Early Edition: August 19, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

August 19, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.

SENATE REPORT: TRUMP-RUSSIA

The Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday released its fifth report on Russian interference in the 2016 US election and laid bare a web of links between President Trump’s campaign advisers and Russian intelligence officials. The close to 1,000-page report pointed to a concerted effort by Russia to interfere in the election and assist Trump in becoming president; however, it did not go as far as to say the Trump campaign engaged in a coordinated conspiracy effort with Russia, but does make clear the campaign was more than open to receiving help. It did reveal significant evidence of close ties between Trump campaign advisers and Kremlin-linked officials, including former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and Konstantin Kilimnik, identified as a “Russian intelligence officer.” Mark Mazzetti reports for the New York Times.

Manafort “represented a grave counterintelligence threat” due to his links with Kilimnik, whom may have been involved in the hacking and release of Democratic emails. The report said that both Manafort and Kilimnik “formed a close and lasting relationship that would endure to the 2016 U.S. elections and beyond” and that “Kilimnik likely served as a channel to Manafort for Russian intelligence services, and that those services likely sought to exploit Manafort’s access to gain insight [into] the Campaign.” However, again, the report makes clear that: “the committee did not obtain reliable, direct evidence that Kilimnik and Manafort discussed the GRU hack-and-leak operation.” Jordain Carney reports for The Hill.

Trump discussed hacked emails with his longtime friend and confidant Roger Stone, despite him telling special counsel Robert Mueller that he hadn’t. The report said Stone was the middleman between the campaign and WikiLeaks, which received hacked emails from Russian intelligence officials, and that: “Despite Trump’s recollection, the committee assesses that Trump did, in fact, speak with Stone about WikiLeaks and with members of his campaign about Stone’s access to WikiLeaks on multiple occasions.” Ken Dilanian reports for NBC News.

Who Konstantin Kilimnik is why he appears 800 times in the Senate’s fifth report is explained by David L. Stern for the Washington Post.

Five takeaways from the Senate report are provided by Olivia Beavers, Morgan Chalfant, Jordain Carney and Laura Kelly for The Hill.

US DEVELOPMENTS

The US Postal Service (USPS) has suspended its new highly-controversial operational policies, USPS’s Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has confirmed, canceling proposed service reductions, reauthorizing staff overtime and halting the removal of mail-sorting machines and public collection boxes. The announcement comes hours after multiple states had announced plans to sue USPS and DeJoy and days before DeJoy is set to address the Senate on current issues. Zach Montellaro and Daniel Lippman report for POLITICO.

Joe Biden yesterday secured the Democratic nomination for president in the 2020 election, after an unusual roll call vote of party delegates from across the United States. Toluse Olorunnipa, Chelsea Janes, Felicia Sonmez, Colby Itkowitz and John Wagner report for the Washington Post.

State Department Executive Secretary Lisa Kenna, top aide to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has ordered State Department officials to gather evidence for Republican senators investigating the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigations and Biden’s relationship with Ukraine, according to an internal memo, date Aug, 17. The memo was in response to a request from Republican Sens. Ron Johnson (WI) and Chuck Grassley (IA) for additional information and documents on the bureau’s probe, which prompted Kenna to specifically request that all communications evidence be handed over that was from 2016 and 2017 between Deputy Secretary of State Strobe Talbott and other State Department officials. Natasha Bertrand, Andrew Desiderio and Kyle Cheney report for POLITICO.

The State Department has canceled a briefing set for this week with the House Foreign Affairs Committee about counterterrorism concerns and the closure of a US consulate in China due to growing tensions between Pompeo and Democrats on the House panel. The State Department canceled the meeting Monday and made reference to a letter sent by Pompeo to the Committee some weeks before that rebuked the panel’s invetsigations into the ousting of former inspector general (IG) Steve Linick. Robbie Gramer and Jack Detsch report for Foreign Policy.

The US and Russia are still at loggerheads over a new nuclear arms treaty following two days of negotiations that led to no firm agreement, particularly on the question of whether China should be included in discussions and the treaty. The pair’s current nuclear treaty, the New START deal, expires next year and so has prompted debates over what a new treaty would look like and who it would include. AP reporting.

President Trump expresses support for tech giant Oracle to take over short-video App TikTok, following recent demands by the president for TikTok’s owner Byte Dance to sell its U.S. business within 90 days or face being shut down. Trump’s rubber stamp, in which he said Oracle would be a “great company” to take over TikTok, comes after Oracle confirmed they were seriously considering the purchase of the company. Aaron Tilley and Georgia Wells report for the Wall Street Journal.

Trump confirmed yesterday he will posthumously pardon American social reformer and women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony who was fined in 1872 for voting illegally. Max Cohen reports for POLITICO.

CORONAVIRUS

The novel coronavirus has infected over 5.48 million and killed close to 172,000 people in the United States, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there is more than 22.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and over 781,000 deaths. Sergio Hernandez, Sean O’Key, Amanda Watts, Byron Manley and Henrik Pettersson report for CNN.

The World Health Organization (WHO) yesterday warned that young people are becoming the main spreader of coronavirus in many countries, a concerning trend that experts fear will go on to affect the United States, particularly with many colleges and schools set reopen in the coming months. The WHO’s Western Pacific regional director, Takeshi Kasai, said: “People in their 20s, 30s and 40s are increasingly driving the spread … The epidemic is changing.” William Wan and Moriah Balingit report for the Washington Post.

The US’s first coronavirus vaccine trial, Moderna Phase 3, is progressing at good speed, but officials are still “very concerned” and make clear that more ethnic minorities are required to enrolled in order for the trials to succeed, officials tell CNN. Black and Latino people account for more than 50 percent of Covid-19 cases but make up only 15 percent of participants in new trials, which could result in a delay in a vaccine being rolled out. Elizabeth Cohen reports for CNN.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the US is available at the New York Times.

US and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian.

PROTESTS AND RACIAL INJUSTICE REFORM

Protests in Portland turned violent yesterday as demonstrators set fire to governments building, prompting the police to declare a riot in the area, following a substantial period of peaceful anti-racist demonstrations. Protestors set government buildings alight and threw stones and bricks at windows. Reuters reporting.

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called for the Justice Department to prosecute a group videoed beating and kicking a man who crashed his truck near Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon. “This shocking attack by a mob against a young man in the streets of Portland is beyond the pale,” Graham said. Reuters reporting.

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

Iranian officials say the fate of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers rests on the result of the 2020 US election and not on the US’s plans to use “snapback” provisions to force sanctions on Iran. “Right now the decision is to remain in the deal even if Americans make their biggest mistake of triggering the snapback mechanism,” said a senior Iranian official, on condition of anonymity. Reuters reporting.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to travel to New York tomorrow to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other UN officials in a bid to push forward on returning to all UN sanction on Iran. Reuters reporting.

ISRAELI RELATIONS

Israel’s head of foreign intelligence service visited the UAE for discussions on “cooperation in the fields of security,” days after the two countries reached a ground-breaking diplomatic relationship. Israel’s Mossad chief Yossi Cohen discussed security issues with the UAE’s national security adviser, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, news outlets reported. Al Jazeera reporting.

The Israel-UAE agreement was the product of many years of peace negotiations centered on a mutual opposition to Iran. AP reporting.

Israel and Sudan are close to reaching a peace agreement, officials from both countries said yesterday. A Sudanese foreign ministry official said the country’s government is “looking forward to concluding a peace agreement with Israel.” AP reporting.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS          

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon yesterday found that Salim Ayyash, a member of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, was guilty of assassinating former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and 21 others in a huge bomb blast in Beirut in 2005. However, three others charged of committing crimes were acquitted. The Tribunal also found that the attack was politically motivated in an “act of terrorism designed to cause fear in the Lebanese population’, but concluded that it was not possible to conclude who ordered Hariri’s death. Liz Sly reports for the Washington Post.

EU leaders are to tighten sanctions on Belarus at a conference scheduled for today, the E.U. Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton said. “It is clear that (the outcome of the Belarus presidential election) is not in line with the wish of the people, there has been unacceptable violence, and the rule of law is not respected. Sanctions have already been taken and will no doubt be reinforced this afternoon,” Breton told a news radio channel. Reuters reporting. 

Featured Articles

A Military Litmus Test? Evaluating the Argument that Civilian Defense Leaders Need Military Experience

by

“Head-On Into Peril”: Connecting 9/11 and Law Enforcement Abuses in Portland

by

Ignoring Iraq’s Most Vulnerable Displaced Families Undermines US Stabilization Agenda in Iraq

by

Exclusive: Obstruction At All Costs: The State Department’s Petty Document Fight with Congress

by and

Special Tribunal for Lebanon is Set to Issue Historic Ruling on the Assassination of PM Hariri

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 10-14)

by

A Conflict of Interest Raises Questions for State Department’s Top Lawyer

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

How Sen. Ron Johnson’s Investigation Became an Enabler of Russian Disinformation: Part I

by and

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

DHS’s Portland Follies: Tracing the Official Public Narrative and Internal Communications

by

In the Drive to Curb Police Abuses, Rein in Their Tech Too

by

US Iran Envoy to Step Down—Ahead of Key U.S. Move on Nuclear Program

by

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

“Viral Justice”: Interconnected Pandemics as Portal to Racial Justice

by

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Why We Oppose the Pompeo Commission on Unalienable Rights’ Draft Report

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

A Window to Rein in DHS

by and

Politically-Motivated Prosecutions Part I: Legal Obligations and Ethical Duties of Prosecutors

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

Negotiating Racial Injustice: How International Criminal Law Helps Entrench Structural Inequality

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Out of the Spotlight: COVID-19 and the Global South

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Bill Barr’s Playbook: His False Claims About Prior Military Force on U.S. Soil

by and

Questions the Senate Should Ask State Legal Adviser Nominee CJ Mahoney

by and

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

How the Financial Systems America Built Enable Oppression Abroad

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Top Experts: DOJ’s Bureau of Prison Blocking Michael Cohen Book about Trump Violates First Amendment

by

Under Cover of COVID at the UN: Why Counterterrorism Is Not the Answer to a Pandemic

by

UN’s “Counter-Terrorism Week” Misses the Mark in Marginalizing Civil Society

by

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

Transitional Justice, Race, and the United States

by

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part One

by

Specific Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

Just Security’s New Co-Editor-in-Chief

by

The Supreme Court’s Ominous DACA Decision: Perils for Dreamers in What Comes Next

by and

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

Dissecting the Executive Order on Int’l Criminal Court Sanctions: Scope, Effectiveness, and Tradeoffs

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

At Confederate-Named Army Bases, Highlight US Ideals By Renaming Them for Honorable Figures

by and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Siven Watt

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

Early Edition: August 18, 2020

August 18, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 17, 2020

August 17, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 14, 2020

August 14, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 13, 2020

August 13, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 12, 2020

August 12, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 11, 2020

August 11, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 10, 2020

August 10, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 7, 2020

August 7, 2020 by

Early Edition: August 6, 2020

August 6, 2020 by

The Early Edition: August 5, 2020

August 5, 2020 by

The Early Edition: August 4, 2020

August 4, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: August 3, 2020

August 3, 2020 by and