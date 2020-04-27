The Early Edition: April 27, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by and

April 27, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

CORONAVIRUS

Covid-19 has infected more than 2.9 million people and killed at least 206,000 worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. As of today, the U.S. has over 965,000 recorded coronavirus cases and more than 54,000 deaths, accounting for more than a quarter of all global deaths. Henrik Pettersson, Byron Manley and Sergio Hernandez report for CNN.

Social distancing guidelines will be necessary throughout the summer, Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus task force coordinator, said yesterday — the same day many governors appeared optimistic about the course of the virus and set out their plans for a piecemeal reopening of their economies. Birx said that while downward trends in infections and deaths in certain locations “gives us great hope,” “social distancing will be with us through the summer to really ensure that we protect one another as we move through these phases.” She cited the necessity for more testing that would need to be developed following a scientific “breakthrough.” Her comments come after Vice President Mike Pence said the pandemic would be largely “behind us” by Memorial Day, on May 25. Felicia Sonmez, Paige Winfield Cunningham and Meryl Kornfield report for the Washington Post.

President Trump and his top aides are actively trying to sideline the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) on various fronts as they seek to transfer blame for the new coronavirus pandemic to the world body, according to U.S. and foreign officials involved in the discussions. State Department officials are removing references to the W.H.O. from virus fact sheets, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has ordered his employees to “cut out the middle man” when it comes to public health projects America previously supported through the W.H.O. This comes after the Trump administration announced a week ago it was freezing payments to the global health body pending a “review” of its response to the coronavirus pandemic. John Hudson, Josh Dawsey and Souad Mekhennet report for the Washington Post.

The W.H.O. last Friday said there was not enough evidence that a person who has recovered from Covid-19 is immune from a second infection. In a scientific briefing, the U.N. agency said the belief that one-time infection can lead to immunity remains unproven and is therefore dubious as a foundation for the next phase of the world’s response to the pandemic. The statement comes days after Chile declared it would begin issuing “immunity passports,” allowing travelers to clear security at airports with a document that supposedly shows they have recovered from the virus. Authorities and researchers in other countries — such as France and the United Kingdom — have floated similar ideas, while some officials in the U.S., such as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, have mentioned it as one potential facet of a reopening strategy. Colin Dwyer reports for NPR.

The Food and Drug Administration (F.D.A.) on Friday warned against the use of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine on Covid-19 patients outside of hospital settings or clinical trials. The federal health agency said it was issuing the safety caution after several reports of abnormal heart rhythms and rapid heart rates in patients who took the medication. Trump has repeatedly hailed the drug as a “game changer.” Erica Edwards reports for NBC News.

Prescriptions for two malaria drugs surged by more than 46 times on the day that Trump touted his opinion about their effectiveness in the coronavirus fight during a March briefing. The roughly 32,000 prescriptions came from a broad range of doctors, including rheumatologists, cardiologists, dermatologists, psychiatrists and podiatrists, the data shows. Ellen Gabler and Michael H. Keller report for the New York Times. 

Top Pentagon officials are divided on whether or not to reinstate Capt. Brett Crozier, the former commander of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, after the Navy’s recommendation Friday to let Crozier return to his previous position, two senior defense officials said. Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley wants a “full-blown investigation” into the events leading up to the Crozier’s ouster, a move that would put off a final decision on reinstating Crozier after the Navy concluded an “extensive” preliminary inquiry, according to one of the officials. Crozier was removed from his post aboard the Roosevelt recently after a letter he wrote pleading for help amid a coronavirus outbreak aboard the aircraft carrier was leaked to the press. Lara Seligman reports for POLITICO.

White House officials are reviewing whether to scale back Trump’s participation in news conferences in the weeks to come as the president’s aides and allies are increasingly concerned that his lengthy appearances are backfiring politically. After almost 50 coronavirus press briefings in March and April, worries that the briefings are harming the president reached a critical moment last Thursday evening when Trump suggested that injected disinfectant and ultraviolet light could play a role in the medical treatment of Covid-19, triggering immediate and universal backlash from the medical community. On Friday, Trump held the shortest coronavirus briefing to date — 21 minutes — and declined to take any questions from reporters. Monica Alba and Lauren Egan report for NBC News.

Trump yesterday rejected reports that he was planning to fire Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar as “Fake News.” Over the weekend, several news outlets reported that White House officials are discussing possible replacements for Azar as frustration has mounted over his handling of the coronavirus crisis earlier this year, and the outcry that followed his removal of a top vaccine official in his agency last week. Yasmeen Abutaleb and Josh Dawsey report for the Washington Post.

White House officials are weighing whether and how to advance a “liability shield” that would block businesses from being sued by customers who contract the coronavirus, according to four people with knowledge of the internal planning effort, as the administration tries to coax businesses to reopen without fear of being struck by lawsuits. Attorneys in the White House Counsel’s Office are assessing the matter, but some administration officials have protested the idea, arguing it would expose the federal government to legal claims, according to two of the people. Jeff Stein and Josh Dawsey report for the Washington Post.

Georgia, Oklahoma and a handful other states took tentative steps toward reopening from coronavirus-related lockdowns last Friday, despite criticism from President Trump and warnings from public health experts. Salons, fitness clubs and other businesses in several U.S. states began to reopen over the weekend, as governors started easing restrictions in certain sectors in an effort to begin to repair the battered economy. Reuters reporting.

Around the world, officials began moves to relax restrictions. Hard-hit Italy announced a timetable for reopening beginning next month, while Spain allowed children under 14 to leave their homes after six weeks under one of the strictest lockdowns in the world. Zack Budryk reports for the Hill.

New Zealand says it has halted community transmission of Covid-19, essentially eliminating the virus, as tough lockdown restrictions are scheduled to ease tonight. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country had “avoided the worst” in the pandemic, but must continue to fight the virus amid warnings from officials against complacency. The BBC reporting.

The Chinese city of Wuhan, the first epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, has discharged all of its coronavirus patients, as the country reported just three new cases and no new deaths. At the same time, authorities are still fearful of a second wave of infections. Yesterday, Beijing unveiled new rules for “promoting civilized behavior” that include requiring residents to cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, not eating on public transport, and wearing a mask in public when sick. Lily Kuo reports for The Guardian.

CORONAVIRUS: OPINION AND ANALYSIS

The revival of America will take years, not months, comments Stephen Collinson for CNN.

A breakdown of the Trump administration’s claims about the World Health Organization (W.H.O.)’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic shows that President Trump’s justifications for suspending funding to the W.H.O. “exaggerate the case,” Jared LeBrun writes in a piece for Just Security.

The U.S. needs to be the first nation to develop a vaccine, writes Scott Gottlieb for the Wall Street Journal, as this could be of great advantage to the economy and a “tremendous public-health achievement.”

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian and NBC News.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has confirmed that the U.S. will argue that it remains a “participant state” of the Iran nuclear accord that President Trump renounced in 2018 in order to force the extension of the arms embargo that expires in October. The move, which is expected to receive opposition from Europe and Russia, would be a strategic step to ensure U.N. sanctions on Iran remain, with Pompeo saying, “We are prepared to exercise all of our diplomatic options to ensure the arms embargo stays in place at the U.N. Security Council.” David E. Sanger reports for the New York Times. 

A report by the United Nations (U.N.) has confirmed today that Afghanistan has seen a 29 per cent decrease in the number of civilian deaths in the first three months of this year compared with 2019. The report states that 533 people, including 152 children, have died this year due to the ongoing conflict, with the Taliban being responsible for up to 39 per cent of civil causalities. AP reporting.

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has today rejected the Southern Transitional Council (S.T.C.)’s declaration of self-rule in the south of Yemen, demanding “an end to any escalatory actions and calls for return to the [Riyadh] Agreement by the participating parties.” The country’s internationally recognized government said that the Southern Yemeni separatist group’s declaration could have “catastrophic and dangerous” effects on Yemen. Al Jazeera reporting. 

South Korean officials have stressed that Kim Jong-un is “alive and well,” after international suspicion grows of the leader’s health. A special adviser to the South Korean president said “our government position is firm … Kim Jong Un is alive and well … He has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13 … No suspicious movements have so far been detected.” Rebecca Klar reports for the Hill. 

Trump has the power to help shape the future of Israel as Benjamin Netanyahu must act in “full agreement with the United States” before being able to annex the West Bank, comments Jackson Diehl for the Washington Post. 

An American military airstrike in Somalia over a year ago caused the death of two civilians and wounded three others, U.S. Africa Command is acknowledging in a new report anticipated today. The deaths, confirmed by an internal probe, mark only the second time Africa Command has made out that civilians were killed in a military strike in Somalia. AP reporting.

The Trump administration’s recent decision to temporarily suspend people from receiving green cards is the start of a wider strategy to reduce the number of immigrants into the U.S., confirmed the president’s senior policy adviser Stephen Miller in a private call to White house supporters Thursday. Miller’s remarks follow increasing criticism that Trump’s overall strategy on immigration has not met his initial claims. Michael D. Shear and Maggie Haberman report for the New York Times. 

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov announced today that other permanent members of the U.N. Security Council would hold a virtual five-way summit, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The world powers plan to talk about international peace and security measures. Reuters reporting. 

Featured Articles

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Federal vs. State Powers in Rush to Reopen Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 20-24)

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Ceding Our Place on the International Stage

by

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 13-17)

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Congress Should Take Steps to Protect the Independence of Inspectors General

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

U.S. Security Aid Is a Faith-Based Policy

by and

Contingency Planning: Conducting the Census When Knocking on Doors Isn’t Safe

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 6-10)

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Beware, Lobbyists: The Future of FARA Under a Biden Presidency

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Much Liberty Must We Give Up? A Constitutional Analysis of the Coronavirus Lockdown Proposals

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 30-April 3)

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

US Burns Credibility in Grenell Quest for Foreign Policy Win, as Kosovo Government Falls

by and

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Ethics in a Pandemic

by

Beware of Political Manipulation in Assessing Success Against the Coronavirus

by

How to Think About the Right to Privacy and Using Location Data to Fight COVID-19

by

Negotiating a Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in a Time of COVID-19

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Human Rights Guidelines for the Fight Against COVID-19

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

The Right Way to Reform the U.S. President’s International Emergency Powers

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights Looks to Be a “Win-Win” for China

by and

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

by

War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel

by and

Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve

by

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Siven Watt

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: April 24, 2020

April 24, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 23, 2020

April 23, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: April 22, 2020

April 22, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: April 21, 2020

April 21, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 20, 2020

April 20, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 17, 2020

April 17, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 16, 2020

April 16, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 15, 2020

April 15, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 14, 2020

April 14, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 13, 2020

April 13, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 10, 2020

April 10, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 9, 2020

April 9, 2020 by