeera reporting.

An agreement between the US and the Taliban has been struck to “re-set” the commitments reached under the US-brokered agreement with the insurgent group. “We agreed to re-set actions by strictly adhering to implementation of all elements of the U.S.-Taliban Agreement and all commitments made,” U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said in post on Twitter. “At present too many Afghans are dying. With the re-set, we expect that number to drop significantly.” Reuters reporting.

The final draft of the annual defense policy bill will curtail President Trump’s ability to reduce US troop levels in Germany, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) told reporters during a conference call. An amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), sponsored by Gallego and Rep. Don Bacon (R-NB), would prohibit any withdrawal of troops in Germany until the plan was approved separately by the U.S Defense secretary and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — the amendment was approved by the House Armed Services Committee in a bipartisan 49-7 vote. Gallego also said that a similar amendment was considered by the Senate in June. Rebecca Kheel reports for The Hill.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

Yemen’s warring sides a Saudi-led military coalition and Yemen’s Houthi rebel movement — yesterday initiated a huge, UN-brokered prisoner swap agreed last month in Switzerland that will see over 1,000 men returned home. More than 600 Houthi rebels and 400 pro-government prisoners are expected to be released over the next two days. Over 700 were exchanged yesterday, the International Committee of the Red Cross spokesperson Ruth Hetherington said.  Reuters reporting.

Kurdish-led authorities yesterday released over 600 ISIS-linked militants imprisoned in northern Syria as part of an agreed amnesty in the region. AP reporting.

The defense ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region confirmed today that there has been a further 29 casualties among its military, upping the military death toll to 633 since the conflict with Armenian and Azeri forces broke out Sept. 27. Reuters reporting.

Israel’s parliament yesterday approved a US-brokered peace treaty with the UAE in an 80-13 vote.Laura Kelly reports for The Hill.

Iranian government institutions were this week the target of two cyberattacks, including an attack on the electronic infrastructure of the country’s ports, an Iranian news outlet reported today. Reuters reporting.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov yesterday resigned following ten days of civil unrest following a much-disputed election that saw protestors call for his removal from office. Reuters reporting. 

Featured Articles

Facebook and Twitter’s Handling of New York Post Hunter Biden Story Bodes Poorly for Post-Election Period

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 3: Investigating a President

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The President and Immigration Law: Restoring Faith in Our Immigration System Through Enforcement Discretion and Reform

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Nonviolent Civic Action May Help Defend the Integrity of the Election

by

Trump’s Executive Order on the ICC is Illegal, Not Just Shameful

by and

The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series

by and

Lincoln and that Supreme Court Vacancy: A Deference to Democracy

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 5-9)

by

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Military Medical Ethics and Dr. Conley’s Misrepresentations of the President’s Health

by and

Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome

by and

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 14, 2020

October 14, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 13, 2020

October 13, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 9, 2020

October 9, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 7, 2020

October 7, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 6, 2020

October 6, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 5, 2020

October 5, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 2, 2020

October 2, 2020 by

Early Edition: October 1, 2020

October 1, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 29, 2020

September 29, 2020 by