The Early Edition: December 13, 2019

by

December 13, 2019

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

The House Judiciary Committee abruptly postponed the vote to advance articles of impeachment against President Trump after more than 14 hours of debate yesterday, setting up a historic vote to approve charges that Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress for today. Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) announced the panel would recess after 11 p.m. ET, stating, “it is now very late at night … I want the members on both sides of the aisle to think about what has happened over these past two days and to search their consciences before we cast our final votes.” Nicholas Fandos reports at the New York Times.

Nadler said his committee would instead reconvene this morning at 10 a.m. ET to cast the impeachment votes, with little doubt about the outcome. Trump is accused, in the first article of impeachment, of abusing his presidential power by asking Ukraine to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in exchange for nearly $400 million in military assistance. In the second article, Trump is accused of obstructing Congress by blocking the House’s efforts to probe his actions. Siobhan Hughes and Natalie Andrews report at the Wall Street Journal.

The schedule switch enraged Republicans on the committee, who said they felt blindsided by Nadler’s surprise decision to call a recess and adjourn the vote. One member likened the move to “kangaroo court,” Rachael Bade, John Wagner, Colby Itkowitz and Toluse Olorunnipa report at the Washington Post.

Before the pause in the hearing, the committee had debated the two articles of impeachment against the president. Lawmakers sparred at length over amendments to remove the “abuse of power” article and to replace Biden’s name in the resolution with that of his son Hunter and the Ukrainian energy company Burisma that employed him. Both Republican proposals were defeated in party-line votes. Tom McCarthy, Lauren Gambino and Maanvi Singh report at The Guardian.

Both sides remained “entrenched” during yesterday’s session — “with little indication that either party was prepared to concede on even a single point of debate,” Andrew Desiderio and Kyle Cheney report at POLITICO

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) asserted yesterday there was “no chance” Trump would be removed from office after an impeachment trial in the Senate. “The case is so darn weak coming over from the House … we all know how it’s going to end,” McConnell said in an interview on Fox News. The leader also said he hoped that none of the members of his caucus would vote for either of the articles of impeachment, adding that it “wouldn’t surprise” him if some Democrats split from their party and voted in the president’s favor. Lauren Egan reports at NBC News.

The Justice Department yesterday released some never-before-seen internal legal opinions that could strengthen Trump’s claim of executive privilege in blocking congressional requests as he faces impeachment by the U.S. House and a trial in the Senate. The opinions, which date back to the 1970s and the early 1980s, were written during previous Democratic and Republican administrations by the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel, which provides legal opinions for the executive branch. “Eight of the opinions appear to bolster the White House’s stonewalling of Congress on witness testimony and document subpoenas,” Katelyn Polantz reports at CNN, noting, “the collection could be a valuable central resource for the President in the coming weeks, fleshing out the authority the executive branch has given itself to ignore congressional requests.”

Republicans are banding together over a plan that could quickly acquit Trump of articles of impeachment while giving them the chance to call witnesses later in the trial if Republicans and the president are not appeased with how things are going, according to interviews with nearly a dozen Republican senators yesterday. Heading into the trial, Republicans’ strategy would be to summon no witnesses and simply allow House Democrats and then the president’s attorneys to argue their case before the public; afterward the Senate would weigh calling people either for live testimony or closed-door depositions — “a plan they believe will insulate the Senate G.O.P. from pressure to call a host of controversial witnesses,” Burgess Everett and Marianne Levine report at POLITICO.

A close look at the legal experts tasked with investigating, litigating — and now impeaching — President Trump is provided by Darren Samuelsohn at POLITICO.

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS: OPINION AND ANALYSIS

Highlights from yesterday’s 14-hour House Judiciary Committee debate, including Republicans’ “five attempts to derail or water down the articles of impeachment with amendments,” is provided by Michael D. Shear at the New York Times.

“Democratic and Republican lawmakers spoke past one another, unable to coalesce even on a common set of facts,” Stephen Collinson writes in an analysis of yesterday’s hearing at CNN.

Which Democrats will House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) appoint to prosecute the impeachment trial against President Trump in the Senate? Paul Kane seeks to provide some clarity in an analysis at the Washington Post.

Yesterday’s markup hearing “underlined the yawning gap … between Republicans and the truth,” the Washington Post editorial board argues, noting, “not one G.O.P. member of the Judiciary Committee was ready to acknowledge that there was anything wrong with Trump’s demand that a foreign government pursue false charges against one of his most likely Democratic opponents in the 2020 election.”

“After three years in which Democrats accused President Trump of a host of criminal acts … they have finally introduced articles of impeachment that allege none of those things,” Marc A. Thiessen comments that the charges are a “major retreat” for Democrats at the Washington Post.

The KOREAN PENINSULA

North Korea accused the U.S. of “hostile provocation” yesterday for criticizing its ballistic missile tests during a U.N. Security Council meeting and warned that the Trump administration may have squandered the opportunity to salvage nuclear negotiations. An unnamed Foreign Ministry spokesman said the “foolish” U.S. comments helped North Korea make a clear decision about its unspecified next steps as it approaches the year-end deadline set by leader Kim Jong-un for Washington to soften its approach to stalled denuclearization talks. The spokesperson’s comments came after U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft on Wednesday called Pyongyang’s missile program “deeply counterproductive,” Tal Axelrod reports at the Hill. 

The U.S. special envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun will arrive in South Korea on Sunday for discussions with his counterpart Lee Do-hoon and other officials, Seoul said today. “The two sides will exchange extensive views on the recent situation on the Korean peninsula and discuss ways to bring substantial progress on achieving a complete denuclearization and enduring peace,” South Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement. Reuters reporting.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS  

The U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said yesterday he was stunned by a Taliban attack near Bagram airfield this week, declaring “we’re taking a brief pause,” apparently in reference to peace negotiations that had recently resumed with the militant group. Phil Helsel reports at NBC News.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to ease tensions with Iran and other regional adversaries as officials in the kingdom have grown increasingly concerned about the risks conflict poses to its oil-dependent economy. Benoit Faucon, Summer Said and Warren P. Strobel report at the Wall Street Journal.

The U.S. yesterday conducted its first flight test of a new land-based ballistic missile since the demise of the 1987 Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (I.N.F.) Treaty banning ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers. Ryan Browne reports at CNN.

The F.B.I. is investigating Tuesday’s New Jersey shooting as an act of domestic terrorism, officials said during a press conference yesterday. The attack left three civilians and one police officer dead, Joseph De Avila reports at the Wall Street Journal.

Top Democratic and Republican lawmakers reached a tentative agreement on federal government spending, totaling $1.3 trillion, giving Congress and the White House about a week to approve the particulars before funding runs out after Dec. 20. Kelsey Snell reports at NPR.

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution yesterday formally recognizing as an act of genocide the mass killing of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians between 1915 and 1922, a move blasted by the Turkish government. Al Jazeera reports. 

Featured Articles

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

Boochani’s Tribunal: Normalizing Human Degradation at Borders

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

D.C. Circuit Considers Limits on Guantanamo Detention

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

Seven Outright Falsehoods in GOP Staff Report on Impeachment

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec. 2-6)

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

Why Does Gordon Sondland Still Have a Job?

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

Warning Signs as Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Resume

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

Trump’s True Betrayal: A Pattern of Soliciting Foreign Interference in US Elections

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 25-29)

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Trump’s Hold on Ukrainian Military Aid was Illegal

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

Sanctions on North Korea are Counterproductive

by

Clear Goal of Barr/Durham Probe is to Scare Off Intelligence Community

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 18-22)

by

Fiona Hill: A “Domestic Political Errand” Eclipsed the “Regular Channel” on Ukraine Policy

by

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

A Real-Time Lesson in Leadership and Ethics from the Impeachment Hearings

by

About Those Constitutional Norms, Mr. Attorney General  

by

White House Counsel Sends Fiona Hill Letter on “Executive Privilege” on Eve of Public Hearing

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Will Gordon Sondland Finally Come Clean When He Testifies?

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Chart: Side-by-Side Comparison of Kurt Volker’s vs Other Witnesses’ Testimony in Impeachment Inquiry

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 11-15)

by

Trump Repudiates a Century of U.S. Policy

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Highlights of Taylor-Kent Hearing and Connections to Other Witnesses

by , and

A Who’s Who of Ukraine Witnesses

by

The US Mission Tied to Syrian Oil Fields May Prove the Worst of All Strategic Options

by

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov. 4-8)

by

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

“Clearly of Latin American Origin”: Armed Attack by Non-State Actors and the UN Charter

by

Why Does Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Say He Felt No Pressure From Trump?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 28-Nov. 1)

by

The Launch of Just Security’s Advisory Board

by and

More or Less Justice? More or Less Security?

by and

How Trump Could Really End “Endless Wars”

by and

A Game-Changing Provision in the House Impeachment Resolution

by

Welcoming Joshua Geltzer as a New Executive Editor at Just Security

by and

ISIS Suspect Transfers to Iraq Replete with Risks

by

Keeping Human Rights and Counter-Terrorism in Focus at the UN

by and

Exclusive: White House Ignored Pentagon Warning on Ukraine Funding

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Trump’s Communications Malpractice Mars His Victory Lap on al-Baghdadi

by

Why Officials Keep Testifying Despite White House Counsel’s Letter on Impeachment Inquiry

by

How Trump’s Gilding the Lily on Baghdadi Death Will Return to Haunt Americans

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct. 21-25)

by

George Washington’s Advisors Agreed: Impeachment Did Away with Executive Privilege

by and

United States of America v. Rudolph W. Giuliani

by and

GOP “Storming” of Secure Facility for Impeachment Proceedings: An Explainer

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

The Missing Link: Getting Dirt on Biden Was Key Part of “Investigation into 2016 Election” Too

by and

Bureaucratic Resistance and the Deep State Myth

by

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Bill Barr’s Witch Hunt

by and

Reassessing U.S. Cyber Operations Against Iran and the Use of Force

by

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Turkey’s Actions Trigger All States’ Obligations to Prosecute War Crimes by Turkish Forces

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: December 12, 2019

December 12, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 11, 2019

December 11, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 10, 2019

December 10, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 9, 2019

December 9, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 6, 2019

December 6, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 5, 2019

December 5, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 4, 2019

December 4, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 3, 2019

December 3, 2019 by

The Early Edition: December 2, 2019

December 2, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 27, 2019

November 27, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 26, 2019

November 26, 2019 by

The Early Edition: November 25, 2019

November 25, 2019 by