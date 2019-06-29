Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 24-28)

U.S.-Iran Conflict
- Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw), Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law
- Todd Buchwald, Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars
- Mark Nevitt (@MarkNevitt), The Missing Piece in US-Iran Drone Dispute: Navigational Freedoms and the Strait of Hormuz
Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia/UAE
- Kristine Beckerle (@K_
Beckerle) and Dearbhla Minogue (@DearbhlaMinogue), U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales-What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries
Russia/Obstruction Investigation
- Barbara McQuade (@BarbMcQuade), Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?
- Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and John T. Nelson, Annie Donaldson is Not the President’s “Alter Ego”
Torture
- Deborah M. Weissman and Juan E. Méndez, Citizens to the UN: Investigate Our “Torture Chambers in the Sky”
- Scott Roehm, Deprivation and Despair: The Crisis of Medical Care at Guantánamo
Gender Equity in National Security Leadership
- Nina Hachigian (@NinaHachigian) and Julianne Smith (@Julie_C_Smith), Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments
Assange Indictment
- Danielle Brian (@daniellebrian) and Scott Amey (@SAmeyJD), Assange’s Indictment: A Threat to Everyone
Sudan
- John Hursh (@JohnHursh), As Sudan Deadline Looms, a Playbook for a Massacre
- John Hursh (@JohnHursh), After Sudan’s Attacks on Protesters, Crucial Next Steps for the U.S.
Images: left to right – Norbert Schiller/AFP/Getty; Pavel Horejsi/Getty; AHMED MUSTAFA/AFP/Getty; Joe Raedle/Getty; Joe Raedle/Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty