The Early Edition: February 28, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

February 28, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

TURKEY-SYRIA

At least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an airstrike in northwestern Syria yesterday, in a major escalation in the battle for control of the country’s last rebel stronghold. Dozens more soldiers were wounded and taken to Turkey for treatment, Rahmi Dogan, the local governor of the southeastern Turkish province of Hatay on the border with Idlib, said today. Turkey blamed the Syrian regime for the deaths, but evidence indicted the attack had been conducted by the Russian air force, an allegation Russia’s defense ministry denied. Bethan McKernan reporting for The Guardian.

Turkey said it responded by striking some 200 Syrian government targets, “neutralizing” 309 Syrian soldiers. The BBC reporting.

N.A.T.O. denounced the attack on Turkish troops and convened an emergency meeting of its ambassadors this morning at Turkey’s request to discuss the situation in Syria. “Allies offered their deepest condolences for the death of Turkish soldiers in last night’s bombing in Idlib and expressed full solidarity with Turkey … we call on Russia and the Assad regime to stop the attacks,” N.A.T.O. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels today after the meeting of ambassadors. Robin Dixon reporting for the Washington Post.

The attack also drew condemnation from Washington and triggered a U.N. warning on the increasing risk of escalation. “Without urgent action, the risk of even greater escalation grows by the hour,” United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that repeated Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s call for an immediate ceasefire. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said Washington supports its N.A.T.O. ally Turkey and continues to urge “an immediate end to this despicable offensive by the Assad regime, Russia and Iranian-backed forces.” AFP reporting.

Ankara will allow Syrian refugees to transit unimpeded to Europe following yesterday’s attack, a senior Turkish official said, in an apparent shift in Turkey’s policy regarding Syrian refugees. “We have decided, effectively immediately, not to stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe by land or sea,” the official said. “All refugees, including Syrians, are now welcome to cross into the European Union.” Reuters reporting.

“President Trump has long sought to avoid confronting the leaders of Turkey and Russia — two foreign strongmen who are facing off in civil wars in Syria and Libya … But after [yesterday’s] airstrike … Trump may be forced to pick a side,” the New York Times’ Lara Jakes and Michael Crowley write in an analysis.

It is too late to defeat Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, but a humanitarian intervention by the European Union (E.U.) and N.A.T.O. could mitigate the humanitarian consequences, Sinan Ulgen argues at Foreign Policy.

AFGHANISTAN

The signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the U.S. is expected to go ahead tomorrow in Qatar, after a weeklong partial cease-fire has appeared to work. The brief truce, a prerequisite for the signing, has led to an 80 percent drop in major attacks, officials said, likely allowing American negotiators to formalize an agreement that would set the timeline for the withdrawal of American troops who have been fighting in Afghanistan for 18 years. Mujib Mashal reporting for the New York Times.

Twenty-two House Republicans have voiced “serious concerns” about the Trump administration’s plans to enter into a peace deal with the Taliban this weekend. In a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper, the lawmakers said they are “seeking assurances that you will not place the security of the American people into the hands of the Taliban, and undermine our ally, the current government of Afghanistan.” Rebecca Kheel reporting for the Hill.

“For the moment Trump seems to understand that the only thing worse than staying in Afghanistan is leaving it completely … but he is also consistently inconsistent when it comes to foreign policy, and he could just as easily pull the plug entirely,” CNN’s Peter Bergen argues.

TRUMP-RUSSIA AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

A federal judge is considering civil contempt charges against a Russian firm accused of funding a Russian troll farm’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. election to boost President Trump’s candidacy after prosecutors accused the St. Petersburg-based company of defying subpoenas to turn over documents. Reuters reporting.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Richard Burr (R-N.C.) has privately voiced concerns about his colleagues’ corruption probe into former Vice President Joe Biden, further revealing partitions within the G.O.P. over whether to continue pursuing an effort that led in part to Trump’s impeachment. In a Dec. 5 meeting, Burr told the leaders of the Senate Homeland Security and Finance committees — Ron Johnson (Wis.) and Chuck Grassley (Iowa), respectively — that their investigation targeting Biden could help Russian efforts to sow confusion and distrust in the U.S. political system, according to two congressional sources familiar with the meeting. Andrew Desiderio reporting for POLITICO.

“Both the plain meaning of the Constitution’s text and the historical evidence show that once a president has been impeached, he or she loses the power to pardon anyone for criminal offenses connected to the articles of impeachment — and that even after the Senate’s failure to convict the president, he or she does not regain this power,” Corey Brettschneider argues at POLITICO Magazine amid speculation that Trump might pardon his longtime ally Roger Stone.

SURVEILLANCE REFORM

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said yesterday that President Trump opposes a clean reauthorization of expiring surveillance powers, complicating the path forward for the Patriot Act ahead of a fast-approaching March 15 deadline to extend key features of the legislation. Paul said Trump backs his proposal to include reforms to prevent the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (F.I.S.A.) being used against Americans, a decision that puts him at odds with Attorney General William Barr who told G.O.P. senators that Congress should extend the three programs. Trump’s apparent support for including broader changes reflects “conservative unease over the way the Trump campaign was surveilled in 2016.” Burgess Everett reporting for POLITICO.

House Democrats’ abrupt calling off yesterday of a markup on the reauthorization bill is “the latest casualty of Democrats’ refusal to acknowledge that the F.B.I. abused the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in its 2016 counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign,” Kimberley A. Strassel argues at the Wall Street Journal.

CORONAVIRUS

The U.S. and South Korea yesterday announced that they would indefinitely postpone annual joint military exercises due to the spread of the coronavirus in South Korea. The declaration comes after the U.S. military reported one its 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea tested positive for the virus. Robbie Gramer and Dan Haverty reporting for Foreign Policy.

The U.S. Navy has directed all ships that have made stops in the Pacific region to effectively self-quarantine and remain at sea for 14 days in order to observe sailors for any symptoms of coronavirus. “Out of an abundance of caution, Pacific Fleet is implementing additional mitigations to prevent Sailors from contracting COVID-19, and to monitor Sailors who have traveled to higher-risk areas,” U.S. Navy spokesperson Lt. James Adams said, using the official name for the virus. The spokesman said that “at this time, there are no indications that any U.S. Navy personnel have contracted Coronavirus Disease 2019,” but explained: “The health and welfare of our sailors, civilians and their families is paramount and our efforts are directed at detection and, if required, prevention of the spread of this illness.” Ryan Browne reporting for CNN.

IRAN

A recap of where U.S.-Iran tensions stand ahead of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s scheduled briefing to the House Foreign Affairs Committee today about the administration’s next steps, is provided by Lara Jakes, Edward Wong and Julian E. Barnes at the New York Times.

Can the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani serve as a model for addressing the problems posed by proxy forces elsewhere in the world? Svante E. Cornell and Brenda Shaffer take a look at Foreign Policy.

Iran’s influence network in Iraq has taken a pummeling; anti-government protests and the killing of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis threaten its strategy of government capture by militias. In a piece for Just Security, Crispin Smith explains how the militias are responding and the policy implications for the U.S. and Iraq.

CHINA AND HUAWEI

The Navy said yesterday that a Chinese warship launched a military grade laser at a U.S. surveillance aircraft passing over the Pacific Ocean last week, an action the Navy called “unsafe and unprofessional.” The U.S. Pacific Fleet said such acts “violate the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (C.U.E.S.), a multilateral agreement reached at the 2014 Western Pacific Naval Symposium to reduce the chance of an incident at sea.” Ellen Mitchell reporting for the Hill.

The Senate unanimously passed legislation yesterday that would prohibit the use of federal funds to purchase telecommunications equipment from companies deemed a national security threat, such as Chinese telecom giant Huawei. The bipartisan Secure and Trusted Telecommunications Networks Act, which the House approved in December, would require the Federal Communications Commission (F.C.C.) to set up a $1 billion fund to help smaller telecom providers to abolish and replace equipment from such businesses, and to assemble a list of firms seen as posing a threat to telecom networks. Maggie Miller reporting for the Hill.

ISRAEL-PALESTINE

The Trump administration’s Middle East proposal represents the new millennium’s version of the old South Africa’s deplorable policy of Apartheid, Alon Liel argues at Foreign Policy, noting, while “Israel has long resisted the South Africa analogy … the U.S. government’s support for annexation is making it a reality.”

Will the International Criminal Court (I.C.C.) Pre-Trial Chamber (P.T.C.) address the issue of Palestinian statehood in assessing its jurisdictional reach? In a piece for Just Security, Jeremie Bracka explains why it is preferable that the P.T.C. acknowledge that the Palestine statehood issue is “simply beyond the legal and normative competence of an international criminal court.”

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS  

Scotland’s first minister has been asked to use unexplained wealth orders to probe how President Trump paid for his Scottish golf resorts amid fears about possible money laundering involving some of the president’s business deals. The BBC reporting.

A federal judge in Washington state yesterday blocked the Trump administration from shifting millions of dollars in funding from a project at a base in the state to build Trump’s border wall, delivering a partial knock to the president. CNN reporting.

A look at the calamity surrounding the growing politicization of the intelligence community is provided by former director of the National Counterterrorism Center Nicholas Rasmussen at Just Security.

The ouster of Pentagon policy chief John Rood last week is part of Trump’s campaign to root out “anti-Trump” members of his administration following his impeachment acquittal.  POLITICO reporting.

Iraqi politicians failed yesterday to establish a new government, prolonging stalemate that has failed to resolve unprecedented mass unrest and has impeded the country’s recovery from years of war. Reuters reporting.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is calling on Trump’s new top acting intelligence official to declassify sections of the report related to the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Hill reporting. 

Featured Articles

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

As Trump Returns from India, Others in U.S. Must Press Modi on Rights in Kashmir and Across the Country

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Dis-Barr the Justice Department

by

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 17-21)

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess: It’s Just Too Easy for Putin

by , and

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 10-14)

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Military Justice Reform, the 2020 Pledge, and the President’s Power

by

The Simple Lessons from a Complicated Iowa Caucus

by and

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Sudan Announces Intention to Have al-Bashir and Others “Appear” Before the ICC

by

Building Walls and Deporting People to “Safe” Countries Is Not Deterrence, It’s Defense

by , and

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

The Friday Night Massacre’s Broader Context: Trump’s Redesign for American Democracy

by and

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

John Bolton’s Silence — Here’s how he could lawfully break it

by and

Myanmar’s Commission Report Delivers Genocide Denial Playbook

by

Human Shielding (by Omission) in Iran

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Explainer: Prepublication Review and How it Applies to Bolton

by and

Lessons for Life: The Obituaries of Republicans Who Opposed Nixon’s Impeachment

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Long Road to Peace in Afghanistan: Civil Society’s Role

by

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: February 27, 2020

February 27, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 26, 2020

February 26, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 25, 2020

February 25, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 24, 2020

February 24, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 21, 2020

February 21, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 20, 2020

February 20, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 19, 2020

February 19, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 18, 2020

February 18, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 14, 2020

February 14, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 13, 2020

February 13, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 12, 2020

February 12, 2020 by

The Early Edition: February 11, 2020

February 11, 2020 by