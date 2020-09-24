Early Edition: September 24, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

September 24, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

A curated guide to major national security news and developments over the past 24 hours. Here’s today’s news.

INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY AND FOREIGN INTERFERENCE

President Trump yesterday nominated Allen Souza, a former aide to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), to serve as the new Inspector General of the US Intelligence Community (IGIC), replacing former IG Michael Atkinson who was fired April by Trump after he revealed to Congress a whistleblower complaint that ultimately led to Trump’s impeachment proceedings. Souza, who currently works for the National Security Council (NSC) as a principal deputy senior director for intelligence programs, yesterday had his nomination sent by the White house to the Senate. Kaitlian Collins, Jeremy Herb and Zacahry Cohen report for CNN.

The Intelligence Community (IC) is considering whether to reveal further information on foreign government attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, and is this time much more prepared to fight against efforts to meddle in the election than they were in 2016, Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Mark Warner (D-VA), the acting chair and vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, have said. The lawmakers’ comments followed a two-hour committee briefing with Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe and William Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center. Andrew Desiderio reports for POLITICO.

Democrats have called for additional information on foreign threats to the election to be made publicly available, following a Senate Armed Services Committee briefing by Gen. Paul Nakasone, the commander of U.S. Cyber Command and the director of the National Security Agency (NSA), and Kenneth Rapuano, assistant secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security, on the Pentagon’s efforts to ensure the election is secure. Maggie Miller reports for The Hill.

US DEVELOPMENTS

A New York state judge yesterday ordered Eric Trump, the son of President Trump, to answer questions under oath by early October as part of the New York attorney general’s civil fraud investigation into the Trump Organization’s business practices. Trump’s son has long sought to have his deposition delayed until after the election, arguing that he has an “extreme travel schedule and related unavailability between now and the election,” also stressing the need “to avoid the use of his deposition attendance for political purposes.” “The court’s order today makes clear that no one is above the law, not even an organization or an individual with the name Trump,” said New York Attorney General Tish James, whose office is investigating whether the Trump organization misrepresented its assets in order to receive more favorable loans and tax benefits. Nick Niefzwiadek report for POLITICO.

White House officials improperly tried to block Trump’s former national security advisor, John Bolton, from publishing his tell-all book, making false claims that it contained classified information, a 17-page letter filed with a federal court in Washington by Kenneth L. Wainstein, the lawyer of former National Security Council (NSC) official Ellen Knight, the career official who led the prepublication review of Bolton’s book. Wainstein said that White House lawyers had had an unusual degree of involvement in the review process, withheld information, and conducted a second review in an effort to justify the lawsuit brought against Bolton to block the book’s publication. Aruna Viswanatha reports for the Wall Street Journal.

US Attorney for Connecticut John Durham’s probe into the origins of the Russia investigations by the CIA and FBI is also looking into the FBI’s investigation into allegations of corruption at the Clinton Foundation. Durham was initially asked by Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate concerns with federal investigations into Russian interference in 2016, however, according to people familiar with internal probe, Durham has also requested documents related to the bureau’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation that started five years ago. Durham’s team have indicated that they are comparing the FBI’s investigation into Russia and into the foundation, although the rationale behind this is not clear. It is also not clear whether Durham’s team are actually looking into potential violations by the foundation. Adam Goldman, William K. Rashbaum and Nicole Hong report for the New York Times.

Trump yesterday refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power should he lose the upcoming presidential election. When asked whether he would commit to a cornerstone of American democracy, ensuring a peaceful transition of power from himself to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Trump said: “Well, we’re going to have to see what happens,” adding, “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster.” Michael Crowley reports for the New York Times.

PROTESTS AND POLICE INJUSTICE

Pro-President Trump activists in Portland, OR, plotted and prepared themselves for extreme confrontations with left-wing Portland activists in a series of contentious rallies that have taken place across the city, with one scheduled for this weekend, leaked chat logs of conversations between members of the Patriots Coalition have revealed. Antifacist group Eugene Antifa shared conversation histories from messaging app GroupMe that indicate pro-Trump supporters were planning and training for violent encounters, sourcing weapons, arms and ammunition, and even suggested political assassinations. There is evidence that specific attacks witnessed during protests had first been discussed in chats revealed. Jason Wilson and Robert Evans report for The Guardian.

A Kentucky grand jury yesterday indicted one police officer for wanton endangerment over the March killing of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman — however, those charges relate to officer Brett Hankison recklessly shooting into a neighbor’s apartment, not Taylor’s death. The charges for first-degree wanton endangerment relate to Hankison firing blindly into multiple apartments and therefore recklessly endangering neighbors, but no charges were brought against either of the three officers for shooting Taylor. Rachel Treisman, Brakkton Booker and Vanessa Romo report for NPR.

Two Louisville police officers were yesterday shot during violence and unrest over the grand jury decision to indict only Hankison, although neither officers’ injuries are life threatening, interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder said at a news conference yesterday. Chloe Atkins and David K. Li report for NBC News.

What wanton endangerment in the Taylor case means is explained by Theresa Waldrop for CNN.

CHAD WOLF CONFIRMATION HEARING

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Acting Secretary Chad Wolf was yesterday sworn in before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to permanently serve as chief of the department. During a grilling by lawmakers, Wolf rejected a whistleblower complaint that accused him of doctoring intelligence reports for political purposes, and stated that Russia, China and Iran all pose a threat to the US election, although he did say there was currently no evidence to indicate any country was actually interfering. Wolf also said that white supremacist groups have for the last two years posed “the most pertinent and lethal threat when we talk about domestic violent extremists.” Rachael Levy reports for the Wall Street Journal.

Human rights advocacy group Amnesty International USA yesterday said Wolf’s nomination hearing should be suspended, citing “serious human rights violations”. The organization admitted that it’s announcement was rare, but added that it “takes no position on the appointment of particular individuals to government positions, unless they are reasonably suspected of crimes under international law and could use their appointment to the position in question to either prevent accountability for these crimes or to continue their perpetration.” Amnesty’s main concern focused on Wolf’s involvement in implementing the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy on immigration. It also took issue with the response of federal agents to recent protests in the country. Celine Castronuovo reports for The Hill.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 6.93 million and has now killed close to 202,000 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there is over 31.92 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 977,000 deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

President Trump yesterday denounced the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for playing politics with developing a Covid-19 vaccine, after the agency announced yesterday that it was tightening its guidelines for an emergency authorization of a coronavirus vaccine. Trump said the White House may not approve the FDA’s announced guideline changes. Lauren Morello and Adam Cancryn report for POLITICO.

Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson yesterday announced it has started its phase 3 trials for a COVID-19 vaccine, with preliminary results not expected for at least two months. The vaccine differs from other currently being trialed in that it requires only one dose, the others requiring two, addressing concerns that those involved in the trial may not return for the second dose. The vaccine also only requires basic refrigeration compared to other vaccines. Erika Edwards reports for NBC News.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

The US no longer recognizes Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko as the legitimate leader of the country, the State Department said in a statement yesterday, following a similar announcement by E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in response to the secret inauguration ceremony of Lukashenko yesterday. A spokesperson for the department said: “The United States cannot consider Aleksandr Lukashenko the legitimately elected leader of Belarus. The path forward should be a national dialogue leading to the Belarusian people enjoying their right to choose their leaders in a free and fair election under independent observation.” Dave Lawler reports for Axios.

The Taliban killed 20 Afghan police officers at security checkpoints in southern Afghanistan Tuesday night, Zelgai Ebadi, a spokesperson for the Uruzgan governor said yesterday. Al Jazeera reporting.

China has vastly been expanding its detention camps for Muslims in the Xinjiang region, with over 380 camps built since 2017, 100 more than previously thought, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) has found, releasing satellite imaging that shows centers are still under construction. ASPI’s findings point to a continued effort by China to expand its detention camps that target Uighur Muslims and other Muslim minorities, and contradict claims by China that the camps are vocational training centers. Chris Buckley and Austin Ramzy report for the New York Times.

North Korean troops yesterday shot dead a South Korean official who went missing earlier this week, dousing his body in oil and setting it alight, South Korean military officials confirmed today. Justin McCurry reports for The Guardian. 

Featured Articles

Bill Barr’s Misguided View of US History

by

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

With RBG’s Passing, Start Thinking About How to Rein in the Supreme Court

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 14-18)

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Dannehy Resignation Confirms Barr’s Intent to Use Durham Probe for Political Ends

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (September 7-11)

by

Toward a New Approach to National and Human Security: Close Guantanamo and End Indefinite Detention

by , , , , and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

The Disturbing Links in Trump’s Transactional Foreign Policy: A New Post-Mortem on Guatemala’s Impunity Commission

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Aug 31-Sept 4)

by

DOD Inspector General’s Report Whitewashes Potential Violations of the Posse Comitatus Act

by

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Does Cy Vance Already Have the Trump Organization Tax Returns?

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Manafort’s Reward: Sen. Ron Johnson and the Ukraine Conspiracy Investigation: Part II

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

by and

A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: September 23, 2020

September 23, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 22, 2020

September 22, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 18, 2020

September 18, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 17, 2020

September 17, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 16, 2020

September 16, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 15, 2020

September 15, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 14, 2020

September 14, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 11, 2020

September 11, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 10, 2020

September 10, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020 by

The Early Edition: September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020 by