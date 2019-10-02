The Early Edition: October 2, 2019

by

October 2, 2019

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday pushed back against a request by House Democrats to depose five current and former State Department officials in the House impeachment inquiry into U.S President Trump, suggesting it was an intimidation attempt. “I’m concerned with aspects of the committee’s request that can be understood only as an attempt to intimidate, bully, & treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State,” Pompeo wrote in a message sent on Twitter accompanying a letter to House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel (D-N.Y..) Citing “profound procedural and legal deficiencies” in the subpoenas, Pompeo said he would “use all means at [his] disposal to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate the dedicated professionals” of the State Department; Democrats last week launched the impeachment effort following a whistle-blower complaint against Trump, which accused him of soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 U.S. election, for his personal political benefit, during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July. Karen DeYoung, Josh Dawsey, Karoun Demirjian and John Hudson report at the Washington Post.

On Just Security this morning, Mike Stern has an expert explainer, “Deciphering the Pompeo-House Clash Over Witnesses.”

The leaders of three House committees rebuffed Pompeo’s suggestion of intimidation, accusing the secretary of “intimidating department witnesses in order to protect himself and the president.” In a joint statement issued in response to Pompeo’s position, Engel, House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Oversight Committee Chair Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) wrote that blocking witnesses from showing up as scheduled was illegal and would constitute obstruction of Congress’ work, adding that “Congress may infer” from such obstruction that any withheld information would corroborate the whistleblower complaint that helped spark the impeachment inquiry. Nicholas Fandos and Lara Jakes report at the New York Times.

Two officials asked to testify in the impeachment inquiry have agreed to provide depositions, despite Pompeo’s assertions that State Department officials scheduled to appear this week before committees conducting the impeachment inquiry would not show up. Kurt Volker, who resigned last week as Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine, has confirmed he will appear at a deposition before Congress tomorrow, while former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch has agreed to appear on Oct. 11, not today as originally requested.  The State Department inspector general also scheduled an “urgent” briefing for today with staffers from a group of House and Senate committees on documents related to the State Department and Ukraine. Erin Banco reports at The Daily Beast. 

Zelensky said yesterday that it was not explained to him why millions of dollars in U.S. military aid to his country was delayed, dismissing suggestions that Trump halted the funding to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President and Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden. Yuras Karmanau and Angela Charlton report at the AP.

Zelensky also said he had never met or spoken to Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, whose meetings with Ukrainian officials are now part of the impeachment inquiry. “I have never met Rudy Giuliani … never … and never had any phone calls with him,” Zelensky told reporters in Kiev following the release of a declassified whistleblower complaint last week which alleges that Trump pressured Zelensky to “meet or speak with” Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr. Rebecca Klar reports at the Hill.  

Giuliani said in an interview yesterday that he believes Congress’ investigation into Trump is “wrong,” and indicated that would like to sue House Democrats behind the probe. Giuliani suggested that Congress’ actions violate Trump’s constitutional rights: “they are violating — they’re interfering with the president in exercising his rights under Article II: the president United States conducts the foreign policy of the United States,” Giuliani said, explaining “they’re calling foreign leaders … they are going to foreign capitals.” Matthew Choi reports at POLITICO.

The whistleblower who reported concerns over Trump’s call with Zelensky “should be heard out and their identity protected,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said in a statement yesterday, explaining that “we should always work to respect whistle-blowers’ requests for confidentiality.” Grassley added that “this person appears to have followed the whistleblower protection laws” and “no one should be making judgments or pronouncements without hearing from the whistleblower first and carefully following up on the facts.” Reuters reports.

Grassley’s statement came amid a pair of messages sent on Twitter by Trump, including one questioning why he is not “entitled to interview & learn everything about” a whistleblower whose identity is protected by federal statute. Eileen Sullivan reports at the New York Times.

Trump yesterday ramped up his criticism of the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry — claiming the process resembled a “coup.” “As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP,” the president said in a message sent on Twitter, adding that the investigation into his alleged abuse of power is “intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!” AFP reports.

The president’s two highest-profile lawyers are struggling to get on the same page — complicating Trump’s impeachment defense, Rebecca Ballhaus, Sadie Gurman, Andrew Restuccia and Michael C. Bender write at the Wall Street Journal, commenting that “Trump is receiving advice from two very different lawyers: Giuliani, who blankets the airwaves morning and evening with combative interviews and is prone to exaggeration; and Barr, a more measured figure but one who has drawn criticism for appearing overly close to Trump.”

Ukraine launched an investigation yesterday into Yuriy Lutsenko — a former prosecutor who provided Giuliani with information about the Biden family, shortly after he left the country, apparently for an English language course. It was not immediately clear whether the investigation might be intended as political retribution for Lutsenko’s role in the Ukraine scandal, Andrew Roth reports at the Guardian.

TRUMP AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS: OPINION AND ANALYSIS

A detailed look at Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s roles in the Ukraine scandal is fielded by James Hohmann at the Washington Post.

An analysis of the State Department’s request for an “urgent” briefing with congressional committees about documents related to the Ukraine scandal is provided by Stephen Collinson at CNN.

What can Congress do if Pompeo won’t cooperate with its impeachment inquiry? Amber Phillips at the Washington Post explores the options.

Trump’s former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker resigned in part because he “couldn’t be effective in mounting his own defense if he was still beholden to the administration’s supervision,” Josh Rogin writes at the Washington Post, commenting that Volker was not informed of President Trump’s efforts to solicit dirt from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and is willing to testify against Giuliani’s narrative.

The Constitution assigns the House the impeachment power precisely to address situations where an urgent national security risk means accountability can’t simply wait for the next election cycle, Lawrence Friedman and Victor Hansen argue at Just Security, commenting that potential harm to national security interests through an impeachment investigation should not deter Congress from conducting such an investigation.

“Trump used his official powers to press a foreign government for help with his reelection … now, it appears that Barr might also be using the authority of his office for Trump’s political gain,” the Washington Post editorial board argues.

IRAN

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said today that Iran supports a proposal by European countries to strengthen a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, from which the U.S. withdrew last year. Rouhani said the plan included “preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, securing its support for regional peace, lifting U.S. sanctions and the immediate resumption of Iranian oil exports.” The AP reports.

Iran has sentenced one person to death and three others to 10 years in prison on charges of spying for the U.S. and Britain, Iran’s judiciary said. The person sentenced to death was not identified, but he was described as someone who spied for the C.I.A and “whose range of espionage activities has been vast.” The BBC reports.

YEMEN AND The KINGDOM

“Increased scrutiny of the real perpetrators of [Washington Post columnist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi’s] murder could galvanize the push to end the war in Yemen,” Nobel Peace Prize laureate Tawakkol Karman suggests at the Washington Post.

“Across the Arab world, intellectuals, writers, activists and ordinary citizens are increasingly censoring themselves out of fear of their governments,” co-founder of the Sana Center for Strategic Studies Farea al-Muslimi comments at the New York Times, citing Khashoggi’s murder.

AFGHANISTAN

The Taliban have sent a high-level delegation — led by the group’s co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar — to Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, for talks, as part of a tour that has included Russia, China and Iran in an effort to garner support to resurrect a peace deal with Washington after U.S. President Trump last month announced U.S.-Taliban talks were “dead.” The AP reports.

The Taliban visit comes as U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan and top U.S. negotiator in the peace talks Zalmay Khalilzad met Pakistani counterparts in Islamabad this week, following discussions held between Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan during the U.N. General Assembly in New York last week. Reuters reports.

The KOREAN PENINSULA

North Korea fired what appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile toward the East Sea today, South Korea’s military and Japan’s government said, just days before Washington and Pyongyang were set to resume long-stalled nuclear talks. The country has not tested an underwater-launched missile in three years. Song Jung-a, Demetri Sevastopulo and Robin Harding report at the Financial Times.

The launch was “an apparent display of [the North’s] expanding military capabilities” ahead of the planned negotiations this weekend, the AP writes.

The U.S. called on Pyongyang today to “refrain from provocations” and “remain engaged in negotiations to ensure peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and achieve denuclearization,” after North Korea fired the ballistic missile. Reuters reports.

CHINA AND HONG KONG

The 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule in China yesterday was “one of Hong Kong’s most violent and chaotic days,” the city’s police chief has said after an 18-year-old protester was shot in the chest with a live bullet and 103 others were taken to hospital. Activists, armed with petrol bombs and other projectiles, clashed with police in several parts of Hong Kong, leading to 180 arrests. The BBC reports.

“If we want a democratic China, we need to push it rather than pull it … that means holding out access to global markets as a carrot dependent upon further political liberalization and pulling that carrot away if China refuses,” Henry Olsen writes at the Washington Post in support of Trump’s approach to the country.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS   

Two people were killed and more than 200 were wounded yesterday in clashes between Iraqi security forces and anti-government protesters in the capital and other provinces, according to a statement by the government’s media. Al Jazeera reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s long-awaited pre-trial corruption hearing will begin today. Both the Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and the police have already indicted that indictments are likely in three cases, including multiple fraud and breach of trust charges, and a bribery charge. Oliver Holmes reports at the Guardian.

A helpful analysis of recent progress for the rule of law in Sudan is provided by Rebecca Hamilton at Just Security.

The State Department has approved a potential $39 million sale of additional Javelin anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, according to a congressional aide. Rebecca Kheel reports at the Hill.

The Department of Homeland Security reportedly affirmed white supremacist terrorism as a primary security threat in a “little-noticed” strategy document published last month. Zolan Kanno-Youngs reports at the New York Times.

A federal judge told the Justice Department Monday that they needed to charge former acting F.B.I. Director Andrew McCabe within six weeks or stop investigating whether he lied to authorities about a media disclosure, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. The judge apparently criticized prosecutors for leaving the decision “in limbo.”

U.S. President Trump previously suggested shooting migrants in the legs to slow them down as a method of deterring migrants from crossing the southern border. The New York Times reports. 

Featured Articles

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Deciphering the Pompeo-House Clash Over Witnesses

by

Bringing the Rule of Law to Sudan

by

There Is No Constitutional Impediment to an Impeachment Inquiry that Concerns National Security

by and

Trump Goes Full Putin—Capitulation Inside the Oval Office

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Trump’s Impeachment–What Comes Next?

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 23-27)

by

The Iceberg’s Tip: Ukraine Phone Call and the Months-Long Conspiracy to Violate Federal Campaign Finance Laws

by

Whistleblower Says White House Took Unusual Steps to Limit Access to Ukraine Call Record

by

Trump’s Call to Ukraine May Constitute “Honest Services Fraud”—A Core Crime of Public Corruption

by

The Swiftboating of Joe Biden

by and

The Yemen Project: Open Source Investigations and the Law of War

by

The “Quid” is a Crime: No Need to Prove “Pro Quo” in Ukrainegate

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 16-20)

by

Intel Whistleblower Complaint Q&A Part 2: Constitutional Boogaloo

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

Stop Blaming Immigrants for Right-Wing Extremism

by

Handling of Whistleblower Complaint Makes It Impossible for IG To Do His Job

by

Q&A on Whistleblower Complaint Being Withheld from Congressional Intelligence Committees

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Constitution Day 2019: The Hidden Domestic Surveillance Crisis

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Fear and Loathing on the Border: A First-Hand Look at the Travesty

by

The UN Report and Indiscriminate Attacks in Yemen

by

The UN Yemen Report and Siege Warfare

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

18 Years After 9/11, We Face a New International Terrorist Threat

by

Trump and Giuliani’s Quest for Fake Ukraine “Dirt” on Biden: An Explainer

by

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Sept. 2-6)

by

Trump Cuts “Muscle” from European Defense to Fund Border Wall

by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

Yemen: Where Coalitions Come to Die

by

How the GOP’s Internal Politics of Raiding Military Construction Projects Will Play Out

by

The Pattern and Practice of Trump’s Assaults on the Intelligence Community

by and

What if a President Committed Genocide or Other Atrocity Crimes?

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Calling Off Iowa’s “Digital Caucuses” Is a Wise Display of Caution

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

“Domestic Terrorism” Bills Create More Problems Than They Solve

by and

U.S.-Turkey “Safe Zone” Likely to Add Fuel to Syria Conflict

by

Blame Trump, Not the U.S. Code, for His Abuse of Emergency Authority

by

“Offshore Processing” in Guatemala: A Deeper Look at the U.S. Asylum Deal

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

by

The Tit-for-Tat Dynamics of 21st Century Extremism

by

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: October 1, 2019

October 1, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 30, 2019

September 30, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 27, 2019

September 27, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 26, 2019

September 26, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 25, 2019

September 25, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 24, 2019

September 24, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 23, 2019

September 23, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 20, 2019

September 20, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 19, 2019

September 19, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 18, 2019

September 18, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 17, 2019

September 17, 2019 by

The Early Edition: September 16, 2019

September 16, 2019 by