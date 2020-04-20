The Early Edition: April 20, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

April 20, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

CORONAVIRUS

The new coronavirus has now killed more than 40,000 people in the U.S., accounting for nearly a quarter of all virus-related deaths worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. More than 761,000 Americans have tested positive for the virus and at least 41,000 people have died of it. Global deaths now top 165,000, while confirmed cases of the virus have reached more than 2.41 million worldwide. Helen Regan, Jenni Marsh, Laura Smith-Spark, Fernando Alfonso III and Amir Vera report for CNN.

President Trump said yesterday he is planning to use the Defense Production Act to compel an unspecified company to increase production of test swabs by over 20 million per month. “We’re calling in the Defense Production Act and we’ll be getting swabs very easily,” Trump announced during a White House news briefing last night, adding, “Swabs are easy, ventilators are hard.” Alice Miranda Ollstein reports for POLITICO.

The announcement came after governors disputed Trump’s claim they have enough tests for Covid-19. U.S. governors have accused Trump of making “delusional” and “dangerous” statements amid growing tensions between the president and state leaders over coronavirus testing and pressure to relax stay-at-home measures. Richard Luscombe and Edward Helmore report for The Guardian.

The Trump administration and Congress expect to reach an agreement today on an aid package of up to $450 billion to replenish a small-business loan program that has run out of funds. Along with the small business boost, Trump said the deal would increase spending for hospitals, especially hard-hit rural health care providers. AP reporting.

Researchers at Harvard University have suggested the U.S. should conduct more than three times the number of coronavirus tests it is currently administering over the course of the next month. That level of testing is necessary to pinpoint the majority of people who are infected and isolate them from those who are healthy, according to the researchers. Keith Collins reports for the New York Times.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said yesterday that the state — the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic — would be expanding “aggressive” antibody testing to help confirm how many residents have been infected amid efforts to reopen the state. Cuomo announced that the state would test “thousands” of people to determine what percent of the population may “at least be short-term immune to the virus.” However, questions remain about the precision of the current antibody tests, many of which are being made in China without Food and Drug Administration (F.D.A.) approval, and as the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) cautioned Friday that there is no evidence that antibodies confer immunity from the coronavirus. Justin Baragona reports for The Daily Beast.

Over a dozen American researchers, physicians and public health experts, many of them from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.), were working full time at the Geneva headquarters of the W.H.O. as the new coronavirus cropped up late last year and relayed real-time information about its discovery and spread in China to the Trump administration, according to U.S. and international officials. The presence of so many U.S. officials undermines Trump’s assertion that the W.H.O.’s failure to convey the extent of the threat, motivated by a desire to shield China, is largely to blame for the rapid spread of the virus in the United States. Karen DeYoung, Lena H. Sun and Emily Rauhala report for the Washington Post.

The Pentagon will extend the halt on service member travel and movement domestically and overseas to June 30, over a month past when it was due to expire, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said yesterday. The original 60-day stop movement order – which applies to all U.S. troops, civilian workers and their families – was implemented last month to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus among troops. Ellen Mitchell reports for the Hill.

Hundreds of people demonstrated in cities across the United States against coronavirus-related stay-at-home rules over the weekend – with the explicit encouragement of the President. An estimated 400 people gathered in Concord, New Hampshire, to send a message that extended quarantines were not needed in a state with comparably few confirmed cases of Covid-19. AFP reporting.

Trump yesterday again criticized the handling of some states’ coronavirus mitigation measures, saying he believes some governors have “gone too far” in imposing restrictions meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Trump told reporters at a White House briefing that he did not have a problem with the protesters who have flouted social distancing guidelines to express disapproval with the restrictions, which have closed businesses and spiked unemployment. The president on Friday threw his support behind protesters in Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia who staged demonstrations to oppose stay-at-home orders and other such measures, calling to “LIBERATE” those states. Brett Samuels reports for the Hill.

A top Wuhan laboratory official has denied any role in spreading the new coronavirus, in the first public response from the facility accused of manufacturing the virus. Yuan Zhiming, vice director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, called the accusations a “conspiracy theory” in an interview with Chinese state broadcaster CGTN Saturday. “As people who carry out viral study, we clearly know what kind of research is going on in the institute and how the institute manages viruses and samples … As we said early on, there is no way this virus came from us,” Yuan added. Adela Suliman, Alex Shi and Eric Baculinao report for NBC News.

Iran today started opening intercity highways and key shopping centers to stimulate its sanctions-choked economy, chancing that it has brought under control its coronavirus outbreak — one of the worst in the world — even as some worry it could lead to a second wave of infections. AP reporting.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran topped 5,209 today with 91 deaths in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesperson Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV. Reuters reporting.

Trump said yesterday he would be willing to provide aid to Iran to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic if Tehran requested it. “They were hit very hard,” the President said, adding the country’s reported statistics “obviously … weren’t correct numbers.” Earlier in the pandemic, in March, the Islamic Republic had turned down the U.S.’s offer of humanitarian aid, saying if the country wanted to assist it would lift sanctions against Iran. Justine Coleman reports for the Hill.

New Zealand will relax some of its lockdown restrictions in a week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today, as the reduction in new coronavirus cases indicates its strategy of elimination is working. The country has been hailed for its quick and strict response to the virus, and will shift from alert “Level 4” lockdown to “Level 3” late next Monday. The move means some businesses can reopen, along with some schools, while rules on local travel will be eased. The BBC reporting.

CORONAVIRUS: OPINION AND ANALYSIS

The U.S.’s “maximum pressure” on Iran is akin to “medical terrorism” and could backfire on President Trump, comments Nic Robertson for CNN.

The good and the bad of Trump’s “Opening Up America Again” plan is provided in an analysis by Ezekiel J. Emanuel, Cathy Zhand and Connor Boyle for the New York Times. 

The U.S.’s “countless” national security threats “may not be getting the full attention they deserve” during Covid-19, comments Samantha Vinograd for CNN.  

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian and NBC News.

AFGHANISTAN

At least 29 members of Afghanistan’s security forces were killed yesterday in a string of Taliban attacks on checkpoints across the country, officials said today. AP reporting.

The U.S. may reduce its C.I.A. presence in Afghanistan in order to advance the peace agreement with the Taliban, U.S. officials have confirmed, which has been a continuing request of the Taliban’s. Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Julian E. Barnes report for the New York Times. 

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

North Korea has denied President Trump’s “ungrounded” comments that he had received “a nice note” from Kim Jong-un. The country’s foreign ministry press chief said: “there was no letter addressed recently to the U.S. president by the supreme leadership of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.” Reuters reporting. 

The U.S. has condemned the arrests of at least 14 leaders of the pro-democracy anti-government protests that Hong Kong saw last year, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stating: “Beijing and its representatives in Hong Kong continue to take actions inconsistent with commitments made under the Sino-British Joint Declaration that include transparency, the rule of law, and guarantees that Hong Kong will continue to ‘enjoy a high degree of autonomy’.” Zen Soo reports for the Washington Post. 

ISIS members escaped from a Syrian prison ran by the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (S.D.F.) yesterday after authorities were unable to keep riots under control,  the S.D.F.’s press office confirmed in a post on Twitter. The identities of the escapees are unknown; however the U.S.-led military coalition has confirmed it is providing aerial surveillance in the “ongoing” search. Jessie Yeung and Ryan Browne report for CNN.

Iran’s parliamentary Revolutionary Guard has blamed the U.S. Navy for the encounter between the two country’s naval forces last Wednesday, stating that whilst conducting drills they were faced with “the unprofessional and provocative actions of the United States and their indifference to warnings”, although no evidence has yet been provided to support the claims. Amit Vahdat reports for the Washington Post. 

Libya’s U.N.-recognized government – Government of National Accord (G.N.A.) – have said Saturday that its forces have killed eight fighters of the Libyan National Army (L.N.A.). Al Jazeera reporting. 

A federal judge has dismissed social media giant Twitter’s request to provide its users with details of U.S. government surveillance requests, which sees the end of a six-year legal battle. U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Rogers stated in an 11-page judgment that Twitter’s request “would be likely to lead to grave or imminent harm to the national security.” However, the judgment also revealed that under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (F.I.S.A.), “the requirement not to disclose a particular order is completely distinct from disclosing the aggregate number of orders.” John Gerstein reports for POLITICO. 

Democratic Sens. Mark Warner (Va.) and Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) have called for an investigation into Attorney General William Barr’s comments about the firing of Intelligence Community Inspector General (I.C. I.G.) Michael Atkinson. A letter was sent Friday to Jeffrey Ragsdale, acting director of the Department of Justice (D.O.J.) Office of Professional Responsibility, and D.O.J. Inspector General Michael Horowitz, arguing that “This is a disservice to I.C. I.G. Atkinson … It also raises broader questions about whether Attorney General Barr is following Department policies and rules of professional conduct that demand candor and impartiality from lawyers, particularly those who serve the public trust.” Jordain Carney reports for The Hill.  

Featured Articles

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 13-17)

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Congress Should Take Steps to Protect the Independence of Inspectors General

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

U.S. Security Aid Is a Faith-Based Policy

by and

Contingency Planning: Conducting the Census When Knocking on Doors Isn’t Safe

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 6-10)

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Beware, Lobbyists: The Future of FARA Under a Biden Presidency

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Much Liberty Must We Give Up? A Constitutional Analysis of the Coronavirus Lockdown Proposals

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 30-April 3)

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

US Burns Credibility in Grenell Quest for Foreign Policy Win, as Kosovo Government Falls

by and

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Ethics in a Pandemic

by

Beware of Political Manipulation in Assessing Success Against the Coronavirus

by

How to Think About the Right to Privacy and Using Location Data to Fight COVID-19

by

Negotiating a Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in a Time of COVID-19

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Human Rights Guidelines for the Fight Against COVID-19

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

The Right Way to Reform the U.S. President’s International Emergency Powers

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights Looks to Be a “Win-Win” for China

by and

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

by

War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel

by and

Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve

by

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: April 17, 2020

April 17, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 16, 2020

April 16, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 15, 2020

April 15, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 14, 2020

April 14, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 13, 2020

April 13, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 10, 2020

April 10, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 9, 2020

April 9, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 8, 2020

April 8, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 7, 2020

April 7, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 6, 2020

April 6, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 3, 2020

April 3, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 2, 2020

April 2, 2020 by