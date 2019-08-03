Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 29-August 2)

Immigration and Refugees
- Susan Gzesh, Questions Surround Secretive US-Guatemala Agreement
- Patrick G. Eddington (@PGEddington), Congress Tackles the “100-Mile” Border Zone for Federal Checkpoints
- Raya Koreh (@Raya_Koreh), Border Agents’ Secret Facebook Group Highlights CBP’s Social Media Vetting Risks for Immigrants
Department of Defense
- Luke Hartig (@LukeHartig), Revisiting General Counsel Ney’s Speech in Light of New Pentagon Leadership
Peace and Security Policy
- Larry Attree (@LarryAttree), Celia McKeon (@Celia_McKeon), and Konstantin Bärwaldt, The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room
Domestic Extremist Violence (and QAnon)
Russia Investigation and Government Secrecy
- Jefferson Morley (@jeffersonmorley), How Secrecy Undermines Mueller and the Defense of Democracy
2020 Election and Cybersecurity
- Joshua Geltzer (@jgeltzer), “Virtual Iowa Causes” Demand Cybersecurity Attention: 2020 Election Security Can’t Wait Till 2020
Israel-Palestine (and Corporations)
- Amanda McCaffrey, Airbnb’s Listings in Disputed Territories: A Tortured Compromise
US-Iran Conflict and Japan
Norms Watch
Images: left to right – BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty; Stuart Miles/Getty Images; Tom Brenner/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images; Scott Eisen/Getty Images; DAPHNE BENOIT/Getty Images