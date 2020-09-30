Early Edition: September 30, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

September 30, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news.

US DEVELOPMENTS

Former special counsel Robert Mueller yesterday refuted allegations made by a top prosecutor in his office that his team could have done more to hold President Trump accountable and “uncover the truth,” stating that the criticism was “based on incomplete information.” Mueller’s rare announcement is in response to Andrew Weissmann, a former deputy on Mueller’s team that investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election, who accused the office of not going far enough in its investigations. Mueller said he knew his work would be “scrutinized from all sides,” and made clear that he was in charge of making any final, important decision, and he did so “without any interest in currying favor or fear of the consequences.” Matt Zapotosky reports for the Washington Post.

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe yesterday declassified a Russian intel briefing that alleged Hilary Clinton, Trump’s 2016 presidential election opponent, authorized “a campaign plan to stir up a scandal” against Trump by linking him to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian hacking of Democrats’ emails — however, the assessment has previously been rejected by Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee for having no factual basis, sources familiar with the matter have confirmed. The assessment was released by Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC) yesterday and received backlash from Democrats who said the move furthers Russian disinformation efforts and attempts to support Trump’s claims about the investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Andrew Desiderio and Daniel Lippman report for POLITICO.

Senate Republicans are upping their effort to scrutinize the 2016 FBI “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation into Trump and his ties to Russia, with Graham warning that a “day of reckoning” is nearing. Former FBI director James Comey will today testify before Graham’s committee, one of three Senate committees looking into the FBI and CIA’s investigations. Karoun Demirjian reports for the Washington Post.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) yesterday issued subpoenas to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in an attempt to force the department to handover important documents and provide testimony over a whistleblower complaint that accused the officials of downplaying Russian election interference and the risk of white supremacist violence. Following the complaint made by Brian Murphy, the former head of DHS’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A), Murphy has allegedly been prevented from testifying before the committee, prompting Schiff to send a letter to Joseph Maher, Murphy’s current acting replacement, urging him to testify before the panel “as to why DHS is preventing a lawful Intelligence Community whistleblower — your own predecessor — from providing classified testimony to the Committee by delaying security clearances for his attorneys.” The subpoenas require the DHS to hand over previously requested documents by Oct. 6. Caitlin Oprysko reports for POLITICO.

The Future of Defense Task Force, a bipartisan group of House Armed Services Committee members, has recommended extending the New START nuclear arms control treaty between the US and Russia, which is set to expire February. The task force, which is responsible for considering long-term strategies about emerging threats, said in its 87-page report released yesterday that the United States should extend the treaty “while negotiating a follow-on agreement.” Rebecca Kheel reports for The Hill.

Amy Barrett, Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, received her nomination on September 21, three days after the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Barrett confirmed in her questionnaire to the Senate Judiciary Committee, highlighting the speed at which Trump had made up his mind up about his intended nomination. Jordain Carney reports for The Hill.

Trump’s campaign has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on setting up a legal team to litigate against mail-in votes ahead of the November election, data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) revealed. The campaign paid over $250,000 to Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, the law firm taking forward lawsuits over the use of drop boxes in Pennsylvania. The data also shows that the campaign paid out over $980,000 for legal services in August compared to around $332,000 in July, and spent over $3.9 million on legal services between March and August. Reuters reporting.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris yesterday released their federal and state tax returns. Filings reveal that Biden and his wife paid over $290,000 in taxes, with Kamala and her husband, Doug Emhoff, paying over £1.1 million in taxes. Max Greenwood and Naomi Jagoda report for The Hill.

Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Chuck Rettig yesterday asked the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration to review the agency’s internal safeguards of taxpayer information, following Trump’s tax information being revealed. The IRS said in a statement that it “has taken steps to reconfirm the integrity of its processes and procedures for protecting all taxpayers’ return information,” including “enhanced safeguards” for certain taxpayers, “and has found no issues,” but did go on to confirm that a watchdog review will nonetheless take place. Roby Eckert reports for POLITICO.

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys are celebrating following Trump’s refusal yesterday to denounce white supremacists and armed militia groups and his remark that said, “Proud Boys — stand back and stand by.” Shortly after Trump’s comments, members of the group took to social media describing the president’s comments as “historic.” A private messaging app used by the members also reveals that some viewed Trump’s comments as tacit support of violent tactics. Sheera Frenkel and Annie Karni report for the New York Times.

6 key takeaways from yesterday’s presidential debate are provided by Eric Bradner and Kevin Liptak for CNN.

MICHAEL FLYNN CASE

An attorney for President Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn yesterday told a federal judge that she had briefed the president on the case two weeks ago and asked him not to issue a pardon, but made clear she had asked nothing more of Trump. Sidney Powell, the lawyer leading Flynn’s legal team, responded to pointed questioned from U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan, who asked Powell if she had ever asked the president or Attorney General William Barr to appoint new attorneys in the case; Powell stressed she had not. Although both Flynn’s legal team and the Justice Department yesterday pushed for Sullivan to drop the case, Sullivan expressed that his view was that sentencing in the case had already started, indicating his firm disagreement with the department’s decision to drop the case. Josh Gerstein and Kyle Cheney report for POLITICO.

Sullivan also expressed reservation over allowing the Justice Department to drop the case again Flynn, stating that his role as a trial judge “is not intended to serve merely as a rubber stamp” of prosecutors’ decision to drop the case. Pete Williams and Tom Winter report for NBC News.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected close to 7.2 million and has now killed over 206,000 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there is close to 33.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases and now over 1 million deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

The World Bank yesterday announced a $12 billion initiative aimed at ensuring low-income countries are able to access Covid-19 vaccines. The organization has called on its shareholders to support the scheme that will distribute the funds over the next 18 months. Larry Elliott reports for The Guardian.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN CONFLICT

Armenia and Azerbaijan yesterday rejected international calls for the countries to enter peace talks regarding growing clashes over the highly-contested Nagorno-Karabakh region. Al Jazeera reporting.

Armenia yesterday accused Turkey of shooting down one of its fighter jets in support of Azerbaijan, although Turkey has denied the allegation. BBC News reporting.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

The State Department has expressed outrage over an attack Monday in Iraq that left many civilians dead. “We are outraged by yesterday’s rocket attack in Baghdad that killed civilians, including a mother and her children,” State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement. AP reporting.

French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday called on Europe to relinquish its dependency on American weapons systems, urging the continent’s member states to take a less subservient role in the international arena, distinct from the United States and China. “We, some countries more than others, gave up on our strategic independence by depending too much on American weapons systems,” Macron said at a debate at the University of Vilnius in Lithuania, adding, “We cannot accept to live in a bipolar world made up of the U.S. and China.” Rym Momtaz reports for POLITICO.

The UK and Canada yesterday imposed a travel ban and asset freezes on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, his son and other officials, over the highly-disputed presidential vote last month and the government’s violence against protesters. Al Jazeera reporting.

The UAE has ramped up its arms supplies to Khalifa Haftar, the renegade military commander of the Libyan National Army, who is currently in conflict with the Libya’s internationally-recognised government, a United Nations report has found, which suggests the country violated an arms embargo. Between January and April, the report states that the Gulf nation send over 150 flights carrying ammunition and defense systems to Haftar. Jared Malsin reports for the Wall Street Journal. 

Featured Articles

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Don’t Believe Trump’s Latest Con: The Strongman

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 21-25)

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Bill Barr’s Misguided View of US History

by

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

With RBG’s Passing, Start Thinking About How to Rein in the Supreme Court

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 14-18)

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Dannehy Resignation Confirms Barr’s Intent to Use Durham Probe for Political Ends

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 7-11)

by

Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: Close Guantanamo and End Indefinite Detention

by , , , , and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

The Disturbing Links in Trump’s Transactional Foreign Policy: A New Post-Mortem on Guatemala’s Impunity Commission

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Aug 31-Sept 4)

by

DOD Inspector General’s Report Whitewashes Potential Violations of the Posse Comitatus Act

by

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Does Cy Vance Already Have the Trump Organization Tax Returns?

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Manafort’s Reward: Sen. Ron Johnson and the Ukraine Conspiracy Investigation: Part II

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

by and

A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: September 29, 2020

September 29, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 28, 2020

September 28, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 25, 2020

September 25, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 23, 2020

September 23, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 22, 2020

September 22, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 18, 2020

September 18, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 17, 2020

September 17, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 16, 2020

September 16, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 15, 2020

September 15, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 14, 2020

September 14, 2020 by