Israel-Hamas War
- How the International Court of Justice Should Stop the War in Gaza
by Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110)
- South Africa vs. Israel at the International Court of Justice: A Battle Over Issue-Framing and the Request to Suspend the War
by Yuval Shany (@yuvalshany1) and Amichai Cohen (@amichaic)
- Revisiting International Law in the Gaza Context
by Nicholas Rostow
- The “War Reserve Stockpile Allies — Israel” Explained & Why Congress Should Not Expand It
by John Ramming Chappell (@jwrchappell) and Sarah Harrison (@Seharrison7)
Russia-Ukraine War
- On Double Jeopardy, the ICC, and the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression
by Gaiane Nuridzhanian and Carrie McDougall
DoD Law of War Manual
- The Principle of Proportionality in the DoD Law of War Manual
by Michael W. Meier (@MWMeier23)
India / United States: Transnational Repression
- Beyond Alleged Assassination Plots, India’s Modi is Silencing US Critics Digitally Too
by Ria Chakrabarty
DHS Intelligence Activities
- Recent NDAA Reforms Not Likely to Fix Key DHS Intelligence Abuses
by Spencer Reynolds (@sreynoldsBCJ)
Trump Trials
- The E. Jean Carroll I Case: Explaining Trump’s Second Civil Defamation Trial
by Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Siven Watt (@SivenWatt) and Joshua Kolb (@JoshuaGKolb)
Gender and International Criminal Law
- Signals of Support for Gender Justice in the Draft Treaty on Crimes Against Humanity
by Paloma van Groll (@PalomaCCvG)
United Nations
Podcast: U.S. Foreign Assistance / Human Rights
- The Just Security Podcast: A Human Rights Law Returns to Spark Debate on U.S. Arms Sales
by John Ramming Chappell (@jwrchappell) and Paras Shah (@pshah518)