The Early Edition: April 22, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by and

April 22, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

CORONAVIRUS

The coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 45,000 yesterday doubling in just over a week and rising by a near-record amount in a single day. The United States has by far the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world with over 810,000, nearly four times as many as Spain, the country with the second-highest number. Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 2.5 million people and killed at least 177,000. Reuters reporting.

President Trump said yesterday his impending executive order barring new immigration will apply only to those seeking green cards, last 60 days and will not affect workers coming into the country on a temporary basis. Offering the first details about a vague announcement he made Monday night on Twitter, Trump unveiled something short of a full stop on immigration amid the coronavirus pandemic. The President argued the controversial move would help Americans find work again after coronavirus caused a spike in unemployment. Kevin Liptak, Priscilla Alvarez and Geneva Sands report for CNN.

The Senate yesterday passed a $484 billion coronavirus relief package that would replenish a small-business loan program and provide funds for hospitals and coronavirus testing. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a joint statement that they were “proud” to have secured an interim aid bill that went further than the initial Republican proposal; in a statement announcing the deal, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said: “I am just sorry that it took my colleagues in Democratic leadership 12 days to accept the inevitable, and that they shut down emergency support for Main Street in a search for partisan ‘leverage’ that never materialized.” The House is expected to approve the measure tomorrow. Burgess Everett and Heather Caygle report for POLITICO.

The new coronavirus was likely spreading unrecognized in California much earlier than was previously known, experts said last night, after officials in Santa Clara County announced that two residents there died of Covid-19 in early and mid-February, making them the earliest known victims of the pandemic in the United States. Until now it was thought the first coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. came on Feb. 26, in Washington state. Thomas Fuller and Mike Baker report for the New York Times.

Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.), warned yesterday that a new wave of coronavirus infections hitting the U.S. next winter could be “even more difficult” for America to deal with than the current outbreak because it will likely collide with the beginning of flu season. Having two simultaneous respiratory outbreaks would put unimaginable strain on the healthcare system, Redfield said. He stressed that public officials must continue to use social distancing guidelines in the coming months to control the impact of a potential second wave of deadly infections, as well as robust contract tracing. Lena H. Sun reports for the Washington Post.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) said Trump agreed on a proposal for doubling the state’s coronavirus screening capacity to 40,000 tests per day. Under that plan, Cuomo said, the federal government will secure and supply the test kits and related materials, including the chemical reagents that have occasionally been in short supply. New York is the epicenter of America’s coronavirus epidemic with almost 20,000 deaths. Reuters reporting.

Health-care facilities have still not received $70 billion of the emergency support apportioned to them nearly a month ago in the last stimulus package. The Department of Health and Human Services (H.H.S.) is facing condemnation from both parties in Congress, not only for the delay in disbursing the money, but also over a failure to give more details about how the funds will be divided up between hospitals and other providers. Stephanie Armour reports for the Wall Street Journal.

An analysis of coronavirus patients at Veterans Health Administration hospitals who were given hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug widely promoted as a potential treatment for Covid-19, found that the medicine has no benefit. Death rates were higher for patients who got the drug, either alone or in combination with an antibiotic, than among those receiving regular care. The results, however, were not part of a controlled clinical experiment or drug trial, which is the gold standard for testing drugs. Christopher Rowland reports for the Washington Post.

Since the coronavirus hit the United States, immigration authorities have deported scores of infected migrants back to vulnerable countries, leaving governments and nonprofits across Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean scrambling to respond. When some countries opposed continued deportations, U.S. officials said they would screen migrants slated for expulsion. But they did not commit to providing coronavirus tests and in many instances, the screenings have failed to uncover cases. Kevin Sieff and Nick Miroff report for the Washington Post.

As the governors of some states, including Georgia, are easing stay-at-home orders and allowing some businesses to reopen, public health experts have warned that the coronavirus outbreak has not leveled off. “That could be setting us back,” Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said yesterday of the moves to reopen. “It certainly isn’t going to be helpful.” Business owners are also pushing back, arguing that testing is not widespread enough to reopen safely, and that doing so too soon could set off another wave of infections. Rick Rojas and Richard Fausset report for the New York Times.

The State Department has found that Russia, China and Iran are ramping up disinformation campaigns against the U.S. connected to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, according to an internal report. All three countries are utilizing state-controlled media, social media and government agencies and officials to spread information to domestic audiences and global audiences alike that vilifies the U.S. and spreads false accounts, the State Department report says. The sequence allows officials and official sources to give credibility to information disseminated by unofficial sources, the report said. Jessica Donati reports for the Wall Street Journal.

Attorney General William Barr warned yesterday that the Justice Department could take legal action against governors who continue to enforce restrictions in their states to fight the coronavirus if they “impinge on either civil rights or on national commerce.” In an interview on “The Hugh Hewitt Show,” Barr said the department would not hesitate to join lawsuits filed by citizens or businesses in response to certain state directives. “We’re looking carefully at a number of these rules that are being put into place,” he said. “And if we think one goes too far, we initially try to jawbone the governors into rolling them back or adjusting them … and if they’re not and people bring lawsuits, we file statements of interest and side with the plaintiffs.” Barr’s remarks come amid conservative protests against stay-at-home orders in several states, which were further encouraged by Trump’s posts on social media urging citizens in Minnesota, Michigan, and Virginia to demand officials “LIBERATE” their states. Chris Strohm reports for Bloomberg.

Missouri is suing the Chinese government and other top institutions for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the effects it has had on the state, accusing the country of hiding information, trying to cover the “gravity and seriousness” of the outbreak and doing little to stem the spread of the disease, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced yesterday. The case is the first such lawsuit brought by a state, and it relies on a remarkable interpretation of federal law. Frank Morris reports for NPR.

The novel coronavirus has likely caused as many as 41,000 deaths in Britain, more than double the official figure of 17,337. The estimate, based on new data from the Office of National Statistics, includes deaths that have taken place outside hospitals. Chris Giles reports for the Financial Times. 

British lawmakers will return to “virtual parliament” this week for their first new session in the age of the coronavirus. Just 50 of the 650 members will be permitted into the chamber, kept apart by lines taped on the carpet to enforce social distancing rules; another 120 members will be allowed to participate remotely via teleconference; the rest will have to observe silently from home. Reuters reporting.

CORONAVIRUS: OPINION AND ANALYSIS

Three key takeaways from yesterday’s White House coronavirus briefing are provided in an analysis by Amber Phillips for the Washington Post.

The coronavirus pandemic did not come out of nowhere – instead, the U.S. ignored numerous warnings from different reports and studies, the Washington Post editorial board argues. 

How technology can be used to combat the pandemic without creating a police state and a “Patriot Pathogen Act” is explained by David Ignatius for the Washington Post.

An explainer on President Trump’s plan to temporarily suspend legal immigration is provided by Reuters.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian and NBC News.

INTELLIGENCE

The Senate Intelligence Committee have published a bipartisan report that reaffirms previous findings that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The new report is based on three years of investigations, and it confirms findings from 2017 intelligence community assessments (I.C.A.) on Russia. “The committee found no reason to dispute the intelligence community’s conclusions,” Chair Richard Burr (R-N.C.) said in a statement, with Vice-Chair Mark Warner (D-Va.) stating: “The I.C.A. correctly found the Russians interfered in our 2016 election to hurt Secretary Clinton and help the candidacy of Donald Trump. Our review of the highly classified I.C.A. and underlying intelligence found that this and other conclusions were well-supported.” Ellen Nakashima reports for the Washington Post. 

President Trump’s Director of National Intelligence (D.N.I.) Richard Grenell has responded to House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff’s (D-Calif.) criticisms of the proposed reorganization of the office. Following a letter Schiff sent to Grenell on April 7, the acting intelligence chief sent a letter Monday rebuking Schiff’s criticisms. He noted that recommendations from early studies called for reforms within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (O.D.N.I.) and that it was his “duty to listen to these O.D.N.I. career employees who have ideas on how to improve the work we do for the American people.” Grenell also called for Schiff to “think of the relationship between your committee and the [intelligence community] as that between the legislative and executive branches of government, rather than that between a hedge fund and a distressed asset, as your letter suggests.” Maggie Miller reports for The Hill. 

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

The conflict in Yemen between pro-government forces and Houthi rebels has resulted in hundreds of people being killed this month alone, leaders from both sides confirmed yesterday. The continuing airstrikes follow an agreed cease-fire between the Saudi-led coalition and the rebels, with each blaming the other for violating the agreement. AP reporting.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) has said today that it has successfully launched the county’s first military satellite, which follows a number of unsuccessful launches. Previous attempts have been said by the U.S. to breach a U.N. Security Council resolution, although Iran argues their actions are peaceful and comply with international law. AFP reporting. 

The agreement to form a unity government in Israel between Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz is described as a “dangerous, right-wing” coalition in an analysis by Linah Alsaafin for Al Jazeera.  

Featured Articles

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Ceding Our Place on the International Stage

by

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 13-17)

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Congress Should Take Steps to Protect the Independence of Inspectors General

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

U.S. Security Aid Is a Faith-Based Policy

by and

Contingency Planning: Conducting the Census When Knocking on Doors Isn’t Safe

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 6-10)

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Beware, Lobbyists: The Future of FARA Under a Biden Presidency

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Much Liberty Must We Give Up? A Constitutional Analysis of the Coronavirus Lockdown Proposals

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 30-April 3)

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

US Burns Credibility in Grenell Quest for Foreign Policy Win, as Kosovo Government Falls

by and

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Ethics in a Pandemic

by

Beware of Political Manipulation in Assessing Success Against the Coronavirus

by

How to Think About the Right to Privacy and Using Location Data to Fight COVID-19

by

Negotiating a Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in a Time of COVID-19

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Human Rights Guidelines for the Fight Against COVID-19

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

The Right Way to Reform the U.S. President’s International Emergency Powers

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights Looks to Be a “Win-Win” for China

by and

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

by

War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel

by and

Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve

by

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Siven Watt

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: April 21, 2020

April 21, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 20, 2020

April 20, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 17, 2020

April 17, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 16, 2020

April 16, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 15, 2020

April 15, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 14, 2020

April 14, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 13, 2020

April 13, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 10, 2020

April 10, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 9, 2020

April 9, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 8, 2020

April 8, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 7, 2020

April 7, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 6, 2020

April 6, 2020 by