The Early Edition: May 20, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by and

May 20, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

CORONAVIRUS

More than 5 million people worldwide have been infected with the novel coronavirus and at least 323,600 people have died. More than 1.52 million cases and almost 92,000 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University data. Henrik Pettersson, Byron Manley and Sergio Hernandez reports for CNN.

The World Health Organization (W.H.O.)’s member states adopted a resolution yesterday calling for an “impartial, independent and comprehensive” assessment of the W.H.O.-coordinated international response to the coronavirus pandemic, with member nations rejecting President Trump’s angry demands for punitive action against the U.N. organization and largely ignoring his calls for an overhaul. The outcome left the United States on its own as officials from China, Russia and the European Union (E.U.) lambasted Trump over his heated threats even as they acknowledged the need for an evaluation of how the W.H.O. acted as the virus spread from China to the rest of the world. Michael D. Shear and Andrew Jacobs report for the New York Times.

A leaked Pentagon memo yesterday revealed that senior Department of Defense (D.O.D.) officials have been preparing for the prospect that the military could be dealing with a “globally-persistent” coronavirus pandemic well into 2021. The memo, obtained by Task & Purpose, also warned of the “real possibility” that a vaccine for Covid-19 will not be ready for use until “at least the summer of 2021.” Ellen Mitchell reports for the Hill.

The United States, Mexico and Canada announced yesterday they would extend a ban on non-essential cross-border travel by an additional 30 days amid the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the land-border restrictions, introduced in mid-March and previously due to expire today, would now be extended until June 22 for both Canada and Mexico. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the 30-day extension. Reuters reporting.

The Trump administration extended a public-health order allowing it to turn away migrants crossing U.S. borders — including unaccompanied children and anyone asking for humanitarian protection — without giving them access to the asylum system until the government determines the new coronavirus no longer poses a threat to the public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.) issued the indefinite extension yesterday. The order was first imposed in March for a duration of 30 days and extended in April for a further 30 days. Michelle Hackman and Andrew Restuccia report for the Wall Street Journal.

Three House G.O.P. lawmakers are urging the Trump administration to issue sanctions against various top Chinese government officials over their initial response to the coronavirus outbreak, saying the officials concealed information during the early stages of the crisis. In a letter sent to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Republicans called for the Trump administration to target specific individuals whom they believe are “responsible for gross violations of internationally recognized human rights” by using the authority granted in the Global Magnitsky Act. The law enables the government to freeze the funds of foreign officials held in U.S. banks in addition to preventing them from obtaining visas. Juliegrace Brufke reports for the Hill.

Brazil, India and Indonesia, together with Mexico, Russia and South Africa, have started to relax lockdowns despite rising coronavirus infection numbers, as pressure mounts to reopen businesses and curb increasing poverty. The decisions of their governments to loosen virus-related measures highlight the greater pressure on low and middle-income economies to restore people’s livelihoods and ramp up exports as the U.S., Europe and China lift their own restrictions. The Financial Times reporting. 

CORONAVIRUS: OPINION AND ANALYSIS

The contrast between the initial [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] C.D.C. guidelines and what actually was released demonstrates how much this ambiguity seems to be a deliberate strategy,” Drs. Megan Ranney, Dara Kass and Esther Choo write in an essay for NBC News Think, commenting, “the language of the newly published official guidelines is not simply nonspecific, it’s harmful.”

Nine questions to ask White House physician Dr. Conley about President Trump’s use of anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, including ones that touch on his potential abuse of his office, are provided by Sidney Blumenthal at Just Security.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian and NBC News.

TRUMP-RUSSIA AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

The lawyers of President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn yesterday asked a federal appeals court for an order forcing the trial judge presiding over his case to dismiss it as the Department of Justice (D.O.J.) had requested. Flynn’s attorneys argue that the trial judge, Emmet Sullivan, who recently requested retired judge John Gleeson to advise on whether Flynn should face an additional charge for perjury, overstepped his authority: “[he] has no authority to adopt the role of the prosecutor,” Flynn’s lawyers wrote, adding that his attempt to appoint the retired judge shows “a disturbing lack of appreciation of the court’s limited role.” Pete Williams and Tom Winter report for NBC News.  

The Trump administration yesterday declassified an email sent from former national security adviser Susan Rice to herself about a meeting that discussed “sensitive information related to Russia” and Michael Flynn. The email was sent on Trump’s inauguration and details conversations had at an Oval Office meeting on Jan 5, 2017 between herself, former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former F.B.I. Director James Comey and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. Betsy Woodruff Swan reports for POLITICO. 

Susan Rice has again called for the Trump administration to release transcripts of phone calls between Flynn, Trump and Sergey Kislyak, the former Russian ambassador to the U.S.. “In the interest of transparency, Ambassador Rice again calls upon the Director of National Intelligence to release the unredacted transcripts of all Kislyak-Flynn calls … The American people deserve the full transcripts so they can judge for themselves Michael Flynn’s conduct,” spokesperson Erin Pelton said in a statement on behalf of Rice. Tal Axelrod reports for the Hill. 

A member of Ukraine’s parliament Andriy Derkach released yesterday recordings of private phone calls between Joe Biden and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, alleging they were recorded by Poroshenko. The recordings, however, reveal little new light on Biden’s connection to Ukraine, which was a focus point during Trump’s impeachment last year. Paul Sonne and Rosalind S. Helderman report for the Washington Post. 

An inquiry by trial judge Emmet Sullivan into the D.O.J.’s decision to drop charges against Michael Flynn will not suffice; what is needed is an investigation by the D.O.J.’s office of Professional Responsibility (O.P.R.), which was “established to act in moments like these,” writes Melanie Sloane for Just Security.

IRAN

The U.S. Navy warned yesterday it will take “lawful defensive measures” against vessels in the Mideast that come within 100 meters (yards) of its warships, in an alert that appeared aimed directly at Iran after a close encounter last month with Iranian ships in the Persian Gulf. “Armed vessels approaching within 100 meters of a U.S. naval vessel may be interpreted as a threat,” according to the text of the notice, which came after President Trump’s recent threat to fire on any Iranian vessels that harass U.S. Navy warships. Reuters reporting.

The Iranian navy will maintain routine operations in the Gulf, the I.S.N.A. news agency reported today, a day after the United States issued new guidelines for mariners. “The naval units of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman will continue their regular missions in accordance with professional principles as in the past,” I.S.N.A. quoted an unnamed military official as saying. Reuters reporting.

ISRAEL-PALESTINE

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared yesterday that the country’s government will pull out of long-standing peace agreements and security arrangements with Israel and the U.S., including the 1993 Oslo Agreement, after the new Israeli unity government said it plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank. “The Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine are absolved, as of today, of all agreements and understandings with the American and Israeli governments,” Abbas said during an emergency meeting in Ramallah. David M. Halbfinger and Adam Rasgon report for the New York Times. 

The conflict between the Lebanese guerrilla group Hezbollah and Israel forces is set to reignite as each side threatens the other with the prospect of war. Although Israeli troops were forced by the militia group to withdraw from southern Lebanon in 2000, tensions have recently intensified, with Israel striking Hezbollah forces in Syria and both sides seemingly preparing its forces for war; “We are preparing seriously for the next war … We’re not taking any shortcuts because we understand we have to be extremely strong to defeat the enemy,” said Col. Israel Friedler, an Israeli commander. AP reporting.

LIBYA

Libyan National Army (L.N.A.) forces, commanded by Khalifa Haftar, have decided to retreat 1.2 miles-1.9 miles from all front lines in Tripoli from midday, their spokesperson said early today, after suffering sharp turnarounds in their campaign to seize the city. “We decided to move our forces in all battlefronts in Tripoli a distance of 2-3 kilometers” to allow citizens to move more liberally during the end of Ramadan and in the run-up to the Eid al-Fitr holiday, Ahmed al-Mismari said. Mismari urged the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (G.N.A.), whose forces the L.N.A. is battling, to do the same but did not say whether its own withdrawal was conditional on it doing so. Reuters reporting.

The top U.N. official in Libya warned yesterday that the conflict in the North African country will “intensify, broaden and deepen” because of increasing foreign intervention and the “influx” of weapons, military supplies and mercenaries to both sides. Acting U.N. special envoy Stephanie Williams said the escalation will have “devastating consequences for the Libyan people” who are “getting lost in the mix, their voices crowded out.” She called on the U.N. Security Council to apply “consistent and credible pressure on those regional and international actors that are fueling the conflict.” AP reporting.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Gunmen opened fire in a mosque in central Afghanistan last night, killing at least seven worshippers and injuring five others, officials said. Parwan province’s police chief Haroon Mubarez said yesterday the gunmen stormed the mosque and fired on people praying after breaking their Ramadan fast. The Taliban denied responsibility. Al Jazeera reporting.

The Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday advanced the nomination of John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) to serve as President Trump’s director of national intelligence. Committee members voted 8 to 7 along party lines in favor of Ratcliffe, following a remarkable hearing earlier this month held under social distancing guidelines. Ratcliffe is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate in a vote likely to take place after Memorial Day, according to congressional aides. Shane Harris reporting for the Washington Post.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s exclusive “Madison Dinners” have raised new concerns after an NBC News investigation found that the elite guest lists featured few diplomatic invitees and that “every single member of the House or the Senate who has been invited is a Republican.” When the dinners began, two State Department officials said, concerns were raised internally to the State Department’s legal adviser, who apparently responded by saying events held by the secretary should be related to foreign policy. However, many of those invited seem to have little connection to the world of diplomacy, like country singer Reba McEntire, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and N.A.S.C.A.R. driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. On Capitol Hill, several committees have also been investigating the dinners, congressional aides said. Josh Lederman, Laura Strickler and Dan De Luce report for NBC News. 

Featured Articles

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

An Inquiry into DOJ’s Decision to Drop the Flynn Case Can’t Be Left to Judge Sullivan Alone

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

Why the Flynn Dismissal Deserves a Hard Look by the Court

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 11-15)

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

COVID-19 and Health Systems: Responding to Unpredictable Predictability

by , and

Getting It Wrong: The 9/11 Military Commission and the Justiciability of Armed Conflict

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

Coronavirus Legislative Responses in the UK: Regression to Panic and Disdain of Constitutionalism

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Why No One Ever Really Wins a Proxy War

by and

DC Needs a New U.S. Attorney

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 4-8)

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Barr Ignores Settled Justice Department Policies in Run-Up to 2020 Elections

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

Let’s Make a Deal: How to Mitigate the Risk of Hypersonic Weapons

by

Ratcliffe’s Radical Positions During the Impeachment Proceedings

by and

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 27-May 1)

by

ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again

by

Law Day and the Need for Virtue in Government Lawyering

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Siven Watt

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: May 19, 2020

May 19, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 18, 2020

May 18, 2020 by

The Early Edition: May 15, 2020

May 15, 2020 by

The Early Edition: May 14, 2020

May 14, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 13, 2020

May 13, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 12, 2020

May 12, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 11, 2020

May 11, 2020 by

The Early Edition: May 8, 2020

May 8, 2020 by

The Early Edition: May 7, 2020

May 7, 2020 by

The Early Edition: May 6, 2020

May 6, 2020 by

The Early Edition: May 5, 2020

May 5, 2020 by

The Early Edition: May 4, 2020

May 4, 2020 by and