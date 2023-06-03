Russia-Ukraine War and Crime of Aggression
- The Lithuanian Case for an International Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression Against Ukraine
by Dr. Gabija Grigaitė-Daugirdė
Classified Information System
- The Just Security Podcast: The Classification Process Declassified
by Paras Shah (@pshah518)
- It’s Time to Fix Congress’ Classification Infrastructure
by Michael Sullivan, Aaron X. Sobel and Oona A. Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
- Dispelling Myths: How Classification and Declassification Actually Work
by Brian Greer (@secretsandlaws) and Wendy Leben
Donald Trump Investigations – Classified Documents
- Model Prosecution Memo for Trump Classified Documents
by Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Joyce Vance (@JoyceWhiteVance), Norman L. Eisen (@NormEisen), Fred Wertheimer (@FredWertheimer), Siven Watt (@SivenWatt), E. Danya Perry (@Edanyaperry), Joshua Stanton (@StantonLaw) and Joshua Kolb (@JoshuaGKolb)
Gender Persecution
- The ICC’s 2022 Gender Persecution Policy in Context: An Important Next Step Forward
by Yvonne Dutton and Milena Sterio (@MilenaSterio)
- Gender Persecution: Why Labels Matter
by Michelle Jarvis
- Dusting Off the Law Books on the Crime of Gender Persecution
by Lisa Davis (@lisadavisnyc)