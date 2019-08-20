The Early Edition: August 20, 2019

by

August 20, 2019

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

AFGHANISTAN

The number of people wounded in multiple bomb blasts yesterday in the Afghan city of Jalalabad has risen to 123, officials said today. No militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the 14 bombs which exploded in public squares, markets and outside restaurants in the eastern city as the country marked the 100th anniversary of its independence; a government health official in Jalalabad Gulzada Sangar said no deaths were reported in the attacks, Reuters reports.

Afghanistan’s president Ashraf Ghani yesterday pledged that his country “will take revenge for every civilian drop of blood” following an attack by a local Islamic State group (I.S.I.S.) on Saturday that killed 63 people. “Our struggle will continue against [I.S.I.S.], we will take revenge and will root them out,” Ghani said, alleging that the Taliban is also responsible for the surge of bombings and violence because the group has “created the platform for terrorists,” the AP reports.

“Despite decades of conflict … Afghans remain committed to a nation that is stable … peaceful and prosperous … and that upholds the human rights of women and men alike,” Head of the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (U.N.A.M.A.) Tadamichi Yamamoto said in a statement yesterday, after a series of terror attacks in recent days, the U.N. News Centre reports.

“An acceptable agreement with the Taliban would condition the final withdrawal of U.S. troops on a settlement between the insurgents and the Afghan government …[and would] provide for a continuing presence of U.S. counterterrorism forces to strike the Islamic State and other emerging terrorist threats,” the Washington Post editorial board argues, warning that if U.S. President Trump “agrees to a pullout that omits such requirements, he will risk turning what could still be a successful outcome for the United States in Afghanistan into a shameful failure.”

“We have seen too often the tragic cost in human lives and resources from the repeating cycle of violence from failed men-only peace processes,” Ambassador Donald Steinberg comments at Just Security, making the case for an agenda for urgent action, centered around the “visionary language” of the U.N. Security Council’s Resolution 1325 aimed at ensuring gender equity, women’s empowerment, and civilian protection in times of conflict and crisis.

SYRIA

A Syrian government air strike yesterday aiming to stop a Turkish military convoy reaching a rebel-held town in northwest Syria killed three civilians and wounded 12, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said in a statement. The ministry did not provide other details but “strongly condemned” the airstrikes, stating they were contrary to “existing agreements as well as our cooperation and dialogue with Russia;” Syria said the Turkish convoy was transporting ammunition to rebels who have lost ground this month amid a government offensive to regain their last stronghold in the country, Albert Aji and Suzan Fraser report at the AP.

A Syrian jihadist group said today rebel fighters had “redeployed in the southern part of the town of Khan Sheikhoun and still controlled towns in adjoining area of Hama province,” after a war monitor reported insurgents had pulled out of the area early today. Reuters reports.

The Islamic State group (I.S.I.S.) is “gathering new strength,” American and Iraqi military and intelligence officers have said, warning the group is “conducting guerrilla attacks across Iraq and Syria, retooling its financial networks and targeting new recruits at an allied-run tent camp,” contrary to President Trump’s claims this year of a “total defeat” of I.S.I.S., Eric Schmitt, Alissa J. Rubin and Thomas Gibbons-Neff report at the New York Times.

The Russian and the Syrian governments knew exactly where the 14 medical facilities in Idlib were when they bombed them, Anchal Vohra argues at Foreign Policy, commenting that the U.N.’s system of sharing the G.P.S. coordinates of health care facilities in rebel-held territory with the Russian government “is not working.”

CHINA, HONG KONG AND TAIWAN

The U.S. Commerce Department yesterday announced it would extend a reprieve that allows Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei to purchase components from American companies to supply existing customers. At the same time, the Department also moved to add 46 more companies to its list of Huawei subsidiaries and affiliates that would be covered by the ban if it is implemented in full taking the total on the economic blacklist to more than 100, Katy Stech Ferek and Drew FitzGerald report at the Wall Street Journal.

The three-month extension “is intended to afford consumers across America the necessary time to transition away from Huawei equipment … given the persistent national security and foreign policy threat,” the department said in a statement. As a result of the extension, Huawei can continue to buy U.S.-made semiconductors and other materials vital to its phones and network equipment, while U.S. telecommunications companies can continue to purchase Huawei’s networking equipment, Reuters reports.

Huawei today brushed off Washington’s 90-day delay to a ban on U.S. firms selling to the Chinese tech giant saying the decision would not change the fact it had been “treated unjustly.” “It’s clear that this decision, made at this particular time, is politically motivated and has nothing to do with national security,” Huawei responded in a statement, adding that the actions “are in no one’s interests, including U.S. companies … attempts to suppress Huawei’s business won’t help the United States achieve technological leadership,” AFP reports.

“The U.S. military is no longer the primary force in Asia … and missiles from China’s rapidly improving military could overwhelm its bases in hours,” a new report by the United States Study Center, at the University of Sydney, in Australia, has warned. The report alleges that America’s defense strategy in the Indo-Pacific region “is in the throes of an unprecedented crisis” and “could struggle to defend its allies against China,” highlighting areas where China’s military is making vast advances in comparison to the U.S. and its partners, such as Australia and Japan, Brad Lendon reports at CNN.

Tech giants Twitter and Facebook yesterday accused the Chinese government of backing a social media campaign to discredit Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement and “sow political discord” in the city. In a blog post, Twitter announced it had suspended 936 active accounts linked to what it called a “significant state-backed information operation focused on the situation in Hong Kong,” Christiano Lima reports at POLITICO.

“These accounts were deliberately and specifically attempting to sow political discord in Hong Kong … including undermining the legitimacy and political positions of the protest movement on the ground,” Twitter said, referring to the active accounts it removed for violations against Twitter’s platform manipulation policies including breaches around spam content, coordinated activity, fake accounts, attributed activity and efforts to avoid Twitter bans. Facebook removed seven pages, three groups, and five accounts from the platform in light of the investigation; more than 15,000 Facebook users were estimated to follow the Chinese-backed pages that were shut down, Maggie Miller reports at the Hill.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang declined direct comment on the Twitter and Facebook actions but defended the right of Chinese people and media to “express their point of view” over the Hong Kong protests. “What is happening in Hong Kong, and what the truth is, people will naturally have their own judgment … why is it that China’s official media’s presentation is surely negative or wrong?” Geng told a daily news briefing after the tech giants announced they had dismantled a state-backed social media campaign, Reuters reports.

Hong Kong’s C.E.O. Carrie Lam today offered talks with anti-government critics following weeks of demonstrations, without confirming the withdrawal of the controversial extradition bill. In a news conference this morning, Lam announced that her office “will start immediately a platform for dialogue with people from all walks of life,” while pledging to carry out an investigation into alleged police abuse; “this is something that we want to do, in a very sincere and humble manner,” Lam said, adding her administration is “committed to listen to what the people have to tell us,” Al Jazeera reports.

Lam expressed hope that Sunday’s peaceful protest would mean that the semi-autonomous Chinese territory is on its way to peace. “On Sunday, many Hong Kong residents participated in a rally at Victoria Park that was largely peaceful,” Lam said at a televised press conference, adding: “I wholeheartedly hope that this is the beginning of society returning to calm and staying away from violence,” AFP reports.

Britain today said it was “extremely concerned” by reports that a member of the British consular staff in Hong Kong had been detained in mainland China. Simon Cheng did not return to work on Aug. 9 after visiting the neighboring mainland city of Shenzhen the previous day, Hong Kong news website HK01 reported, citing an interview with his girlfriend and family, Lily Kuo reports at the Guardian.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen “thanked” the U.S. today for approving the sale of 66 advanced F-16V fighter jets on Sunday, and called on rival China to respect Taiwan’s right to defend itself, Taijing Wu reports at the AP.

PAKISTAN AND INDIA

President Trump yesterday spoke by telephone with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan amid escalating tensions between the two Indo-Pacific nations. “The President conveyed the importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan and maintaining peace in the region,” the White House said; the president’s call with Khan marks the second time in four days the pair have spoken about the disputed Kashmir and Jammu regions, Brett Samuels reports at the Hill.

Trump took to Twitter to hail the dialogue: “Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, regarding Trade, Strategic Partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir … a tough situation, but good conversations!” the president stated in a message  sent on Twitter, Rebecca Ballhaus reports at the Wall Street Journal.

YEMEN AND The KINGDOM

At least three people were killed in clashes between forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government and U.A.E.-backed separatists in southern Abyan province, according to reports from Yemeni officials and local residents, Ahmed Al-Haj reports at the AP.

The U.S.-backed Saudi-led coalition in Yemen launched an attack yesterday on military targets in the capital Sanaa, which is controlled by the Houthi movement, Saudi state T.V. reported. The coalition advised civilians to stay away from the targeted areas, state TV added, Reuters reports.

RUSSIA 

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday insisted there was “no threat” and “no risk of increased radiation levels” after an accidental blast at a military site in northern Russia on Aug. 8 that killed five people and sparked international fears about radiation leaks. Putin explained that experts sent to the site on the White Sea are “controlling the situation” and no “serious changes” have been reported, the AP reports.

Russia’s foreign ministry said it is not obliged to share data with other nations, in response to reports that several of its radiation monitoring stations went silent shortly after the blast at Nonoksa missile testing facility. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the Interfax news agency that “it is Russia’s choice, not an obligation,” to share information under the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, without directly addressing the reports that information on radiation levels was not shared, the AP reports.

The Pentagon said yesterday that it had tested a conventional ground-launched cruise missile with a range of more than 500 km, the first such test since the U.S. formally withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (I.N.F.) Treaty on Aug. 2. The test would have been prohibited by the treaty, Ryan Browne reports at CNN.

Russia today slammed the U.S. for testing the missile, with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov expressing concern that the U.S. is increasing “the destabilizing potential” of the issue. Speaking to the state-owned R.I.A. Novosti news agency, Ryabkov also said that the test “proved Russia’s earlier suspicions that the U.S. was testing the banned missiles even before it withdrew from the treaty,” the AP reports.

CYBERSECURITY, TECHNOLOGY AND PRIVACY

Top prosecutors from a group of U.S. states are readying a joint investigation into whether major technology companies such as Google and Facebook have violated antitrust law, according to people familiar with the matter. The U.S. Department of Justice last month announced it is reviewing “whether and how market-leading online platforms have achieved market power and are engaging in practices that have reduced competition, stifled innovation, or otherwise harmed consumers,” John D. McKinnon and Brent Kendall report at the Wall Street Journal.

Facebook’s bid to integrate Instagram and WhatsApp more closely could complicate any attempt to break up the social media giant, Chair of the Federal Trade Commission (F.T.C.) Joseph Simons said yesterday, as the agency investigates Facebook for potential antitrust violations, Kadhim Shubber reports at the Financial Times.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Assistant House Speaker Ben Ray Lujan (N.M) yesterday became the highest ranking House Democrat to back an impeachment inquiry into President Trump. “I support moving forward with an impeachment inquiry, which will continue to uncover the facts for the American people and hold this president accountable,” Lujan, the fourth-ranking Democrat in the House, said in a statement, adding: “this is not a position I’ve reached lightly,” Alex Moe reports at NBC.

The Trump administration was sued yesterday over its official policies and lack of oversight related to the border and immigration crisis that have caused “major lapses” in medical and mental health care in almost 160 detention facilities across the country in a sweeping, first-of-its kind class action lawsuit. Renuka Rayasam reports at POLITICO.

“Building a vibrant … diverse workforce that is adaptive in countering emerging global threats is vital to U.S. national security,” Asha C. Castleberry and Camille Stewart argue at Just Security, commenting “operationalizing the intellect and lived experiences of a diverse workforce is the best way to confront the wide spectrum of global risks and competition today.”

A U.S. official yesterday offered to triple the number of temporary farmworker visas available to Guatemalans, in an effort to bolster an asylum deal struck between Guatemala’s outgoing president Jimmy Morales and the U.S., Reuters reports.

Top Iranian official and close adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ali Shamkhani says his country “should never have signed” the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers — the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (J.C.P.O.A.) — that has since been condemned by U.S. President Trump. Shamkhani said that there were people in Iran who believed that signing the J.C.P.O.A. was “a mistake,” making the remarks in an interview with N.B.C. News; Washington withdrew from the accord last May, Ali Arouzi reports at NBC.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) the “antithesis” of “strong bipartisan support for Israel in the United States Congress” before his government blocked the pair from visiting Israel last week, according to a letter he wrote to House Democrats this summer. The letter, addressed to Rep. Jim McGovern (Mass.), indicates that Netanyahu had long identified Tlaib and Omar — strong critics of Israeli policy on Palestinians — as a problem for his government; many considered Netanyahu’s decision was a surrender to President Trump, who had said that allowing the lawmakers into Israel “would show great weakness,” Adam Taylor reports at the Washington Post.

The Trump administration is extending a travel ban for Americans traveling to North Korea through next year, according to a State Department memo released yesterday. The ban, initially instituted in June 2017, will remain in place until Aug. 31, 2020, unless revoked earlier by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and comes amid an impasse in nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea; U.S. citizens looking to go to North Korea for humanitarian- or journalism-related purposes will be able to apply for exceptions through the State Department, the AP reports.

U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has described the appointment of Sri Lankan Lieutenant-General Shavendra Silva as Commander of the country’s army as “deeply troubling,” adding that the military leader had been given the role despite “serious allegations of gross violations of international human rights and humanitarian law against him and his troops during the war,” the U.N. News Centre reports.

Sudan’s former President Omar Hassan al-Bashir received $90 million in cash from Saudi royals, investigator Ahmed Ali told a court yesterday at the opening of the ousted leader’s corruption trial. “The accused told us that the money was part of a sum of $25 million sent to him by Prince Mohammed bin Salman to be used outside of the state budget,” Ali said, telling the court that Bashir had said he also received two previous payments of $35 million and $30 million from Saudi King Abdullah, who died in 2015, AFP reports.

The U.S. military conducted an air raid today targeting an al-Shabab fighter in Somalia in the vicinity of Qunyo Barrow. In a statement, U.S. Africa Command said no civilians were wounded or killed in the raid, Al Jazeera reports.

Burkina Faso’s military said extremists killed at least ten soldiers and wounded several more yesterday in the country’s north in an attack in Soum Province near Mali’s border, the AP reports. 

Featured Articles

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Act Now to Celebrate the U.N. Women, Peace and Security Agenda in 2020

by

Effective U.S. Grand Strategy Includes Harnessing Diverse Educational Institutions

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (August 5-16)

by

Part III: The Muddy Middle: A New Framework for Use of Force

by and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Part II: The Muddy Middle: Challenges of Applying Use of Force Policy Guidance in Practice

by and

The Muddy Middle: The Disappearing Lines in America’s Counterterrorism Wars and How to Restore Order

by and

Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely?

by

U.S. Has Legal and Moral Responsibility to Protect Civilians at Rukban in Syria

by and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Summer Slowdown at Just Security

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 29-August 2)

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

How Secrecy Undermines Mueller and the Defense of Democracy

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership

by

Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement

by

Congress Tackles the “100-Mile” Border Zone for Federal Checkpoints

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 22-26)

by

How Congress Can Access the Legal Powers of Impeachment Without a Formal Inquiry

by and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Top Law and Intelligence Experts’ Views on Mueller Hearings

by

Just Security’s Post-Mueller Report Coverage

by

Mueller Hearing Risks Narrowing the Range of Impeachable Offenses

by and

After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?

by and

The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees

by

Blocking or Aiding Asylum Seekers? The U.S.-Canada “Safe Third Country” Agreement and Examples from Europe

by

“Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful

by

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Trumping Transatlantic Relations, EU Struggles to Get Its House in Order

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 24-28)

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

The Missing Piece in US-Iran Drone Dispute: Navigational Freedoms and the Strait of Hormuz

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

Unfinished Business: What Mueller Didn’t Cover, But Congress Can

by

Focusing on Armed Non-State Actors: Protecting Education in Armed Conflict

by

EXCLUSIVE: Draft Charter of Pompeo’s “Commission on Unalienable Rights” Hides Anti-Human Rights Agenda

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Time to Bring Women and Children Home from Iraq and Syria

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

ICC Prosecutor Signals Important Strategy Shift in New Policy Document

by

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

The Hidden Issue in Huawei’s Suit Against the United States

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

The US-Philippines Defense Treaty and the Pompeo Doctrine on South China Sea

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

Ruminations on RICO and Asset Forfeiture in the Trump Business Empire

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Trump’s Bookkeeper: How Prosecutors Could Easily Prove Tax Crimes for Hush Money Reimbursements

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: August 19, 2019

August 19, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 16, 2019

August 16, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 15, 2019

August 15, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 14, 2019

August 14, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 13, 2019

August 13, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 12, 2019

August 12, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 9, 2019

August 9, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 8, 2019

August 8, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 7, 2019

August 7, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 6, 2019

August 6, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 5, 2019

August 5, 2019 by

The Early Edition: August 2, 2019

August 2, 2019 by and