Early Edition: September 11, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

September 11, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.

US ELECTION SECURITY AND INTERFERENCE

Russia, China and Iran have “stepped up” their attacks on the upcoming presidential election, Microsoft’s vice president of customer security and trust, Tom Burt, wrote in a blog post yesterday, indicating that targets include the campaigns of President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, political parties, consultants and think-tanks. Burt identified a number of hacking groups that were attempting to carry out cyberattacks. Russian hacking group “Strontium,” also dubbed “Fancy Bear,” responsible for the hacking of the Democratic National Committee networks in 2016, has apparently targeted over 200 organizations, political campaigns and parties over the past 12 months. Regarding China, Burt said hacking group “Zirconium” has attempted “thousands” of attacks between May and September, with close to 150 near successful compromises. It also targeted an unnamed former Trump administration official. Iran’s cyberattack group “Phosphorus” has also targeted the personal and professional email accounts of Trump’s campaign staffers. Maggie Miller reports for The Hill.

The Treasury Department yesterday added Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach, who was linked to Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s efforts to discredit Biden, to its specially designated nationals list, accusing him of being an “active Russian agent” supporting the Kremlin effort to interfere in the 2020 presidential election campaigns. The department accused Derkach of being “an active Russian agent for over a decade,” further adding to an assessment made last month by William Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, that Derkach was spreading disinformation to “undermine” Biden. The department found that “Derkach has directly or indirectly engaged in, sponsored, concealed, or otherwise been complicit in foreign interference in an attempt to undermine the upcoming 2020 U.S. presidential election.” Also, three Russians — Anton Andreyev, Darya Aslanova and Artem Lifshits — were sanctioned by the department for their link to cryptocurrency accounts of the Internet Research Agency (IRA), a Russian group previously sanctioned for interfering in U.S. elections. Kyle Cheney and Natasha Bertrand report for POLITICO.

Leaders on the Senate Intelligence Committee have rejected a call to share its documents and information with GOP Senators leading investigations into the Obama administration, with Sens. Ron Johnson (WI), chair of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and Chuck Grassley (IA), chair of the Senate Finance Committee and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, stating that it is unlikely they will get access to the intelligence panel’s transcripts related to the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, which they say would ensure their own investigations do not duplicate work already done by the intelligence panel. Johnson and Grassley sent a joint letter to leaders of the Intelligence Committee Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Mark Warner (D-VA) last month but have yet to receive any requested documents. Jordain Carney reports for The Hill.

Social media giant Twitter has expanded its rules against spreading misinformation or disinformation about voting and elections, it confirmed in a blog post yesterday, stating it would require users to remove tweets that “may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where, or how to participate in a civic process” such as voting. Twitter acknowledged the changes in how people will vote this year and made clear they would try to protect voters against being misled. Reuters reporting.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 6.39 million and killed close to 192,000 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there is more than 28.18 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 909,000 deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

The Senate yesterday failed to pass it’s $300 billion GOP-led coronavirus relief package after Democrats blocked the scaled-down measure, lessening the chances that Congress will be able to pass another package before the upcoming November election. The vote was 52-47 — all but one Republican voted in favor, with all Democrats voting against — and so did not meet the required 60 votes to advance the partisan bill to its next stage. Andrew Duehren and Kristina Peterson report for the Wall Street Journal.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

PROTESTS AND RACIAL INJUSTICE REFORM

The four former police officers charged with the killing of George Floyd are turning on each other and have offered very different accounts of what happened on May 25 when Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for over 8 minutes. Court documents reveal that the officers disagree on who was in charge that day, with some pointing to Chauvin as the leading officer, although he states he was simply assisting officers in an arrest that was already taking place. Lawyers for the officers have argued that their trials should be separate due to competing stories, with a court set to decide their request today. Holly Bailey reports for the Washington Post.

Portland, OR, Mayor Ted Wheeler has instructed the city’s police to “end the use of CS gas for crowd control” with immediate effect, introducing a new policy that seeks to address the highly-criticized use of the chlorine-containing compound. Wheeler called on the community to work collaboratively to address violence, stating: “Arson, vandalism and violence are not going to drive the change this community needs,” adding, “I call on everyone to step up and tamp down the violence … “I’m acting. It’s time for others to join me.” Bill Chappell reports for NPR.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

A New York federal court yesterday blocked a July memorandum signed by President Trump that sought to exclude undocumented immigrants from census data when reapportioning congressional seats in the House of Representatives. The special three-judge panel ruled that all U.S. residents must be counted for the purposes of apportionment regardless of their legal status, and to exclude migrants would violate both the 14th Amendment, which requires House seats to be apportioned to each State based on “counting the whole number of persons in State,” and federal law, which requires the Commerce secretary to include census data in their report to the president. The ruling is expected to be appealed to the Supreme Court. Hansi Lo Wang reports for NPR.

The UK, France and Germany have agreed to reject the US’s demands to “snapback” UN sanctions on Iran, following a meeting between the three nations’ foreign ministers yesterday. Patrick Wintour reports for The Guardian.

India and China have agreed to “quickly disengage” their troops from a controversial border standoff, after the nations’ foreign ministers met yesterday to discuss the highly-disputed border, dubbed the “Line of Actual Control,” which both countries have maintained is within their state territory. In a joint statement, the nations said the “current situation is not in the interest of either side” and so troops should “quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions.” AP reporting.

Violent protests erupted in Bogota, Colombia Wednesday leaving at least seven dead and hundreds injured after a video was released of a man pinned to the ground and repeatedly shocked with a stun gun by police officers for two minutes as he pleaded, “please, no more.” Javier Ordóñez, 46, was allegedly breaking coronavirus social distancing rules when police apprehended him. Protestors have taken to the streets since Wednesday night, setting fire to buses, vandalizing police stations and clashing with police officers. AP reporting.

AFGHANISTAN     

Taliban leaders and the Afghan government are set to begin peace talks in Doha, Qatar this weekend, after the release of six controversial Taliban prisoners was yesterday resolved. The prisoners will be placed under temporary house arrest, according to two officials. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Doha for the talks, President Trump said yesterday. Susannah George reports for the Washington Post.

Trump has announced his plan to nominate William Ruger, a Naval reserve officer and Charles Koch Institute senior researcher, as the new US ambassador to Afghanistan, a role not filled since January. Laura Kelly reports for The Hill. 

Featured Articles

The Disturbing Links in Trump’s Transactional Foreign Policy: A New Post-Mortem on Guatemala’s Impunity Commission

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Aug 31-Sept 4)

by

DOD Inspector General’s Report Whitewashes Potential Violations of the Posse Comitatus Act

by

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Does Cy Vance Already Have the Trump Organization Tax Returns?

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Manafort’s Reward: Sen. Ron Johnson and the Ukraine Conspiracy Investigation: Part II

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

by and

A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: September 10, 2020

September 10, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 9, 2020

September 9, 2020 by

The Early Edition: September 8, 2020

September 8, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 3, 2020

September 3, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 2, 2020

September 2, 2020 by

Early Edition: September 1, 2020

September 1, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 31, 2020

August 31, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 28, 2020

August 28, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 27, 2020

August 27, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 26, 2020

August 26, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 25, 2020

August 25, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 24, 2020

August 24, 2020 by