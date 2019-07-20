Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 15-19)

Immigration and Refugees
- Susan Gzesh, “Safe Third Country” Agreements with Mexico and Guatemala would be Unlawful
- Susan Gzesh, Blocking or Aiding Asylum Seekers? The U.S.-Canada “Safe Third Country” Agreement and Examples from Europe
- Kendyl Salcito (@KendylSalcito), The Supreme Court Just Made It Easier to Conceal Abuse of Migrant Detainees
- Eleanor Acer (@AcereEleanor), Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive
Russia Investigation
- Kate Martin, Presidential Abuse of Power Should Be Focus of Mueller Questioning
- Joshua Geltzer (@jgeltzer), Dear Dems: Make Mueller’s Testimony About 2020, Not 2016
Campaign Finance/Hushmoney Investigation
- Paul Seamus Ryan (@ThePaulSRyan), After Publishing Strong Evidence of Trump’s Campaign Finance Crimes, DOJ Closes Case Without Explanation
Defense Secretary Nomination
- Edwin Djabatey and Kate Brannen (@K8brannen), What Did We Learn About Mark Esper and How He Views the World?
Surveillance and Privacy
- Evelyn Aswad, Outside the Beltway: An Experiment on Human Rights & Potential CLOUD Act Agreements
- Ross Schulman (@RossSchulman), Why the Ghost Keys ‘Solution’ to Encryption is No Solution
Cyber
- Edwin Djabatey, U.S. Offensive Cyber Operations against Economic Cyber Intrusions: An International Law Analysis – Part II
Separation of Powers
- Harlan Grant Cohen, The National Security Delegation Conundrum
Intelligence Community: Iraq War
- Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger), Iraq ‘Dirty Tricks’ Tale Gets Star Treatment, But Big Questions Remain
