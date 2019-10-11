The Early Edition: October 11, 2019

by

October 11, 2019

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

Two businessmen who helped President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani in his efforts to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s dealings in Ukraine were charged yesterday with violating U.S. campaign finance laws by secretly funneling foreign money to American candidates and pro-Trump political groups. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan; the two men appeared in court yesterday afternoon. Ben Schreckinger, Darren Samuelsohn, Ben Lefebvre and Caitlin Oprysko report at POLITICO.

The pair were charged with four counts, including conspiracy, falsification of records and lying to the Federal Election Commission about their political donations, which included a $325,000 donation to a pro-Trump super P.A.C., according to the indictment. Some of the charges against Parnas and Fruman stem from alleged activities related to their work with Giuliani, including a lobbying campaign to have the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch removed from her post. Trump’s decision to recall Yovanovitch in May is a key question in the continuing Democratic impeachment inquiry. Kenneth P. Vogel reports the New York Times.

House impeachment investigators issued subpoenas to Parnas and Fruman shortly after the indictment became public, compelling them to appear for depositions next Wednesday and to turn over records related to their work with Giuliani in Ukraine. Aruna Viswanatha, Rebecca Ballhaus, Sadie Gurman and Byron Tau report at the Wall Street Journal.

“The new indictment … suggests the first criminal implications of the shadow foreign policy that Giuliani pushed on behalf of the president,” Mark Mazzetti, Eileen Sullivan, Adam Goldman and William K. Rashbaum report at the New York Times.

“The string of allegations reveal gaping holes in America’s defenses against foreign influence in its politics and elections, stretching far beyond the inadequate cybersecurity that Russian hackers exploited in 2016.” Maggie Severns writes at POLITICO.

House Democrats also subpoenaed Energy Secretary Rick Perry yesterday as part of the impeachment inquiry into Trump, demanding information on his reported efforts to influence board changes at Naftogaz, Ukraine’s state-owned energy company. The records could shed light on any role he may have played in Trump’s attempts to pressure the Ukrainian government. The Daily Beast reports.

At least four national security officials raised concerns to a White House lawyer over the Trump administration’s efforts to pressure Ukraine both before and after Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, it was reported yesterday.  The officials apparently had been concerned by the May ouster of Yovanovitch, conspiracy theories pushed by Giuliani and signals in meetings that Trump wanted information that could hurt Biden. Greg Miller and Greg Jaffe report at the Washington Post.

The White House shifted the authority to withhold nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine to a politically appointed official after career budget staff members questioned the legality of delaying the funds, according to people familiar with the matter. The “seemingly unprecedented” shift in control is of interest to House Democrats who are probing the freeze as part of the impeachment inquiry. Andrew Duehren and Gordon Lubold report at the Wall Street Journal.

Zelensky indicated yesterday that he would be ready to jointly open an investigation into any possible Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and into Burisma gas company, which had Joe Biden’s son on its board. Zelensky said he had seen no evidence of Ukraine meddling in the election in the U.S., but that it was “in Ukraine’s interest to determine what happened.” The AP reports.

“[Giuliani’s] own foreign freelancing seems to have seriously undercut the President’s core impeachment defense,” Stephen Collinson writes at CNN in an analysis of the corruption indictments filed yesterday against two Giuliani associates.

“If a bill of impeachment comes before the Senate, we urge all members of the Senate to put aside partisan loyalties and carry out their own constitutional duties courageously and honestly.” 17 former Watergate special prosecutors at the Washington Post explain why they believe Trump’s “serious and persistent” abuses of power satisfy the constitutional standard of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” setting out “compelling” evidence that “can be accepted as sufficient for impeachment unless disproved.”

SYRIA

Casualties are increasing as Turkey escalates its campaign against Syrian Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, now in its third day. Turkey’s defense ministry confirmed the first fatality among Turkey’s soldiers today, while heavy clashes between Turkish forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (S.D.F.) continued in the Syrian border towns this morning. Thousands of civilians have fled air strikes and shelling, and a total of 342 Kurdish fighters — dubbed “terrorists” by Ankara — have been killed by Turkish forces in the major military operation so far, Turkey’s defense ministry said in a statement. Mehmet Guzel reports at the AP.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres expressed “deep concern” over the violence, saying de-escalation of renewed conflict in northern Syria is “absolutely essential,” while the council’s five European members who called yesterday’s emergency meeting to discuss a potential response to Turkey’s invasion of Syria urged Ankara “to cease the unilateral military action.” The U.N. News Centre reports.

U.S. envoy to the U.N. Kelly Craft warned yesterday that Turkey’s government would face “consequences” if it failed to protect “vulnerable” civilians or contain the Islamic State group (ISIS) militants. Speaking to reporters after an emergency meeting with the U.N. Security Council, Craft said that the Trump administration was monitoring Turkey’s military actions in the area and warned that the Turkish government should continue to “play by the rules.” Reuters reports.

President Trump is under increasing pressure to take action in response to Turkey’s military attack and reports of high numbers of casualties, amid apparent divergent views about what should be done. “Some want us to send tens of thousands of soldiers to the area and start a new war all over again … others say STAY OUT and let the Kurds fight their own battles,” the president said early yesterday in a message sent on Twitter, adding, “I say hit Turkey very hard financially with sanctions if they don’t play by the rules.” Karen DeYoung reports at the Washington Post. 

Trump later returned to Twitter to reveal a third option available to the U.S.: mediating a deal between Turkey and the Kurds. “I hope we can mediate,” Trump said when asked about the options by reporters at the White House. “We are going to possibly do something very very tough with respect to sanctions and other financial things,” the president added. Reuters reports.

A group of 29 Republicans in the Democratic-controlled House have announced legislation which would impose sanctions on Ankara over its campaign in northern Syria after Trump withdrew U.S. forces from the area. House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.)’s efforts follow similar efforts taken in the Senate by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who are also seeking to impose sanctions targeting Turkey’s leadership. Juliegrace Burke reports at the Hill.

The United States will take penalizing action against Turkey if it engages in any “inhumane and disproportionate” moves against civilians during its incursion into northeastern Syria, a senior State Department official said yesterday. The official set out what actions by Turkey would cross a U.S. red line, including “ethnic cleansing, indiscriminate artillery air and other fires directed at civilian population;” the official said there have not yet been significant examples of such actions. David Gauthier-Villars reports at the Wall Street Journal.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan yesterday called on Europe to back Turkey’s military offensive in Syria — saying the alternative was to release millions of Syrian refugees to European shores. During a speech at a meeting of lawmakers from his Justice and Development (A.K.) party, Erdogan told the European Union (E.U.) to “come to [its] senses,” threatening, “if you try to describe our current operation as an occupation … we will open the gates and send 3.6 million refugees your way.” Helen Regan and Tara John report at CNN.

A senior official of the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad yesterday ruled out any prospects of Damascus dialogue with the S.D.F., accusing the group of “pursuing a separatist agenda that gave Turkey a pretext to violate Syria’s sovereignty.” Al Jazeera reports.

Trump’s foreign policy in Syria is “built primarily on reflex and increasingly resistant to outside advice,” Peter Baker and Lara Jakes write in an analysis at the New York Times, commenting that “unimpressed by the national security establishment and uninterested in the tedium of traditional policymaking, Trump often demonstrates more faith in what some overseas strongman tells him than the soft-boiled guidance of the bureaucrats, diplomats, intelligence analysts and military officers in the Situation Room.”

Syria is becoming “a regional free-for-all,” Bilal Baloch argues at Foreign Policy, commenting that “the U.S. withdrawal creates further strategic and moral chaos in Syria’s eight-year-long conflict, but it remains unclear who will gain full advantage.”

IRAN

An Iranian state owned oil tanker was hit and damaged by two missiles today in what has been described as a “terrorist” incident by Iranian official sources. The vessel, identified as Sabiti, was hit in the Gulf Sea around 60 miles from the Saudi port of Jeddah, the first ship targeted since a spate of attacks in the Gulf Washington blamed on Tehran. There have been no casualties, but the tanker leaked oil into the sea. AFP reports. 

Iran’s foreign ministry confirmed the attack today, according to reports from state T.V.. “Those behind the attack are responsible for the consequences of this dangerous adventure, including the dangerous environmental pollution caused,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi reportedly said. Reuters reports.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Norway’s foreign minister declared yesterday that the country will suspend arms sales to Turkey due to Ankara’s military assault in northern Syria against U.S.-backed Kurdish forces who helped fight the Islamic State group (ISIS). John Bowden reports at the Hill.

Sweden plans to press for a European Union (E.U.) weapons embargo against Turkey at an (E.U.) foreign ministers meeting on Monday, the Swedish parliament decided today. Reuters reports.

Hong Kong officials have revealed that 750 out of the 2,379 protesters arrested during four months of demonstrations are children, prompting outrage in the city. Verna Yu reports at the Guardian.

Israel’s Likud party passed a resolution yesterday backing Benjamin Netanyahu as its sole candidate for prime minister, however only a small proportion of the party’s members turned out for the vote. The motion, “unanimously” voted in favor for by around 500 of the committee’s nearly 4,000 members, aimed to stop any of Netanyahu’s Likud party rivals from forming a government without the long-serving leader as prime minister in the event Netanyahu fails. The AP reports.

President Trump yesterday confirmed that senior al Qaeda bomb-maker Ibrahim al-Asiri was killed in a U.S. strike in Yemen two years ago. In a statement, the White House said the bomb-maker’s death in a U.S. counterterrorism operation “significantly handicapped al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula.” Al Jazeera reports. 

Featured Articles

White House Letter Distorts Both Law and History on Impeachment

by

Two Major Distortions in the White House’s Scorched Earth Letter to Congress

by

18 Years After 9/11, Why Is Guantánamo Still Open?

by

A Formal Vote to Authorize Impeachment Won’t Fix White House Obstruction — And Could Create More Roadblocks

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Returning Foreign Fighters and Their Families Takes on New Urgency After Trump’s Syria Decision

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Open Letter Explains How Responsible Whistleblowers Make America Safer

by

Overwhelming Confirmation of Whistleblower Complaint: An Annotation

by and

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 30-Oct. 4)

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Ukraine Prosecutor General Announces Audit of Cases Including Firm Linked to Hunter Biden

by

Trump’s Extortion of Ukraine Is an Impeachable Abuse of Power

by

Ukrainian Funding Delay Created a Paper Trail That Congress Should Follow

by

Pompeo’s Letter Is the Trump Administration’s Opening Salvo of Obstruction

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Deciphering the Pompeo-House Clash Over Witnesses

by

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

There Is No Constitutional Impediment to an Impeachment Inquiry that Concerns National Security

by and

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Trump’s Impeachment–What Comes Next?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 23-27)

by

The Iceberg’s Tip: Ukraine Phone Call and the Months-Long Conspiracy to Violate Federal Campaign Finance Laws

by

Whistleblower Says White House Took Unusual Steps to Limit Access to Ukraine Call Record

by

Trump’s Call to Ukraine May Constitute “Honest Services Fraud”—A Core Crime of Public Corruption

by

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The Yemen Project: Open Source Investigations and the Law of War

by

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 16-20)

by

Intel Whistleblower Complaint Q&A Part 2: Constitutional Boogaloo

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

Stop Blaming Immigrants for Right-Wing Extremism

by

Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job

by

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: October 10, 2019

October 10, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 9, 2019

October 9, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 8, 2019

October 8, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 7, 2019

October 7, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 4, 2019

October 4, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 3, 2019

October 3, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 2, 2019

October 2, 2019 by

The Early Edition: October 1, 2019

October 1, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 30, 2019

September 30, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 27, 2019

September 27, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 26, 2019

September 26, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 25, 2019

September 25, 2019 by